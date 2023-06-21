The Weekly Dirt: Safari Gravel, snow bike worlds, and a Tour Divide update

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Happy Summer Solstice!

Hopefully you’re able to get out and ride your bike on this longest day of the year. This is the season for adventures!

Of course, it’s also the season for racing, and there are people pedaling fast all over the world right now. The Tour Divide will likely see its first finishers within days, the Migration Gravel Race is underway on the Masaai Mara of Kenya, and there is some exciting racing in the US on tap for the weekend — Grounded Nebraska, the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, Bighorn Gravel, and USA Cycling pro road nationals, to name a few.

So, go ride! And after that, enjoy this edition of The Weekly Dirt.

Rockwell and De Marchi win inaugural Safari Gravel

The Amani Project, proud parent of the Migration Gravel Race (MGR) and EVO Gravel, brought a new race to East Africa last week — Safari Gravel. The one-day race is part of the larger Amani Race Series and is meant to be a curtain-raiser to the four-day MGR.

The race took place at Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha, Kenya beneath a backdrop of zebras, giraffes, and wildebeest. American Amity Rockwell and Italian Mattia de Marchi won the ‘pro’ course, which was 120 with 2500m of climbing. An ‘intro’ course of 60k and 1000m was also on offer.

After Saturday’s Safari Gravel, many riders, including Rockwell and De Marchi, transferred to the Masaai Mara of Kenya for the MGR, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Update from the Tour Divide

Today is day 13 of the Tour Divide, and a handful of riders are nearing the finish line at the US/Mexico border.

The 2,745 mile odyssey kicked off in Banff, Canada on June 9, where some 200 riders pedaled into one of the greatest adventures of their life.

The race for first and second place looks to be between Justinas Leveika of Lithuania and Ulrich Bartholmoes of Germany. Both are TD rookies and established an early lead outside of Banff, sleeping very little along the way. At the time of this post, Bartholmoes was about 40 miles ahead of Leveika.

Joe Nation, Steve Le Hyaric, Chris Burkhard, and Steve Halligan are all well in contention for third.

In the women’s race, current TD record holder Lael Wilcox continues to put in massive efforts each day. After two days of massive headwinds in southern Colorado, she opted to catch up on sleep and let her lungs recover in Del Norte Tuesday evening. While just short of her 2015 record, she is currently over 100 miles ahead of the next riders, Katya Rakhmatulina.

Sacha Dowell and Hannah Simon are both in it for third, and Alexandera Houchin (on a singlespeed!) is the fifth woman overall.

The Rad Dirt Fest updates courses

The Rad Dirt Fest will feature three brand new gravel courses this year, which all start and finish in downtown Trinidad and include a section in Trinidad Lake State Park.

Riders will have to bring their climbing legs for all three distances offered. The 111-mile ‘Stubborn Delores’ features more than 10,000 feet of elevation gain, while the 67-mile ‘Anteloop’ and 45-mile ‘Frijole’ course distances offer 6,300 and 4,100 feet of climbing, respectively.

Course preview:

All three courses are brand new and totally reimagined from the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event. The courses head into the hills west of Trinidad in contrast to the previous years’ events that used gravel roads east and north of town. The 111-mile Stubborn Delores course will be the route used by the elite field and those contesting the sixth round of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.

Registration for The Rad is currently open.

UCI announces snow bike worlds

I’m not sure what I was expecting when I opened the press release about the first ever UCI Snow Bike World Championships, but I was not expecting this:

Two competition formats on snow, inspired by alpine skiing, will be on the programme for this first edition of the event: super-G and dual slalom.

The Super-G races will take place over a single run on a slope with a vertical drop of between 350 and 650 metres depending on the route chosen. The distance between the gates will be around 20-25 metres, as in alpine skiing. The racers will start one by one at regular intervals.

The dual slalom (comparable to the parallel slalom in snowboard and alpine skiing) is an event made up of a series of elimination races in which two riders go head-to-head on two parallel slalom courses. They compete against each other in two heats, switching courses for the second heat. The rider with the fastest combined time advances to the next round of the competition. The courses will take approximately 30 seconds to descend.

These two competition formats will be held on downhill mountain bikes and will be open to all riders holding a license from a UCI-affiliated National Federation.

If this piques your interest as spectator or competitor, mark your calendar for February 10-11, 2024. The race will be held in Châtel, Haute-Savoie, France.

Coming soon: Tread Setters

Last fall, a group of a group of para-mountain bikers set out to bike the 100-mile White Rim Trail outside of Moab, Utah in one day.

Their experience will be featured in an upcoming film called Tread Setters, which will debut at SBT GRVL in August. The film follows para-cyclists/adaptive athletes Josie Fouts, Steven Wilke, Roger Withers and Annijke Wade as they tackle the huge challenge that is the “WRIAD.”

Here’s a teaser: