The 3T Exploro line is getting a major visual upgrade | Best gravel bikes at Eurobike 2023

Gravel bikes continue to be a hot category, with nearly every brand imaginable having at least one in the lineup. That being said, gravel bikes didn’t dominate Eurobike like you might expect.

But there were still great new options at the show, including some brands many likely haven’t heard of yet.

Here are four of the best gravel bikes at Eurobike that caught my eye.

3T Exploro RaceMax series is getting a visual update

The 3T Exploro aero gravel bike in its many forms over the years has been a favorite of mine, always riding way faster than a gravel bike has any right to.

Visually, though, there’s been one quirk that, although functional, just has never quite looked right: the cable running through the top tube behind the stem. This quirky routing was chosen to both keep the head tube as narrow as possible and to allow for mechanical groupsets without kinking the shift cable. But even those good reasons can’t make up for the fact that it looks bad.

No more cable routing here!

Luckily, at Eurobike 3T had multiple gravel bikes on display that have done away with that cable routing for something less visible. The result is a much cleaner looking bike, and one that you can more easily attach a top tube bag to, which many people want in a gravel bike.

Shown here is the new and much sleeker 3T Exploro RaceMax Boost Italia.

M83 Vagabund weighs only 7.85 kg

German brand M83 has only been around for a couple years but is already making some exciting gravel bikes. In fact, it’s only making gravel bikes.

The Vagabund is leading the charge. It’s a steel frame built up to a 7.85 kg complete bike, as shipped from the factory.

All of M83’s steel frames are made in Germany, and the company prefers to build bikes with German components for environmental reasons of cutting down shipping. Barring German brand availability for components, M83 then looks for European made components.

M83 prefers made in Germany components when possible.

The brand mainly ships in select European countries, including Germany, Austria, and Italy, but can ship around the world.

Superior X-Road 9.8 GF

Many bikes can do the one-frame, two-bikes concept where a bike is designed to ride more like a road bike but clear 40 mm tires. However, not all of them look as good as the Superior X-Road 9.8 GF while doing it.

Maybe it’s the paint, or perhaps the logo, but this bike looks amazing, and pulls off the gravel look and the road look equally well.

Plenty of clearance there for gravel tires.

Rondo Ruut X

Hands down, the Rondo Ruut X was the most interesting looking gravel bike of Eurobike 2023. In what can often be a sea of sameness, the Ruut X plays around with angles unlike any gravel frame I’ve ever seen before. Just look at that seat tube! Ans then there’s the large, square head tube that transitions into the fork.

And while the lines between gravel and cyclocross are a little blurred these days, the X is actually intended for cyclocross and ships with 33 mm tires to reflect that (although it has a max tire size of 700×45 or 650×50). That kink in the top tube also points to the bike’s cyclocross intent, helping riders shoulder the bike during walk ups.