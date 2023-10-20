Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 50% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Gear

Bike Check: Bradyn Lange’s Big Sugar Gravel Scott Addict

Lange's Scott Addict Gravel features prototype WTB gravel tires and a 'custom' Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain.

Published ,
Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bradyn Lange is a mountain biker at heart, but the 24-year-old is not to be counted out on the gravel. This is Lange’s second year racing the Life Time Grand Prix (he was 13th overall last year), and he’s figuring out how to make the series work based on his preferred style of riding.

Unsurprisingly, Lange had great results at the Sea Otter and Leadville MTB races this year. However, he also finished a very respectable seventh at the Crusher in the Tusher, in what was the fastest edition ever of the Utah gravel race. Big Sugar Gravel will only be his second gravel event this year, after he skipped Unbound and The Rad to focus on singletrack.

Unfortunately, he missed out on defending his 2022 victory at Chequamegon due to illness.

So, while he may be out of the running for a prize payout in the series, Lange is keen to end the gravel season with a bang. He also hopes to be back at the Grand Prix — and on the podium — next year. His bike — a Scott Addict, with a few custom mods — should help him with both.

Read more:

Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel profile 2
Meet the Scott Addict Gravel that Bradyn Lange will ride at Big Sugar this weekend. Key bits here include a Scott Addict Gravel Tuned frameset paired with the new mechanical Shimano GRX 12-speed groupset. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel fron tside
The Addict Gravel frameset is the company’s sole carbon gravel bike with ample 45 mm tire clearance, a fully internal cable routing system, and design language shared with the Addict RC road bike. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel-17
Pre-photo prep included a bit of Sharpie modification… (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel-16
… for a set of 45 mm WTB Vulpine tires. These are prototypes as the brand currently doesn’t make a Vulpine tire wider than 40 mm. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
wtb vulpine 45 mm tire on shimano rx880 wheels
The prototype Vulpine tires share the same tread pattern as the Vulpine. That means tightly-spaced square tread that is surprisingly grippy, perfect for the steep climbs that abound during Big Sugar. Lange said he doesn’t need inserts, (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
reform saddle and castelli saddle bag
Lange uses a Reform Tantalus saddle, best known for its ability heat mold to best fit your anatomy. Just below that is a Castelli saddle bag. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel-13
Bradyn’s built his Addict Gravel with the latest Shimano GRX 12-speed groupset. Gearing is a 10-51t cassette paired with a … modified 50T chainring.  (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange shimano dura ace crankset
Shimano may have carried over the GRX crank from 11 speed to 12 speed, but they certainly didn’t plan for this! This Dura-Ace crank includes a power meter, and its 50T chainring mounted on the outside is designed for 11-speed drivetrains. Also of note: Lange is using a Dura-Ace SPD-SL road pedal — road pedals for any gravel race that won’t be muddy, he said. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel top tube
The Addict Gravel features top tube mounts for bags, a pair of bottle cage mounts inside of the frame’s triangle, and a downtube bottle mount as well. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict gravel syncros creston ic bars
Up front is the Syncros Creston iC SL X one-piece carbon gravel handlebar in 110mm and a Garmin-compatible computer mount made for Syncros by K-Edge. Lange’s computer of choice is a Garmin Edge 530. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel shimano grx 12 drivetrain
Why this gearing setup? “I have more range with this setup than I do with any two-by setup,” says Lange. “50 in the front, 10-51 in back.” (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict bottom bracket area
The single chainring is paired with a Wolf Tooth GnarWolf Chainguide. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
arundel bando bottle cage on scott addict gravel 2
Lange’s bottle cage of choice is the Arundel Bando, a nylon composite cage reinforced with a thin rubber band that is one of the most secure bottle cages I’ve personally used. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)Big Sugar bike check Bradyn Lange Scott Addict Gravel-07

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon