Bike Check: Bradyn Lange’s Big Sugar Gravel Scott Addict

Bradyn Lange is a mountain biker at heart, but the 24-year-old is not to be counted out on the gravel. This is Lange’s second year racing the Life Time Grand Prix (he was 13th overall last year), and he’s figuring out how to make the series work based on his preferred style of riding.

Unsurprisingly, Lange had great results at the Sea Otter and Leadville MTB races this year. However, he also finished a very respectable seventh at the Crusher in the Tusher, in what was the fastest edition ever of the Utah gravel race. Big Sugar Gravel will only be his second gravel event this year, after he skipped Unbound and The Rad to focus on singletrack.

Unfortunately, he missed out on defending his 2022 victory at Chequamegon due to illness.

So, while he may be out of the running for a prize payout in the series, Lange is keen to end the gravel season with a bang. He also hopes to be back at the Grand Prix — and on the podium — next year. His bike — a Scott Addict, with a few custom mods — should help him with both.

Meet the Scott Addict Gravel that Bradyn Lange will ride at Big Sugar this weekend. Key bits here include a Scott Addict Gravel Tuned frameset paired with the new mechanical Shimano GRX 12-speed groupset. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Addict Gravel frameset is the company’s sole carbon gravel bike with ample 45 mm tire clearance, a fully internal cable routing system, and design language shared with the Addict RC road bike. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Pre-photo prep included a bit of Sharpie modification… (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

… for a set of 45 mm WTB Vulpine tires. These are prototypes as the brand currently doesn’t make a Vulpine tire wider than 40 mm. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The prototype Vulpine tires share the same tread pattern as the Vulpine. That means tightly-spaced square tread that is surprisingly grippy, perfect for the steep climbs that abound during Big Sugar. Lange said he doesn’t need inserts, (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Lange uses a Reform Tantalus saddle, best known for its ability heat mold to best fit your anatomy. Just below that is a Castelli saddle bag. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Bradyn’s built his Addict Gravel with the latest Shimano GRX 12-speed groupset. Gearing is a 10-51t cassette paired with a … modified 50T chainring. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Shimano may have carried over the GRX crank from 11 speed to 12 speed, but they certainly didn’t plan for this! This Dura-Ace crank includes a power meter, and its 50T chainring mounted on the outside is designed for 11-speed drivetrains. Also of note: Lange is using a Dura-Ace SPD-SL road pedal — road pedals for any gravel race that won’t be muddy, he said. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Addict Gravel features top tube mounts for bags, a pair of bottle cage mounts inside of the frame’s triangle, and a downtube bottle mount as well. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Up front is the Syncros Creston iC SL X one-piece carbon gravel handlebar in 110mm and a Garmin-compatible computer mount made for Syncros by K-Edge. Lange’s computer of choice is a Garmin Edge 530. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Why this gearing setup? “I have more range with this setup than I do with any two-by setup,” says Lange. “50 in the front, 10-51 in back.” (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The single chainring is paired with a Wolf Tooth GnarWolf Chainguide. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)