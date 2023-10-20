Bike Check: Bradyn Lange’s Big Sugar Gravel Scott Addict

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Bradyn Lange is a mountain biker at heart, but the 24-year-old is not to be counted out on the gravel. This is Lange’s second year racing the Life Time Grand Prix (he was 13th overall last year), and he’s figuring out how to make the series work based on his preferred style of riding.
Unsurprisingly, Lange had great results at the Sea Otter and Leadville MTB races this year. However, he also finished a very respectable seventh at the Crusher in the Tusher, in what was the fastest edition ever of the Utah gravel race. Big Sugar Gravel will only be his second gravel event this year, after he skipped Unbound and The Rad to focus on singletrack.
Unfortunately, he missed out on defending his 2022 victory at Chequamegon due to illness.
So, while he may be out of the running for a prize payout in the series, Lange is keen to end the gravel season with a bang. He also hopes to be back at the Grand Prix — and on the podium — next year. His bike — a Scott Addict, with a few custom mods — should help him with both.