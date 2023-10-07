Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Gear

Bike Check: Freddy Ovett and His Specialized S-Works Crux At the UCI Gravel World Championship

This Specialized Crux is ready for the ever-changing terrain of the UCI Gravel World Championship 2023 in Italy.

Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships is here. The courses look to be vastly improved from years prior per our course ride report with an overall vibe not unlike the fast, ever-changing terrain of Belgian Waffle Ride California. Freddy Ovett has elected to use Specialized Crux as their gravel bike of choice.

Freddy Ovett’s Specialized S-Works Crux is one of five riders sponsored by Specialized at the UCI Gravel Worlds. His bike features a Sram Red/XX1 AXS 1x drivetrain, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a smattering of accessories from Roval and Specialized. See the full breakdown below.

Read more:

UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -14
Freddy Ovett is one of five riders at the UCI Gravel World Championship sponsored by Specialized. Every bike is set up a bit differently. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Specialized Crux drivetrain detail
Freddy has elected for a 1x drivetrain. Gearing consists of a 48T Sram aero chainring, a 10-50t Sram XG-1299 Eagle Cassette, and a Sram XX1 Eagle chain to match the gold cassette. A K-Edge 1x Race chain guide keeps the chain in place. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -07
Is a pro’s bike really personalized if it doesn’t have their name on it? (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Specialized Terra carbon handlebar and Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer
Freddy has elected to use the Roval Terra handlebars. Not only are they light and with just a slight bit of flare in the drops, but the drop is about as short as it gets at 103 mm. That should make it easier to swap from the hoods to the drops for the steep descents on course this year. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -04
The Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer dominates the handlebar area, as does the Sram Red eTap AXS shifters. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -03
Freddy is sponsored by Zwift. Too bad you can’t train on Zwift for how technical this year’s course is slated to be compared to the year prior. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -01
The black and teal look excellent. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires
Freddy Ovett’s tire of choice is the Specialized Pathfinder Pro in a 700c x 42 mm width. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -13
Other notes include a Specialized S-Works Power Mirror saddle, right-oriented Specialized Zee bottle cages, and a Blackburn Plugger tubeless tire plug on the seat tube. The tire plug is usually a personal preference for riders, but rarely do you see a bacon strip-style tubeless tire plug rather than a simpler Dynaplug or the like. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)
UCI Gravel Worlds Freddy Ovett Specialized Crux -17
Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels are a bit different than most of the Specialized athletes using Roval wheels. Only Sarah Sturm is on a non-Roval wheel, though she too has elected to use the 303 Firecrest. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

