The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships is here. The courses look to be vastly improved from years prior per our course ride report with an overall vibe not unlike the fast, ever-changing terrain of Belgian Waffle Ride California. Freddy Ovett has elected to use Specialized Crux as their gravel bike of choice.
Freddy Ovett’s Specialized S-Works Crux is one of five riders sponsored by Specialized at the UCI Gravel Worlds. His bike features a Sram Red/XX1 AXS 1x drivetrain, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a smattering of accessories from Roval and Specialized. See the full breakdown below.