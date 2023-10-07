Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships is here. The courses look to be vastly improved from years prior per our course ride report with an overall vibe not unlike the fast, ever-changing terrain of Belgian Waffle Ride California. Freddy Ovett has elected to use Specialized Crux as their gravel bike of choice.

Freddy Ovett’s Specialized S-Works Crux is one of five riders sponsored by Specialized at the UCI Gravel Worlds. His bike features a Sram Red/XX1 AXS 1x drivetrain, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a smattering of accessories from Roval and Specialized. See the full breakdown below.

Freddy Ovett is one of five riders at the UCI Gravel World Championship sponsored by Specialized. Every bike is set up a bit differently. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Freddy has elected for a 1x drivetrain. Gearing consists of a 48T Sram aero chainring, a 10-50t Sram XG-1299 Eagle Cassette, and a Sram XX1 Eagle chain to match the gold cassette. A K-Edge 1x Race chain guide keeps the chain in place. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Is a pro’s bike really personalized if it doesn’t have their name on it? (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Freddy has elected to use the Roval Terra handlebars. Not only are they light and with just a slight bit of flare in the drops, but the drop is about as short as it gets at 103 mm. That should make it easier to swap from the hoods to the drops for the steep descents on course this year. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer dominates the handlebar area, as does the Sram Red eTap AXS shifters. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Freddy is sponsored by Zwift. Too bad you can’t train on Zwift for how technical this year’s course is slated to be compared to the year prior. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

The black and teal look excellent. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Freddy Ovett’s tire of choice is the Specialized Pathfinder Pro in a 700c x 42 mm width. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)

Other notes include a Specialized S-Works Power Mirror saddle, right-oriented Specialized Zee bottle cages, and a Blackburn Plugger tubeless tire plug on the seat tube. The tire plug is usually a personal preference for riders, but rarely do you see a bacon strip-style tubeless tire plug rather than a simpler Dynaplug or the like. (Photo: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized Bicycles)