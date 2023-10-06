Bike Check: The Cervelo Aspero 5 of Wout van Aert at the UCI Gravel World Championship

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This might be Wout van Aert‘s first appearance at the UCI Gravel World Championship, but the three-time cyclocross world champion has not only the engine but the bike handling know-how to take advantage of the course this year. His recent victories at Houffa Gravel and the Tour of Britain show that Van Aert is still at the top of his game.

Below is the Cervelo Aspero 5 that Wout van Aert will use at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. The Aspero 5 is built in the classic Jumbo-Visma black and yellow colorway. Unlike Jumbo’s road race bikes, however, Van Aert has elected to use a 2x drivetrain. See the full bike breakdown below.

Meet the Cervelo Aspero-5 gravel bike in the team’s classic black and yellow. That level of saddle-to-bar drop is not to be tried at home, folks! (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Van Aert’s drivetrain of choice is 2x Sram Red eTap AXS. Wout uses a 2x gearing with a 50/37T combination and a Quarq power meter built into the chainring. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Wout’s elected to use Shimano XTR SPD pedals for the race this weekend. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Slam that 130 mm stem. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

No gravel bars here: Wout’s bike uses a Cervelo HB13 carbon aero drop bar. That said, it features a shallow 123 mm drop to make moving from the hoods to the drops a bit easier. The Garmin computer mount isn’t fancy but it gets the job done. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Wout’s using a Sram Force XG-1270 cassette with a 10-33t cassette. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Vittoria Terreno Zero is a fast-rolling tire great for the champagne-smooth gravel on course in Italy. The 38 mm Terreno Zero notoriously measures closer to 40 mm when mounted to rims with a 25 mm internal width such as the Reserve 40|44. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

See the chain? That’s a Sram Red powertop chain, but rather than a silver or rainbow finish you can buy from your local bike shop, it’s in gold. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Wout’s gone for a Reserve 40|44 wheelset. The 40 to 50 mm rim depth seems to be the g0-to for the pros at the UCI Gravel World Championship. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Fizik Antares is the go-to saddle here, lacking the fancy 3D-printed material, cutouts, or short nose style of other saddles. Everyone’s different! (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The honeycomb detail on the inside of the fork is a nice touch you don’t see in most photos. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Wout’s representing Belgium at this year’s UCI Gravel Worlds. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)