Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 50% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Gear

Bike Check: The Cervelo Aspero 5 of Wout van Aert at the UCI Gravel World Championship

Van Aert's Cervelo Aspero-5 ahead of the UCI Gravel Worlds includes a Sram 2x drivetrain and immense saddle to bar drop.

,
Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This might be Wout van Aert‘s first appearance at the UCI Gravel World Championship, but the three-time cyclocross world champion has not only the engine but the bike handling know-how to take advantage of the course this year. His recent victories at Houffa Gravel and the Tour of Britain show that Van Aert is still at the top of his game.

Below is the Cervelo Aspero 5 that Wout van Aert will use at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. The Aspero 5 is built in the classic Jumbo-Visma black and yellow colorway. Unlike Jumbo’s road race bikes, however, Van Aert has elected to use a 2x drivetrain. See the full bike breakdown below.

Read more:

UCI Gravel Worlds Wout van Aert Cervelo Aspero complete bike 2
Meet the Cervelo Aspero-5 gravel bike in the team’s classic black and yellow. That level of saddle-to-bar drop is not to be tried at home, folks! (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds sram red axs 2x chainrings
Van Aert’s drivetrain of choice is 2x Sram Red eTap AXS. Wout uses a 2x gearing with a 50/37T combination and a Quarq power meter built into the chainring. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Wout van Aert shimano xtr pedals
Wout’s elected to use Shimano XTR SPD pedals for the race this weekend. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Wout van Aert Cervelo Aspero fsa slk stem
Slam that 130 mm stem. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Wout van Aert Cervelo Aspero FSA road handlebar
No gravel bars here: Wout’s bike uses a Cervelo HB13 carbon aero drop bar. That said, it features a shallow 123 mm drop to make moving from the hoods to the drops a bit easier. The Garmin computer mount isn’t fancy but it gets the job done. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Wout sram force cassette
Wout’s using a Sram Force XG-1270 cassette with a 10-33t cassette. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds vittoria terreno zero 38 mm tires
The Vittoria Terreno Zero is a fast-rolling tire great for the champagne-smooth gravel on course in Italy. The 38 mm Terreno Zero notoriously measures closer to 40 mm when mounted to rims with a 25 mm internal width such as the Reserve 40|44. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds van Aert chainring size
See the chain? That’s a Sram Red powertop chain, but rather than a silver or rainbow finish you can buy from your local bike shop, it’s in gold. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds reserve 44 wheels and vittoria terreno zero tires
Wout’s gone for a Reserve 40|44 wheelset. The 40 to 50 mm rim depth seems to be the g0-to for the pros at the UCI Gravel World Championship. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds fizik antares saddle
The Fizik Antares is the go-to saddle here, lacking the fancy 3D-printed material, cutouts, or short nose style of other saddles. Everyone’s different! (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Cervelo Aspero fork clearance
The honeycomb detail on the inside of the fork is a nice touch you don’t see in most photos. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds Wout van Aert logo
Wout’s representing Belgium at this year’s UCI Gravel Worlds. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
UCI Gravel Worlds jumbo visma bus
Ah the Jumbo-Visma bus. We’ll have to see what it looks like with the Amazon touch now that the Soudal merger is canceled. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Trending on Velo

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon