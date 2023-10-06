Bike Check: The Cervelo Aspero 5 of Wout van Aert at the UCI Gravel World Championship

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Download the app.
This might be Wout van Aert‘s first appearance at the UCI Gravel World Championship, but the three-time cyclocross world champion has not only the engine but the bike handling know-how to take advantage of the course this year. His recent victories at Houffa Gravel and the Tour of Britain show that Van Aert is still at the top of his game.
Below is the Cervelo Aspero 5 that Wout van Aert will use at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. The Aspero 5 is built in the classic Jumbo-Visma black and yellow colorway. Unlike Jumbo’s road race bikes, however, Van Aert has elected to use a 2x drivetrain. See the full bike breakdown below.