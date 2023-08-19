Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Gravel bike races come in all variations. Some are steep, some are loose, and others are dusty. All of them require preparing for a gravel race with training as well as gear. SBT GRVL 2023 is no exception. What tires do people use for a gravel bike race like SBT GRVL? What kind of bikes do people use? What gearing do people use?

Here’s a small sliver of what gear non-pro cyclists are using at SBT GRVL this year. This collection of bikes comes from Meeting the people behind the ride, our story about a small sliver of the 3,000 riders at SBT this year.

Trends we’re seeing here and with other bikes here? Slick tires in a 700c x 38 mm width are perhaps the most common, with 40 mm tires in second place. Just about every tire is slick or semi-slick tread. There’s about a 50-50 split between 1x and 2x drivetrains, a much more even distribution compared to other gravel events.

Further, a vast majority of cyclists are going with just a pair of water bottle cages rather than a hydration pack, largely due to the sheer number of aid stations along the way.

Makesi Duncan ( DadBodCyclinginc. ) is aboard a bike borrowed by Ride for Racial Justice co-founder Marcus Robinson, a Cervelo Caledonia-5. SBT’s dirt roads are historically smooth enough for a road tire, but Makesi is rolling with a gravel tire on a road bike platform. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Cervelo Caledonia-5 is the brand’s endurance road bike platform capable of fitting up to a 35 mm tire front and rear. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Makesi is rolling with a Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer with an integrated Cervelo computer mount. Out back is a Specialized Power saddle, Makesi’s favorite, alongside a Garmin Varia RTL 515 radar. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Makesi’s bike uses a pair of limited edition Panaracer Gravelking SS tires in a 700c x 32 mm width. The SS is a popular choice out here for its smooth central tread. Alongside that is a Sram Red AXS drivetrain with a 10-33t cassette and 46-33T 2x chainring pairing. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Luke Willson is 6 foot, 5 inches tall (1.96 m), which makes this 61 cm Specialized S-Works Diverge an excellent pairing. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Luke is a huge fan of the Diverge’s Future Shock 2.0, which offers adjustable rebound to smooth out trails. Up front is a Garmin Edge 830 computer. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Out back is a Shimano GRX Di2 drivetrain with a 48-31T 2x chainring combo and an 11-34t 11-speed cassette. Garmin Rally XC200 power meter pedals keep the those Enve AG25 carbon wheels moving. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Hard to see, but Luke has opted for a set of Specialized Sawtooth 700c x 38 mm tires. While they’re not the best mud tires, they’re a solid all-around tire with solid (again!) puncture resistance. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Jen Gadoua is aboard a Bowhead Reach Adventure E-bike. This adaptive bicycle is all kinds of wild, with a big battery and 3-inch independent front suspension that allows the wheels to tilt and turn side by side. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Jen’s riding for All Bodies on Bikes this weekend at SBT, a big ask logistically as it is coming all the way from Canada! Below the fender is a massive 4-inch wide Vee fat bike tire. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Jen’s bike features a pair of Pelican cases on either side of the bike; one is a battery pack. The center of the bike uses a Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate to keep the rear wheel tracking smooth under power. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Jen’s plan this weekend in doing the 37 mile route is to pick up a battery halfway through the ride and swap them over. Massive Magura brakes will help her do just that. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Dave’s bike of choice is the Specialized Diverge. He’s opted for a set up with great vibration damping, using the Future Shock 2.0 as well as Spank Vibracore alloy rims. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Dave’s bag setup comes from Oveja Negra. Just below that is a Sram Rival 1 x 11 mechanical drivetrain. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Hard to see, but between the Future Shock rebound adjust and the Garmin computer is a rainbow with the words ‘be happy’ below. This rainbow came from his tattoo artist, and will be tattooed onto him after the race. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires, here in a 700c x 42 mm width, are a popular choice for the fast-rolling dirt roads of Steamboat. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Andy’s bike of choice is a Niner RLT 9 RDO. Like Dave, Andy is riding with an Oveja Negra half frame bag. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The RLT 9 is a solid all-around gravel bike replete with fork mounts and frame protection, but it’s geometry belies a bike designed to keep the pace up. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The bike features the same drivetrain as Luke’s: Shimano GRX Di2 with a pair of 48-31T 2x chainrings and an 11-34t cassette. Dave’s go to tire? Rene Herse Hurricane Ridge Endurance Plus tires in a 700c x 42 mm. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Wide PRO Discover gravel handlebars are a go-to for Dave alongside his Wahoo Elemnt computer. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Here’s Deanna’s bike, a Lynskey GR 300 gravel bike. She’s custom built this titanium gravel bike with a Campagnolo Ekar 1 x 13 drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels, and a number of bags. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Teravail Washburn tires in a 700c x 42 mm width in the Durable compound offer tons of grip, especially when things start to get loose out there. Like every other bike here, Deanna’s tires are set up tubeless. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Deanna digs the shamrock found just below the Campagnolo Ekar brake caliper.(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)