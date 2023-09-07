Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V wheelset review: Recyclable carbon goes allroad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bontrager, Trek’s sub-brand of hard goods (and no longer soft goods like helmets), has a new pair of wheels out for drop bar bikes. Well, make that two pairs: the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V and the Aeolus Pro 49V. Not only do they fill an in-between gap in regard to price, but they also offer rim widths and performance that Bontrager says are just as ready for gravel as they are for the road.

Ah, the ever-elusive all-road wheelset.

In review is the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V wheelset. Bontrager bills them as the one drop bar wheelset that can do both, and so we did just that: we’ve ridden the wheels with road tires, gravel tires, and over all kinds of terrain

Aeolus Pro 37V details

The Aeolus Pro 37V wheels look like traditional carbon wheels until you get some direct light onto them. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V wheels are, on the surface, fairly traditional wheels. The 37 mm depth is bang on for a shallow wheelset depth. Further, the quoted 1465 gram weight is about average for the price point.

Our test wheelset weighed in at 1475 grams for the pair with rim tape and without tubeless valves. That’s a bit weighty compared to what you’ll find from wheelsets at a similar price point.

From there, however, things start to get interesting. The hookless bead rims use a 25 mm internal rim width (and a measured 31 mm external), which Trek says works well for both road and gravel tires ranging from 28 mm to 50 mm. The updated Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs offer 3.3 degrees of engagement, quick for any hub.

The only thing letting you know about the unique carbon construction is this removable decal. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

It’s the rim that is most interesting, however. Bontrager is using a new carbon layup they’re calling OCLV Next. Previous Bontrager carbon wheels – and most carbon wheels for that matter – use a thermoset resin. The Aeolus Pro wheels use a recyclable thermoplastic resin, however.

Yes, Bontrager says this new carbon fiber is 100 percent recyclable at the end of its life.

Why OCLV Next? Bontrager touts less carbon waste through the build process. These OCLV Next wheels are ready to roll out of the mold without the additional sanding or deburring needed with most carbon fiber. Overall, they’re claiming a 95 percent reduction in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and carbon dust emissions through the build process. Carbon dust is typically a hazardous substance, and inhaled carbon dust can irritate and even lodge itself in the lungs if exposed over many years.

The Pro 37V logos are part of the carbon wheel mold, meaning they’re labeled and ready to go out of the mold. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

It’s all part of reducing their carbon footprint, according to brand manager Nick Anger. Further, the wheel’s U.S. construction means there should be fewer emissions compared to having to ship wheels across the world to stock them in a U.S. warehouse.

The performance claims are all there, which is why you’re likely here. The carbon is said to be better at vertical damping and more impact-resistant than most carbon fiber rims using a standard thermoset resin. Further, they’re supposed to be better at vertical damping, which should improve the wheel’s ride quality and dampen vibrations that are otherwise transmitted from the road to the bars. A smoother wheel should result in a more comfortable ride and improved traction too.

Trek’s Roubaix testing between the new Thermoset carbon vs. a traditional Thermoplastic carbon used elsewhere. (Image: Trek/Bontrager)

Bontrager claims a 5 percent reduction in vibration over cobblestone, though it looks like the reduction is closer to 2.8 percent on the road and indifferent over gravel.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen thermoplastic carbon used in wheelsets: the Chris King ARD44 and GRD23 wheels both use this same technology. In my experience, both of those wheelsets offer a smooth ride, though only the GRD23’s shallow rim seemed to make much of a difference in the overall ride feel.

As for a future recycling program? “We’re looking into some solutions for up-cycling, but won’t have any programs formally in place just yet,” says Bontrager Marketing Manager Nick Anger. Until there’s a formal recycling carbon fiber recycling program in place, all of these claims still result in a wheelset that is more likely to end in a landfill than to be recycled. Let’s hope that changes, especially as they hinted at using OCLV Next in future products down the line.

Against the competition

As mentioned, the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V wheels and their fairly pedestrian numbers don’t particularly stand up on paper. Wheelsets such as the Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel wheels offer greater aero credibility and CeramicSpeed bearings at this price point on the all-road side, and their road wheels are extremely light. The Roval Terra CL wheels also come up at this price point. While they’re not any lighter, are more gravel-oriented than all-road, and use round spokes rather than bladed ones here, they come with name-brand DT Swiss 350 hubs that have an excellent track record for longevity.

These Bontrager wheels come with a lifetime warranty for the original owner. Further, Bontrager says there’s no rider weight limit, allowing for a wide range of cyclists to ride without worry. And perhaps most importantly, you’re essentially guaranteed to have a Trek (and therefore Bontrager) dealer in your area should you have issues.

Riding the Aeolus Pro 37V wheels

A max 90 PSI for a 28 mm tire is plenty high. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

First impressions are positive with the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V wheels. That OCLV Next layup means the rim logos aren’t separate decals; rather they’re produced as part of the carbon rim mold. There’s a nice overall sheen that shows the carbon layup nicely in the right light.

Build quality was solid overall, with no visible carbon imperfections. Further, the wheel arrived true with equal tension in all the spokes. Really, all I had to do was put the tires on, seat them with a floor pump, and get to riding.

My gravel setup consisted of the Bontrager GR2 Team Issue tires in a 40 mm width. The 25 mm internal rim width meant the tires measured at 41 mm at first setup, and 41.4 mm with some time. The wheels rode without complaint there, and even in my classic route with lots of underbiking, I was able to ride the Aeolus Pro 37V without much worry.

Riding the wheels on the road resulted in a similar feel: perfectly competent at the task at hand. The Aeolus Pro wheels get up to speed quickly enough and are plenty stiff under my 130-pound (58.5 kg) self. That said, I don’t think they stood out in any one way. Their relatively shallow profile felt planted in crosswinds, and the shallow profile means they’re not so stiff that they beat you up. Frankly, they’re a step up in comfort over the 55 mm carbon wheels I was using before.

For a house brand hub, the Bontrager Rapid Drive 108 hubs are surprisingly good. Based around a hub pawl mechanism, the hubs engage quickly and are quiet compared to the likes of an Industry Nine or Chris King hub. Further, the freehub is removable without any special tools similar to a DT Swiss ratchet hub. It all bodes well for long-term longevity.

Bontrager’s updated Rapid Drive 108 hub offers quick engagement and simple maintenance down the line. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Conclusion

Bontrager could’ve mailed in in here assuming that the average cyclist looking for a carbon wheel upgrade wouldn’t necessarily care about the wheelset’s performance, but the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V is legitimate a step up. They didn’t have to introduce a thermoplastic carbon construction, but they did.

Excellent build quality, good performance, and carbon technology that bodes well for the future of carbon fiber usage in the bike industry is a great step forward. That these wheels also perform well should be the icing on the cake.

Now Bontrager needs to make the big step in creating a carbon recycling program for these should there be issues down the line. Make it happen, Trek!

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V

Price: $1,699.99 / £ / €

trekbikes.com

The 37 mm rim depth is a solid shallow-depth option. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Aeolus Pro 37V with Bontrager GR2 Team tires in a 40 mm width. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Rapid Drive 108 hubs are designed for straight pull spokes. Bontrager requires you to buy the wheelset with a Shimano HG freehub. Want to use your wheels with XDR? You’ll have to buy a separate freehub. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)