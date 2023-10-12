Canyon Grail CFR Review: This Massively Overhauled Bike Says Goodbye to the Double-Decker Handlebar

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When the Grail came on the scene five years ago, it was the lone gravel bike in the Canyon range. Gravel itself was still a pretty fresh concept, and the question of what a gravel bike needed to be was still being fleshed out.

Canyon’s answer put a big emphasis on comfort. Hence its most identifiable, some may say infamous, feature, that double-decker handlebar.

The bottom section of that bar is structural; the top is where the magic happens. Built more flexible than a traditional bar, it’s meant to to soak up road vibration at the front end of the bike, though only when riding in the tops. Augmenting that comfort is a flexible seatpost that adds up to 20mm of travel at the saddle.

While Canyon built in plenty of comfort to the original Grail, the brand also made it a pretty fast bike. But there were some drawbacks in the aerodynamics department due to the extra surface area of the handlebar.

So Canyon went back to the drawing board. Now for 2023, the Grail is a whole new bike with a much more traditional handlebar, and is focused even more on aerodynamics and gravel racing. Let’s dig in.

Also read: Zwift Hub One Review: A Simplified Smart Trainer

Aerodynamic focus

The new design for the Grail dates to 2020, when Canyon started by asking athletes like Pete Stetina about what they wanted from the model. The answer was, in short, more speed. Stetina was particularly curious about that handlebar’s impact on aerodynamics, so they went to the wind tunnel.

The 2023 Canyon Grail CFR (Photo: Will Tracy)

Aerodynamics is arguably of even greater concern in gravel than road because, well, you spend less time in a pack and more time on your own exposed to the wind. And indeed, the bar was holding the bike back, but there were other aero improvements that could be made as well.

Internal cable routing at the front end was an easy update. And Canyon borrowed tube shapes from the recent Ultimate road race bike redesign to speed up the Grail.

Cleaning up the cable routing has added another aero benefit to the Grail. (Photo: Will Tracy)

All told the new bike saves 9.1 watts at 45kph compared to a first generation Grail.

Cleaning up the cable routing has added another aero benefit to the Grail. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Downtube storage and a frame bag that makes you faster

A new downtube storage compartment, a feature now found on many gravel bikes, also contributes to the aero focus. After all, you can spend all the time in the world perfecting a bike in the wind tunnel, but that means nothing if those aero gains are lost by a blocky saddle bag or other storage.

There is now downtube storage in the Grail. (Photo: Will Tracy)

There is now downtube storage in the Grail. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Canyon calls the feature Load Downtube Storage and it holds a bag that can contain a spare tube, tire levers, and CO2 (or whatever else you like). Additionally, beneath the hatch to access the storage is a multi-tool and Topeak Micro Rocket mini pump. For quick trailside fixes, the easy access to the multi-tool is much easier than digging through a saddle bag.

No saddle bag necessary. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Just note, only the multi-tool ships standard with the bike. And unfortunately, this storage does not make it into the base level Grail CF SL.

Additionally, Canyon has designed a frame bag that it claims provides an aero advantage. The Load Fidlock Quickloader bag locks into place using magnetic Fidlocks for quick installation, and once installed makes the bike 1.5 watts faster at 45kph.

The bike features other storage options (that are slightly less aero) through top tube gear mounts and bottom of downtube gear mounts.

There are additional mounts on the top tube and below the downtube. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Additional gear options include custom fenders that still allow for 42mm tires, the max tire clearance of the new Grail.

With that large of a tire, the bike can still run a 2x 52/36T chainring combo up front. It’s just as easy to take off the front derailleur mount and run 1x.

The double-decker bar is out; meet the Double Drop Bar

The original double-decker bar that defined the Grail provided a ton of compliance at the front end. It was, however, kind of slow from an aerodynamic perspective, with a lot of extra exposed surface area.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The goal then for version two of the Grail was a bar with a similarly high level of compliance and ergonomics, while also being faster.

Enter the new Double Drop Bar. This bar is traditional looking at a glance, but has plenty of tricks up its sleeves. It features five degrees of backsweep on the tops coupled with a drop from the stem to the hoods, which Canyon says reduces pressure on wrists. Then there’s five degrees of flare at the hoods that widens to 16 degrees at the drops, giving you a wide hand position for control on descents and particularly loose or gnarly sectors.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

And while the tops are a truncated aero shape, there’s a feature in the center called the Gear Groove that lets you mount accessories, like computers and aero bars.

That’s the Gear Groove. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Depending on the frame size, bikes will ship with 420mm, 440mm, or 460mm bars as well as 60mm-80 mm stems. In addition, there will be a pro version that measures 400mm with a more extreme swoop to replicate a negative angled stem with 15mm more drop than the standard version.

Canyon has made aero bars for the Gear Groove.

Still maintaining comfort

With this focus on aero, Canyon hasn’t abandoned comfort in the process. The brand has still built in compliance in numerous ways.

Some athletes said the previous seatpost provided too much compliance under power, so that was swapped out with an aero D-shaped post. It’s the same seatpost design as found on the Canyon Ultimate lightweight race bike, just with a different carbon layup that builds in more comfort.

The seat post is now an aero D-shaped one. (Photo: Will Tracy)

There is only a 20mm offset option available for the seatpost found on the Grail. However, should you want a 0mm offset version, you can use the same post from the Ultimate. A Canyon representative warns that it’s “stiff as hell,” so keep that in mind; that hasn’t stopped Canyon athlete Heather Jackson from running it on her Grail however.

Revised geometry

On the new Grail, the reach to the bars is basically the same. Everything else, however, has been adjusted. The wheelbase is 27mm longer, and the headtube angle relaxed by one degree, to 71.5 degrees. Canyon says the changes have created a more evenly balanced ride between the front and rear of the bike which provides more control in loose sections of gravel.

CFR edition

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The new Grail is also available in a CFR edition, a label only given to Canyon’s highest end models. This edition gets a performance boost thanks to higher grade carbon material. Its frame and fork are a combined 118 grams lighter. Additionally, it’s a claimed 10 percent stiffer at the bottom bracket and head tube and 4.5 percent stiffer at the fork.

Builds, pricing and availability

Grail CF 7 – $2,699 – Available 2024

Grail CF SL 8 – $2,999 – Available by end of 2023

Grail CF SL 8

Grail CF SL 7 AXS – $3,499 – Available by end of 2023

Grail CF SL 7

Grail CF SLX 8 Di2 – $4,999 – Available now

Grail CF SLX 8 Di2

Grail CF SLX 8 Etap – $5,499 – Available by end of 2023

Grail CF SLX 8 Etap

Grail CFR Etap – $7,999 – Available by end of 2023

Grail CFR Etap

Grail CFR LTD – $8,999 – available today

E-Bike version?

The double-decker handlebar is sticking around for now in the Canyon Grail:On e-bike. It sounds like the bar’s days are limited, though. Canyon wouldn’t divulge much other than that “stuff’s afoot” in the e-bike department. An electric version of the new Grail is sure to follow at some point.

Canyon Grail CFR Edition Review

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Specification as tested

$7,999

SRAM Red eTap (10-42T cassette, 42T chainring); Fizik Argo saddle; DT Swiss GRC 1100 wheels; Schwalbe G-One RS tires; Canyon Double Drop Bar; Canyon seatpost

The new Canyon Grail has been probably the least secret new bike model of 2023, having been ridden out in the open most of this gravel season under Canyon athletes. Hell, it won Unbound Gravel! (OK, Carolin Schiff won Unbound Gravel, but still, not exactly keeping a low profile).

Schiff soloes to the win at Unbound Gravel 2023 on the new Canyon Grail (Photo: Will Tracy)

After seeing it all summer, I couldn’t wait to finally get my hands on one. And what a one it was: Canyon sent me the high end CFR Edition.

As always, Canyon provides a nicely spec’d bike, especially for the price. Now $8,000 is no small chunk of change, but for this CFR edition being the brand’s top-end gravel frame, with a Red groupset, nice DT Swiss wheels, Schwalbe’s excellent G-One RS gravel tires, and more nice bits of tech, well that’s hard to beat.

The spec on Canyon’s bikes tend to be nice. The new Grail is no exception. (Photo: Will Tracy)

I spent some time on the previous generation Grail, and it felt very much like a road bike. Now that it has slackened out a degree and gone for a longer top tube with a shorter stem while maintaining the same reach, the second generation Grail feels aligned with modern gravel geometry. It still rides aggressively, like you would want from a race-oriented gravel bike, but the handling has changed in a positive way.

I feel more in control of this bike off-road than I did with the first generation Grail. The slightly slacker geo coupled with the longer wheelbase makes riding deeper gravel feel less squirrelly, especially through corners. And more control means throwing down more speed. On this new bike, I’m still in a similar position to the first generation, so I don’t feel like I’m losing much of an aero advantage through my fit either.

The Grail CFR is well equipped. (Photo: Will Tracy)

And as for speed? It certainly can maintain a quick pace, though the biggest aero benefits are found at speeds far higher than I generally hold on gravel rides. If you aren’t riding 45kph either, don’t fret. This bike still helps you rip apart the flats.

Let’s talk about the handlebars. They’re a big selling point of this bike, so how do they ride? For flaring out 16 degrees in the drops, the bars actually don’t feel all that wide. It’s a nice trick Canyon has pulled off, providing more stability on descents and deeper gravel without feeling like you’re completely stretching out your arms. The tops are also extremely comfortable thanks to their rounded aero profile. There are no pointy airfoil edges, and the bar fits in my hand nicely.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The bars don’t feel too wide. (Photo: Will Tracy)

When it comes to comfort, I don’t feel like I’m missing too much from the old Grail. The handlebars on the previous version only provided flex in the tops, and I’m not riding there most of the time. Otherwise the bike isn’t a standout on comfort, but likewise doesn’t feel rough.

I’m not without drawbacks on this bike. The storage in the downtube is a nice feature, and one that every carbon gravel bike should have in the near future, but the cover to this compartment doesn’t have the best latch interface. It took me a few tries to reattach the cover to the frame out on the trail after I dug out the multi-tool for an adjustment. A more audible click in this part would also do wonders for knowing that it’s securely seated.

The cover to the downtube storage could be better. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Also, as with any direct to consumer bike, if you’re not fully comfortable assembling your own bike or performing safety checks, it’s not a bad idea to have a pro mechanic give it a look over. My bike arrived with loose brake hoods. It’s an easy enough fix that I caught while building the bike and dialing in my fit, but not something you want to discover while bombing down a hill.

Overall, Canyon has done a nice job of honing in the focus of the Grail as a race bike, while making it handle better.

The old Grail didn’t quite know what it was supposed to be, reflecting when it entered the gravel market. Now gravel has matured quite a bit, and the Grail has grown up right beside it, becoming a respectable, dare I say feared, race bike.