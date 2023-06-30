All of the mountain bikes at Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to part three of the Enve Builder Round-Up. This final part will have just two mountain bikes: one back-to-basics Chumba Sendero and one wild full-suspension titanium-carbon enduro bike dubbed the Viral Optimist 160.

This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.

This is part three of three, with a focus on all-road and gravel bikes. Part one featured road bikes, while part two featured increasingly rowdier drop bar bikes. See the full list of Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here.

Viral Bikes

Chumba Bikes