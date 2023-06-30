All of the mountain bikes at Enve Builder Round-Up 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Welcome to part three of the
Enve Builder Round-Up. This final part will have just two mountain bikes: one back-to-basics Chumba Sendero and one wild full-suspension titanium-carbon enduro bike dubbed the Viral Optimist 160.
This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder can put together. We were fortunate to have spent time at Enve HQ photographing and talking with each builder to bring you a bit of backstory behind each bike.
This is part three of three, with a focus on all-road and gravel bikes.
Part one featured road bikes, while part two featured increasingly rowdier drop bar bikes. See the full list of Enve Builder Round-Up bikes here. Viral Bikes
Let us introduce you to Viral Bikes‘ first full-suspension bike. The Viral Optimist 160 featured 3D-printed titanium lugs with custom tubes to create a custom-geometry mountain bike. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This isn’t Domahidy’s first time building a bike brand: he helped build Niner Bikes and its unique CVA Suspension as well. A lifetime of work on CVA guided him to what he feels is “the cutting edge of mountain bikes.” Of note in this image: the bolted-on seatstay bridge is how Viral can install and remove a Gates belt drive without needing a breakaway point in the seat stay or chain stay. (Photo: Troy Templin) The Optimist 160 has a whole lot going on, but there are two core tenants here: use of the new Pinion SmartShift electronic shifting gearbox, and custom geometry to suit a rider’s fit and riding style. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Viral Bikes founder Steve Domahidy touts three main benefits of designing the Optimist 160 around a Pinion gearbox. No derailleur removes two pounds of unsprung weight at the back of the bike. The back end of the bike is “wildly more active” as a result and far more tuneable as well. Additionally, anti-rise numbers are the same regardless of which gear you’re in. And as a bonus, there’s no pedal kickback from the Pinion gearbox either. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Optimist 160 will come exclusively with the SmartShift gearbox. Rejoice, Gripshift haters! (Photo: Troy Templin)
3D-printed titanium generally has a set of lattices inside that add strength to the structure. Viral uses Electron Beam Melting (EBM) that prints parts at 700 degrees Celsius, the annealing temperature of titanium. As such, the titanium printed parts are already heat treated as they’re produced. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Custom-fit is a fairly rare option among mountain bikes, but that optionality is baked into the Optimist 160. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Optimist 160 uses a single-pivot rear suspension with a flex stay out back. Between the belt and controlling the final drive ratio, Domahidy says there’s no need to further deaden the bike or add complication to the frame. Titanium’s inherent flexiness and resistance to fatigue should aid in that performance as well. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Anti-rise at squat is about 115 percent, according to Domahidy. The suspension is said to be tuned with small bump compliance in mind, with about a 15% progression in leverage ratio, starting out at a little over 3:1 and ending at 2.44:1. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The details are killer. The inner custom bike geek within me loves how the rear brake caliper is elegantly integrated into the rear triangle. (Photo: Troy Templin)
3D printed 6/4 titanium lugs, carbon tubes, and a whole lot of love. As currently constituted with the SmartShift gearbox, Rockshox Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock, and Enve M7 wheels, the Optimist 160 weighs in at about 35 pounds (15.9 kgs). (Photo: Troy Templin)
Expected availability of the Viral Optimist 160 is early 2024, with a turnaround time of about two weeks. (Photo: Troy Templin) Chumba Bikes
Chumba Bikes is a small company based out of Austin, Texas, spearheaded by Vincent Colvin. Steel and titanium are usually their mediums of choice for building a frame, all with an eye toward functionality and intention in their design. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Chumba brought along a custom-painted Sendero hardtail paired with a color-matched ENVE rigid carbon fork. Chumba touts its frame’s capability in the lightweight trail segment, but many end up using theirs for bikepacking. (Photo: Troy Templin)
We expect to see more bikes with Sram T-type drivetrains at the Enve Builder Round-up in the future. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Just about every Chumba features sliding dropouts for use with either geared or singlespeed drivetrains. Singlespeed ain’t dead, folks. (Photo: Troy Templin)
This Sendero received a custom finish that extends to its stem, bars, and even integrated fender. (Photo: Troy Templin)
Enve M6 rims are paired with Industry Nine Hydra hubs. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Enve Mountain Fork features a flip chip at the dropout to modify the bike’s handling. We love just how the bolts are precisely painted in a half green, half blue. (Photo: Troy Templin)
The Chumba name has been around since the 1990s and is still going strong today. (Photo: Troy Templin)