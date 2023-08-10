First Look: Litespeed Flint

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Litespeed is delivering gravel riders the titanium ride quality, technology, and performance that they are known for with an economical price point. All are fabricated at their factory in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Flint starts at $3,395 in its base build, complete with Shimano GRX 600 components.

Litespeed Flint details

A full 3AL/2.5V frame with frame size-specific tubesets that are all wall-thickness controlled by Litespeed in-house for consistency.

In-house designed and CNC-machined titanium dropouts, disc brake mount, headtube, and bottom bracket for optimized strength-to-weight

Tire clearance for up to 48mm

A dropped drive-side chainstay for improved chainring and tire clearance

A UDH rear derailleur hanger for expanding drivetrain compatibility

Bosses for three bottles (downtube, seat tube, and downtube underside)

Geometry with a slightly elongated wheelbase and adjusted stack/reach measure that deliver stability and performance for all levels of gravel riders

Expansive options for upgrades, from components and bottom bracket standard to vinyl graphic, etching, or color anodizing

Flint marks the debut of the new Chameleon blue/green fade color anodizing upgrade option

Fast lead time, shipping two to three weeks from the date of order

The Flint Hills surrounding Emporia, Kansas, are iconic for the geology that exists on its surface. The flint stones that make up the course for the now iconic Unbound Gravel race can serve as the foundation for greatness. Or reach up and slash a sidewall, dashing hopes. Flint can be a spark—or a silent threat.

Tougher than its namesake, the Litespeed Flint is ready for almost anything. The Flint takes the spirit of adventure and high-speed action, adds a healthy dose of rowdy good times—and packs in a wildly affordable titanium bike that floats over the roughest terrain.

The Flint features 3AL/2.5V titanium fabricated at Litespeeds factory in Chattanooga, Tenn. With a clean braceless seatstay design for full mud-shedding clearance, super clean cable routing, plenty of tire clearance, and more, take it all on.

The topographic badge is a nice touch.

More tire clearance variance gives you ample choice: select from low-volume file tread for speed or knobby high-volume tires up to 48mm when faced with loose rock, deep sand, or tacky mud. Add loads of accessory options, from rack mounts to nutrition and extra hydration/storage mounts, and you’re fully packed for your wildest long adventures. Stable without sacrificing agility, the Flint moves with ease where you want—when you want.

And as always, Litespeed is titanium tough, dialed to tackle everything you throw at it. Mud, sand, rocks—all batted away with ease. With six sizes plus custom options, as well as your choice of crank length, bar width, and stem length, your perfect fit is easy.

The Flint also offers all the style. Select from a wide array of vinyl graphics or consider etched graphic or TiDize color anodizing upgrade choices. The options seem endless, and the choice is yours.

Looking for just a frame? The Litespeed Flint starts at $2,095.00

