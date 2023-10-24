Groad Trip: The Past, Present, and Future of the Life Time Grand Prix

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The curtain has officially closed on the 2024 gravel season and the Life Time Grand Prix.

Big Sugar Gravel, as is quickly becoming tradition, served as a wild and unpredictable blowout in terms of both racing and festivities. With the sophomore Grand Prix wrapped up, Life Time has already announced season three for 2024, and the application window is closing as you read this.

For now, let’s take the politics of pros and the spirit of gravel out of this. I thought it would be interesting to dive into the LTGP itself: year one vs year two the racing, the public and industry interest, and where it’s headed from here.

Watch: Highlights from Big Sugar

The Racing

Most of the riders who were part of season 1 returned for a shot at season 2. Season 1 was a trial on all accounts. Except for Unbound and Leadville, most races had never dealt with a deep and robust professional field. I think Life Time learned and perfected angles from an organizational standpoint, as did us racers.

Having raced most events already, this year we knew what pitfalls to avoid, potential tactics to employ, and for many of the younger riders how to maintain top form all season long. We also better understood the points and how to watch riders near us in the standings. That was evident in the late season races where I witnessed riders marking each other if they were near each other overall.

The speeds were phenomenal. Course records fell at nearly every event. This can be attributed to the aforementioned race experience, a deeper field, and the racers perfecting their approach and training. Some more established international pros such as Brendan Johnston, Matt Beers, and Konny Looser added horsepower. Riders like Lachlan Morton made the series his competitive goal of the year (alongside his other adventurous antics), and all of us honed in on the marginal gains in equipment and fueling that’s now standard in the World Tour.

The collective level was so high only Leadville and Crusher were solo victories for Keegan, all others were decided in a sprint with sometimes more than a dozen riders charging to the line.

Industry and fan interest

I still don’t feel much sponsor pressure to participate in the Life Time Grand Prix. Sure, if a rider scores well the sponsor is of course ready to promote it, but it seems like the industry is still focused on strategy around single events like Unbound or Leadville rather than the series as a whole. Expos in Emporia or Bentonville are like pop up cities, but Crusher and The ‘Rad feel very grassroots and small. Not that it’s a bad thing but it’s inconsistent and will be until the industry decides the series is more important than single events.

The public and media interest is another story, however. The series is clear to follow. I fielded copious amounts of questions and comments on my standings all year long. Publications like Velo kept a running record of the standings, keeping it at the forefront of fans’ consciousness.

I still argue that winning an Unbound, a Leadville, or a big independent race like SBT GRVL is more prestigious than the Grand Prix overall. Time will tell if that changes. The masses will decide, and the racers will follow suit with their focus.

(Photo: Wil Matthews)

The Future

International interest is growing. Professionals worldwide from all disciplines are seeing the stories, the media coverage, and our power numbers. They know it’s legit. I think we’ll see more established pros throw their name in the ring. I know for one my Canyon college Petr Vakoč is very intrigued.

On the flip side there is some event fatigue from riders who’ve done both seasons. In a discipline like gravel the allure of a fresh adventure is a key draw, and I’ve heard many colleagues’ voices desire to focus on some other events next year. I am curious to see if the returning rider rate drops, although I think most of the top 10 will stay on. Regardless, expect to see tighter racing and course records continue to fall!

I’ve also heard a lot of the MTB riders voice desire for a more technical singletrack-heavy race. I don’t think that’s wise, however. Life Time’s key market is the mass participants, the other 95%. Singletrack can be alienating and scary for many. There is a reason gravel is so appealing to the masses and the MTB events really thriving are non technical in nature like Leadville and Chequamegon. Life Time knows this and has kept the races the same for next year. There’s also something to be said for consistency; it’s only year 3, after all. I agree in first perfecting it, and then evolving it.

(Photo: Wil Matthews)

One thing I do see coming is a change in the organization of the races. With competition intensifying so greatly I think efforts will be focused on managing that. More traffic control and separate starts for women are planned.

I hope to see things like the Unbound finishing straight reimagined. Sprint finishes, as I mentioned above, are becoming the norm and we were catching short course riders or the lead moto in the dicey sprint at Unbound, Chequamegon, The ‘Rad, and Big Sugar. Gravel is still in a steep learning curve and Life Time is at the forefront of this wave. We’re all figuring this out together. I for one am happy to be a part of this evolution with them as they navigate a new realm of professional sport.

My future in the LTGP

Despite having good legs and health all season my Grand Prix was hot and cold. I had a slew of podiums but also a bunch of mechanical issues. In a series you need consistency and I paid for that, ending up sixth. I personally feel unsatisfied, that it’s not my true level, and I’m hungry to make amends. I’ll personally return for 2024, but with a different mindset. It’s an easy decision for me because there are four Life Time races I’d focus on regardless of a series, so just adding one more places me in the running.

I’ll roll the dice a bit however in not focusing on all seven events. For example, I feel my time is better spent socializing and bringing value to sponsors at Sea Otter instead of stressing about a result in a race that doesn’t suit me. I’d rather go all in for BWR California the week after. My main focus in 2024 will be races that suit me and motivate me rather than series points, which are hopefully a byproduct when all is said and done. I’m hungry to see how this approach works out.