GT Grade Carbon X first ride review: Impressed with the ride and the event

Some of you might be reading this and not even realize that the GT brand is also big on gravel. As hard as it might be to believe, GT was one of the first bicycle brands to hit the market with a gravel-specific bike, the GT Grade, way back in 2014. It then got a major update in 2019 and, in my opinion, was one of the most underrated gravel bikes.

While GT has undergone some big company changes, the gen 2 Grade, in a way, just disappeared from the website and dealer floors only a year or so after its launch because of internal staff changes and company direction. GT remains part of Pon Holdings along with Cannondale, Cervelo, Santa Cruz, and a few other notable brands but the changes over the last few years mean a new focus and priority for the legendary brand. Best of all, a new Grade is ready for the masses.

So when I got invited to meet some of the GT team at an event, I jumped on the opportunity. Better yet, it was an event that has been on my bucket list, and I would be riding the new gen 3 GT Grade Carbon X. The GT Grade design has been based around the triple triangle, and the best feature remains, the floating seat stays with integrated glass fiber for extra flex. GT calls it Dual Fiber Dynamics (DFD), and it is a design that combines the carbon frame with the flex of glass fiber for superior flex and control along the extended length of the seat stays.

The floating seat stays with integrated glass fiber for extra flex on the new GT Grade.

First Impressions

For my first ride, I traveled up to the Lost and Found gravel race in Portola, Ca. Not only was it on the same weekend as Unbound, but the weather was much better too. GT sent two of their finest to not only show me the new GT Grade Carbon and Grade Carbon X, but also brought a few extra for people to demo. Since the new Gen 3 looks very similar to the Gen2, they didn’t really need to hide it. It was more of a hidden in plain sight.

For the test, GT brought a new build model for them, the Grade X with 40 mm RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork, 50 mm TransX dropper post, and SRAM 11-speed mechanical Apex1 drivetrain. Yes, the GT Grade geometry is suspension compensated, and the seat tube is slightly shorter to accommodate a wide selection of dropper post lengths.

The overall build of the GT Grade Carbon X is almost spot on. Hopefully we will see the new 12-speed SRAM Apex next year.

With only a 15-minute shakeout ride the day before, I decided to ride the medium-length 60-mile version of Lost and Found. They offer a 35-mile version and the full, 100-mile version too. I knew nothing about the course except that because of the amazing snowfall this winter, the course was “easier’ than it had been in the past. At least, that is what I was told the evening before.

The course starts out on an extended paved climb that pretty quickly separates the group out. I didn’t get a great starting position since I slept in, so I used the climb to make passes until I got into a group that was going pretty well. The Grade X climbed amazingly. Sure, the bike was a bit heavy with alloy wheels, a suspension fork with no lockout, and basic alloy bits, but it didn’t seem to matter.

The first dirt descent was a blast. The bike was super stable at top speed as I navigated the dirt road and all of its imperfections in mixed light through the tree cover. Climbing that first paved climb, I remember thinking that I wished I didn’t have the suspension fork, but from the top, across all the undulating dirt roads, and all the way to the finish, I was happy I did have it.

The Lost and Found course was fast and fun. There were enough technical sections to keep you on your toes, but the open dirt roads were fast. It was almost like the GT Grade X was made for courses like this one. The suspension fork that comes on the X was definitely not needed, but I was happy to have it.

Pretty much the views all day. Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.

The rear compliance is the one aspect of the new GT Grade that is hard to pinpoint how much it is doing. GT claims 30 mm of rear axle travel. GT calls it “gravel travel,” I call it amazing. I can’t validate the 30 mm claim, but I can verify that this is one of the most responsive and active rear ends with no widgets or moving parts. The built-in flex seems to work when you need it without taking anything away when you are putting down the watts. I’d also like to note that dropper posts are incredibly stiff, so to feel the rear compliance when seated means it is all in the frame design.

To finish my first ride, the Lost and Found crew threw in a very rough, rock-covered descent that dropped us back into the valley and along the river. I was not in the front of the race, but it was also the point that all three rides came back together, and there were many 35-mile riders on the side with flats in this section. The GT Grade with Rudy XPLR suspension fork left me with essentially a full-suspension bike. What a way to finish off a great first ride and an even more impressive event. The after-ride atmosphere is one of the most chill atmospheres. I will definitely be back next year.

Yes, this is more of my speed after a fun day of gravel.

The GT Grade Details

The GT Grade Carbon X with suspension fork now only comes in the one build for $4000. However, GT has also launched with six models with a rigid fork. Two carbon frame versions and four alloy versions, all four with a carbon fork. The alloy bikes are $1300, $1500, $1950, and $2000, while the carbon versions are $2500 and $4200. For me, this is good to see, bike prices for the general gravel rider.

Stay tuned for the full review of a custom-built GT Grade Carbon. I don’t want to spoil it, but the bike I built is even better than the X that I rode at Lost and Found.

For more info gtbicycles.com

When you show up a bit late, all of the front spots are taken. That is fine with me, I like starting in the back.

Okay, I didn’t go all the way to the very back. There were a lot of people.