Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure wheels: ultra-endurance race wheels

Hunt is probably best known for carbon and alloy performance wheels with a price point that is more in reach. Not only are they typically less expensive than the competition, but Hunt is quick to implement new technologies and features. While I haven’t tested the new Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure wheels yet, it looks to put more emphasis on durability with robust construction.

At 1642 grams, these wheels are not winning any weight loss competitions, but that added material means wheels that are probably more on par with mountain bike wheels. I was surprised to see that a wheel with a 25 mm internal width also has a hooked bead. Hookless rims typically offer better durability when running large tires at lower pressures. As these wheels are designed to accommodate 38 mm or larger tires, the hooked bead could be argued to offer a wider range of tire compatibility and something that an adventure cyclist may benefit from when in a pinch.

Hunt has a full line of Limitless wheels that prioritize aero efficiency. As far as I know, these are the first from Hunt that put aero and durability as top priorities. For the average rider, that simply means they should be good for almost anything you are. And for that reason, I think a wheelset like this is probably a great option for the majority of gravel riders that aren’t looking to their wheels to add compliance but instead reliability.

Hunt 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure wheelset

42 DEEP | 36 WIDE EXT | 25 WIDE INT | 1642G

£1299 | $1649 | €1649

The 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure offers class-leading aerodynamic performance, with build specifications tailored for fast, loaded ultra-adventures. Developed for our HUNT Beyond supported athletes and aimed squarely at delivering wins in the world’s biggest ultra-endurance races such as the Traka, Unbound XL, and the Silk Road Mountain Race.

Built around our category-leading aerodynamic 42 Limitless rim profile, the purpose-built specs include increased spoke count front and rear with brass nipples throughout and an ultra-durable J-bend H_Ratchet hubset with a dual-sided, floating ratchet drive system offering 9-degree engagement, both selected for durability and reliability under the extra weight and torque of steep, long-distance touring with full luggage.

42 Limitless Gravel goes Adventuring

The Adventure variant of our much-loved 42 Limitless Gravel wheels differs from their Aero siblings in a few distinct ways, all of which ensure they’re better suited to exploring the world.

The hubs use a new H_Ratchet system, double-sided with two floating ratchet rings, featuring 40t and fast 9-degree engagement. We have found in testing that the ratchet system is highly durable at high-torque efforts that come with modern very wide gravel gear ratios.

The spoke count has risen to 24/28 (from 20/24) to ensure dependability when riding loaded up bikepacking rigs.

The spoke nipples are made from brass for maximum durability in adverse weather conditions.

The 36mm wide rim profile is aerodynamically optimized by the Hunt, Sussex-based engineering team, and wind tunnel proven to be highly efficient with wider 38-42mm tires using the exclusive Patented HUNT Limitless Technology.

The Purpose

In line with the development of the original 42 Limitless Gravel Aero wheelset, HUNT set out to develop the premier performance gravel wheelset, optimizing gravel-specific aerodynamics through patented Limitless Technology and balancing those aerodynamic gains with another critically important attribute for riders moving fast over inconsistent surfaces: crosswind stability (steering moment). The need was driven by the increased desire for incremental gains in ultra-distance gravel riding and racing, gaining the attention and participation of some of the most talented cyclists on the planet.

The all-new HUNT 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure wheelset was designed for riders seeking maximum aerodynamic benefit, category-leading steering moment (crosswind stability), and added durability. Initial prototype wheels were tested under HUNT Beyond rider, Andy Cox, as he toured across the US and pushed to their limits under the extreme weather and conditions. After a few updates, Boru McCullagh, has been testing these wheels for the last eight months as he started his ride around the world.

Limitless Technology Explainer

The all-new HUNT 42 Limitless Gravel Adventure wheelset was designed for riders seeking maximum aerodynamic benefit, category-leading steering moment (crosswind stability), and low weight relative to depth. Patented Limitless Technology, developed by HUNT’s in-house engineers along with Tom (Co-Founder & Product Development Manager) and Pete Marchment (Co-Founder & Materials Scientist), utilizes co-molded low-density polymer (density of 0.7g/cm3 vs. carbon fiber pre-preg of 1.6g/cm3) in the outer rim construction, designed to keep the overall rim weight low whilst allowing for extra width in the rim profile.

The task of developing an aero-optimized gravel wheelset for ultra-races presents unique challenges. From an aerodynamic perspective, the tire is the first object affected by wind. Aggressively treaded tires almost immediately turn the wind into “dirty air,” making aerodynamic optimization much harder to achieve, particularly given the vast differences from one tire to another.

To begin the process of improving on wheel aerodynamics in gravel racing, HUNT engineers went to the wind tunnel with several leading gravel tires and top wheelsets (including the HUNT 48 Limitless Aero Disc), to better understand how aero wheels compare to alloy gravel wheels designed with no focus on cutting through the air. Once the team extrapolated the power data yielded from this, we were able to determine that when considering the speed, power, and distance of a rider at the sharp end of a top-tier race, the use of an aerodynamically optimized wheelset could save seven to nine minutes across the course of a 200+ mile race.

Key Features

Wind tunnel proven to offer the lowest aerodynamic drag among tested gravel-specific wheelsets under 50mm depth, offering the rider up to .12 Watt savings over renowned competitors and 16.8 Watt savings over non-aero gravel wheels.

Rims | 700c Designed by HUNT’s in-house engineering team, HUNT Limitless Technology delivers industry-leading cross-wind stability verified by smooth steering moment data proven in wind tunnel testing. 25mm internal and 36mm external widths, and a 42mm U-shape profile.

Bearings | Super-smooth Revo bearings offer fast rolling performance. Dual full-contact seals and long-lasting, heat-resistant grease protect against water ingress for longer service intervals.

Tires | Designed around a 25mm internal rim width optimized aerodynamically for 38-42c gravel tires. Feature a hooked tire retention design for safety, fully ETRTO-compliant and tubeless-ready.

Hubs | Centre-lock New H_Ratchet double-sided system (with two floating ratchet rings). With a 40t ratchet ring resulting in just 9˚ engagement. The freehub benefits from H_Ceramik anti-bite coating to ensure maximum durability.

J-Bend Pillar Wing Spokes | J-bend Pillar Wing spokes with aerofoil profile. Tested and proven to provide an aerodynamic advantage over flat or bladed options both from Pillar and other competitors.

Hand-built | All wheels are built and finished by hand, including a full quality control inspection.

Included | Tubeless tape & valves, spare spokes, axle adapters (please fill in the simple form after checkout to select your required size).

Weight | 1642g

huntbikewheels.com