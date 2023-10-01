Is There an Updated Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX Coming Soon?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Spotted late last week on Instagram is what looks to be an update to the Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX, the American company’s cyclocross and fast gravel bike. The changes seem more like a mid-cycle update than anything else, but at least one thing has changed: the cables are fully hidden and routed through the headset.

At the very least, this update seems to include an updated carbon fork with a new steerer tube. According to the Cannondale Road Instagram account, this updated SuperSix Evo CX will receive the Delta Steerer tube, a triangular design rather than a traditionally circular one to make room for brake hoses. Doing so should offer fully hidden hoses and wires from the handlebar all the way to the brake calipers.

The SuperSix Evo road bike uses the Cannondale One stem, which offers the benefit of being able to route hoses either directly inside of the bars and through the stem, or externally through the bars, under the stem, and into the headset. The Delta Steerer also allows for the use of a standard stem should one prefer.

A look at that updated Cannondale One stem from the fourth-generation SuperSix Evo. The stem allows for routing either through the stem or just under it. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Besides this change to the steerer tube allowing for fully internal cable routing, it doesn’t appear that there are too many other changes. The bike as spec’d here uses their in-house Hollowgram cranks, likely indicating the frame still uses a PF30-specific Ai offset press fit bottom bracket shell. That likely means it also uses the same Ai asymmetrical rear end as the existing bike too. It also appears the fork utilizes the same Mavic SpeedRelease front thru axle.

It should also be noted that based on how the head tube is designed on the current bike, the SuperSix Evo CX could have been designed for internal cable routing all along. These photos of Clara Honsinger’s race bike show a head tube ripe for internal cable routing!

While Cannondale’s Instagram account has been actively answering questions, Cannondale’s official response is a bit muted:

Keep an eye out for some changes to come in 2024.

Fair play, Cannondale.