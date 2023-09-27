Litespeed Titanium Debuts the Toscano Gravel Bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Litespeed has added an exciting new titanium high-performance model to its range as it introduces a new flagship gravel model: The Toscano. A blend of inimitable technical capacity and precision control by craftsmen at the Litespeed factory

in Chattanooga, Tenn., the Toscano stands as Litespeed’s most technologically advanced, performance-rich gravel bike ever.

Borrowing proprietary, industry-leading technology from its road-focused sister model, the Spezia, the all-new Toscano brings to gravel Litespeed’s centerpiece technological advance: a 6AL/4V titanium top tube crafted from a flat sheet of titanium that yields a tensile strength unmatched by any other. This, paired with size-specific tubes—each measured and adjusted to meet our wall thickness and weight tolerance goals—yield a bike with greater weight savings, more stiffness, and more precise handling than any titanium gravel bike available today.

Inspired by the Strade Bianche spring race in central Italy in the Tuscany region that traverses both paved roads and the dirt “white roads’ that serve as a defining element of the race, the Toscano is designed for front-of-pack riding—on road or off. From drag reduction and day-long comfort on the flats to stiffness and incredible weight savings on climbs, to surgically precise handling on descents, the Toscano is designed to dominate—everywhere.

Beyond its groundbreaking top tube, the Toscano features a triaxially-ovalized downtube, changing shape to a slight teardrop to aerodynamically shroud the downtube water bottle, and changing shape again into a widened oval toward the bottom bracket for targeted torsional stiffness performance. The Toscano’s seatstays meet elegantly with the aft of the 6AL/4V titanium top tube with a wide stance and resultant increase in rear triangle stiffness.

The Litespeed Toscano FI has internal routing that looks super clean.

The Toscano is a modern racer with a longer reach for increased stability and confidence at any speed, and tire clearance up to 48mm, giving it versatility on any terrain. As with every Litespeed, the Toscano features a full complement of titanium small parts and will feature a UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) standard. Whether it’s our dropouts or weight-saving butted bottom bracket and headtube, all elements of the Toscano are engineered and handmade in-house, ensuring they meet or exceed our weight and strength standards.

The frame has some pretty cool details.

The Toscano will be made available in two Fully Integrated (FI) upgrade options, with all housing and wires run fully through the handlebar, fork, bottom bracket, and frame: an ENVE In-Route upgrade with an ENVE cockpit and a Litespeed FI option, with Litespeed’s FI carbon fork and FSA’s ACR cockpit. The Toscano will also be available in a standard internal cable

routing option as well.

With several unique graphic treatment choices, the Toscano offers complimentary vinyl graphic options, as well as TiDize color anodization and etched finish upgrade options. Each Toscano will have its own look to match the rider’s personal aesthetic demands.

The Toscano will be available in sizes extra small through extra large. And testament to our capability in producing performance-focused titanium gravel bike at a performance-focused weight, a size medium frame weight of 1,240 grams in the fully integrated iteration—the lightest titanium gravel bike available today.

The Toscano is also available with external routing.

Technical features of the Toscano

6AL/4V top tube and 3AL/2.5V titanium frame, drawn, shaped, tuned, and welded to exacting standards to ensure consistent performance characteristics and weight savings

High-tensile 6AL/4V sheet-formed top tube, delivering unmatched stiffness and unparalleled handling advantage

ENVE and Litespeed Fully Integrated (FI) internally housed cockpit, bottom bracket, and fork upgrade options are available

Lightest production titanium gravel frame at 1,240 grams (FI version, size medium)

Size-specific tubing, each measured and adjusted to meet Litespeed wall thickness and weight standards.

Butted headtube and bottom bracket for weight savings

Titanium small parts, including bottom bracket shell, headtube, and dropouts CNC-machined in-house to Litespeed standards to meet performance and weight standards.

UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) standard

Wide stance seatstays and dropped drive-side chainstay providing chainring clearance and tire clearance to 48mm

Threaded T47i bottom bracket on all Toscano FI builds

A wide range of customer-selected build options, including drivetrain options, wheelset, seatpost, tire and saddle choices, and finish options, with special component orders upon request.

Toscano Pricing

Toscano complete builds with Shimano GRX Di2 have a price starting at $7,349, while the Toscano frame will start at $4,295.

The Toscano is handcrafted at American Bicycle Group’s 48,000 sq. ft. facility in Chattanooga, Tenn. All build options of the Toscano can be configured and ordered directly online at Litespeed.com or special ordered through Litespeed’s global network of specialty retailers.

Like all Litespeed models, the Toscano is rider-friendly when it comes to shipping, assembly, and mechanical service. Litespeed offers its Home.Delivery.Right premium delivery option, taking your fully-built Litespeed to your door, fully assembled and ready to ride. When shipped in Litespeed’s ProBox, a bike arrives to customers 90% assembled and takes just a few minutes to assemble. All a rider needs is a basic knowledge of bike mechanics and two sizes of Allen wrenches. Litespeed provides easy-to-follow home bike assembly videos to aid in the process, all found on the Litespeed homepage.