The New Liv Devote Gravel Bike Is Longer, Lower, and Adds Storage

The new second-generation Liv Devote gravel bike builds on the perpetually underrated first-gen Devote gravel bike by continuing to offer versatility and adventure capability at reasonable pricing. Not only does it receive new internal down tube storage and a flip chip to adjust geometry, but Liv says the bike is both stiffer at the bars and smoother at the saddle.

See all the updates to the second-generation Devote below, as well as build options, geometry details, and pricing.

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Liv Devote gravel bike

Geometry has been updated to be a bit racier than before, with longer front-center lengths that should aid straight-line stability.

Devote models with carbon frames – the Devote Advanced and Devote Advanced Pro – receive integrated downtube storage for the first time.

A new flip chip at the rear wheel dropout offers adjustable geometry across all models.

Max tire clearance is 700c x 53 mm with the flip chip mounted in its rearward position, or 700c x 45 mm with the chip mounted forward.

Four sizes are available in every Devote model, ranging from XS to L for riders from 4’11” to 5’11”.

The Devote is available in three builds in the U.S., though more models are available elsewhere.

Availability should start in Fall 2023.

The whole lineup has been revised!

The entire Liv Devote lineup has been revised. This women’s specific gravel bike features a range of their Advanced carbon frames. All models feature their range of D-Fuse components which they say help absorb vibrations, ranging from absorbent D-Fuse seat posts to two tiers of D-Fuse handlebars.

In addition, all Devote models receive a full carbon fork with their OverDrive steerer tube. According to Liv, the oversized front end makes the steering more responsive and reliable. This is paired with a range of frame mounts, including three bottle cage mounts, a top tube bag mount, fork mounts, and fender mounts as well.

Further, all models receive tubeless-compatible wheels and tires, an addition we’re happy to see.

Devote Advanced and Devote Advanced Pro models receive a new integrated downtube storage area. It consists of a hatch found just under the downtube water bottle revealing a weather-resistant bag, with space for essentials like an inner tube, a CO2 canister, tire levers, or a multitool. They also receive Liv’s fully internal cable routing, with cables and hoses routed under each side of the stem and down through the headset. Liv says it not only enhances aerodynamics but it makes room for a dropper post cable.

Geometry

Liv Devote Advanced Pro & Devote Advanced Geometry (Stock bikes are built in ‘short’ position, measurements in mm) XS-short XS-long S-short S-long M-short M-long L-short L-long A Seat tube length 390 390 420 420 465 465 500 500 B Seat tube angle (Degrees) 75 74 75 74 75 74 75 74 C Top tube length 525 525 535 535 545 545 555 555 D Head tube length 90 90 110 110 140 140 160 160 E Head tube angle (Degrees) 70 70 71 70 71 71 71 71 F Fork rake 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 G Trail 78 82 75 79 72 75 72 75 H Wheelbase 1012 1022 1019 1029 1026 1036 1043 1052 I Chainstay length 425 435 425 435 425 435 430 440 J Bottom bracket drop 80 81 80 81 80 81 80 81 K Stack 523 524 544 545 574 575 593 594 L Reach 380 379 384 383 386 385 391 389 M Standover height 681 688 708 715 748 755 779 786 N Handlebar width 400 400 400 400 420 420 420 420 O Stem length 50 50 60 60 70 70 80 80 P Crank length 165.0 165.0 170.0 170.0 172.5 172.5 172.5 172.5 Q Wheel size 700 X 42C 700 x 50C 700 X 42C 700 x 50C 700 x 42C 700 x 50C 700 x 42C 700 x 50C

Liv has made the Devote gravel bike handling geometry just a bit more aggressive. That doesn’t mean it rides more like a road bike, however; front center lengths are longer across all sizes in an effort to boost straight-line stability over chunky gravel roads.

Fit geometry has changed as well; stack heights are about 8 to 10 mm lower, with slightly more reach across sizes. This is paired with a 10 mm shorter stem than in years past, however.

The new flip chip option allows riders to choose between a longer wheelbase with more tire clearance or a shorter one for quicker handling. This chip can be flipped around using a 5 mm hex key.

Every Devote comes in four sizes ranging from XS to L for riders from 4’11” to 5’11”.

Liv Devote models and pricing

The Liv Devote is available starting today in three complete builds. As mentioned above, there are two frameset tiers. The Devote Advanced receives an Advanced-grade carbon frame and matching Advanced carbon fork. Then comes the top-spec Devote Advanced Pro, which pairs an Advanced-grade carbon frame and a lighter Advanced SL carbon fork.

Got it? Let’s move on.

Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0

The Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0 is built around a Sram Force AXS 2×12 drivetrain. This is paired with a Giant CXR 1 carbon disc wheelset, Cadex AR 40 mm tires, a Liv Approach SL saddle, carbon bars, and a Giant D-Fuse SLR carbon seat post. The Devote Advanced Pro 0 is priced at $6,500 / €6,499 / £5,599 / $7,499 CAD.

Liv Devote Advanced 0

The Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0 features a Shimano GRX 2 x 12-speed mechanical drivetrain. This is paired with a Giant CXR 2 carbon disc wheelset, the same Cadex AR 40 mm tires, a Liv Approach saddle, alloy bars, and a Giant D-Fuse SL carbon seat post. The Devote Advanced Pro 0 is priced at $4,000 / €4,499 / £3,799 / $5,149 CAD.

Liv Devote Advanced 1

The Liv Avail Advanced 1 is built around the Advanced version of the frame and pairs it with a Sram Apex 1×12 mechanical drivetrain. Giant P-X2 Disc alloy wheels keep the good times rolling. Other swaps include a Liv Approach saddle, a dropper seat post, and Maxxis Ramber 45 mm tires. The Avail Advanced 1 is priced at $3,000 / €3,399 / £3,199 / $3,999 CAD.

