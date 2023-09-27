The New Liv Devote Gravel Bike Is Longer, Lower, and Adds Storage
The second generation Devote gravel bike adds straight-line stability, major tire clearance, and internal frame storage.
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
The new second-generation Liv Devote gravel bike builds on the perpetually underrated first-gen Devote gravel bike by continuing to offer versatility and adventure capability at reasonable pricing. Not only does it receive new internal down tube storage and a flip chip to adjust geometry, but Liv says the bike is both stiffer at the bars and smoother at the saddle.
See all the updates to the second-generation Devote below, as well as build options, geometry details, and pricing.
Read more: Specialized Creo 2 First Ride Review: The Only E-Road Bike on My Shopping List
Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Liv Devote gravel bike
- Geometry has been updated to be a bit racier than before, with longer front-center lengths that should aid straight-line stability.
- Devote models with carbon frames – the Devote Advanced and Devote Advanced Pro – receive integrated downtube storage for the first time.
- A new flip chip at the rear wheel dropout offers adjustable geometry across all models.
- Max tire clearance is 700c x 53 mm with the flip chip mounted in its rearward position, or 700c x 45 mm with the chip mounted forward.
- Four sizes are available in every Devote model, ranging from XS to L for riders from 4’11” to 5’11”.
- The Devote is available in three builds in the U.S., though more models are available elsewhere.
- Availability should start in Fall 2023.
The whole lineup has been revised!
The entire Liv Devote lineup has been revised. This women’s specific gravel bike features a range of their Advanced carbon frames. All models feature their range of D-Fuse components which they say help absorb vibrations, ranging from absorbent D-Fuse seat posts to two tiers of D-Fuse handlebars.
In addition, all Devote models receive a full carbon fork with their OverDrive steerer tube. According to Liv, the oversized front end makes the steering more responsive and reliable. This is paired with a range of frame mounts, including three bottle cage mounts, a top tube bag mount, fork mounts, and fender mounts as well.
Further, all models receive tubeless-compatible wheels and tires, an addition we’re happy to see.
Devote Advanced and Devote Advanced Pro models receive a new integrated downtube storage area. It consists of a hatch found just under the downtube water bottle revealing a weather-resistant bag, with space for essentials like an inner tube, a CO2 canister, tire levers, or a multitool. They also receive Liv’s fully internal cable routing, with cables and hoses routed under each side of the stem and down through the headset. Liv says it not only enhances aerodynamics but it makes room for a dropper post cable.
Geometry
|(Stock bikes are built in ‘short’ position, measurements in mm)
|XS-short
|XS-long
|S-short
|S-long
|M-short
|M-long
|L-short
|L-long
|A
|Seat tube length
|390
|390
|420
|420
|465
|465
|500
|500
|B
|Seat tube angle (Degrees)
|75
|74
|75
|74
|75
|74
|75
|74
|C
|Top tube length
|525
|525
|535
|535
|545
|545
|555
|555
|D
|Head tube length
|90
|90
|110
|110
|140
|140
|160
|160
|E
|Head tube angle (Degrees)
|70
|70
|71
|70
|71
|71
|71
|71
|F
|Fork rake
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|G
|Trail
|78
|82
|75
|79
|72
|75
|72
|75
|H
|Wheelbase
|1012
|1022
|1019
|1029
|1026
|1036
|1043
|1052
|I
|Chainstay length
|425
|435
|425
|435
|425
|435
|430
|440
|J
|Bottom bracket drop
|80
|81
|80
|81
|80
|81
|80
|81
|K
|Stack
|523
|524
|544
|545
|574
|575
|593
|594
|L
|Reach
|380
|379
|384
|383
|386
|385
|391
|389
|M
|Standover height
|681
|688
|708
|715
|748
|755
|779
|786
|N
|Handlebar width
|400
|400
|400
|400
|420
|420
|420
|420
|O
|Stem length
|50
|50
|60
|60
|70
|70
|80
|80
|P
|Crank length
|165.0
|165.0
|170.0
|170.0
|172.5
|172.5
|172.5
|172.5
|Q
|Wheel size
|700 X 42C
|700 x 50C
|700 X 42C
|700 x 50C
|700 x 42C
|700 x 50C
|700 x 42C
|700 x 50C
Liv has made the Devote gravel bike handling geometry just a bit more aggressive. That doesn’t mean it rides more like a road bike, however; front center lengths are longer across all sizes in an effort to boost straight-line stability over chunky gravel roads.
Fit geometry has changed as well; stack heights are about 8 to 10 mm lower, with slightly more reach across sizes. This is paired with a 10 mm shorter stem than in years past, however.
The new flip chip option allows riders to choose between a longer wheelbase with more tire clearance or a shorter one for quicker handling. This chip can be flipped around using a 5 mm hex key.
Every Devote comes in four sizes ranging from XS to L for riders from 4’11” to 5’11”.
Liv Devote models and pricing
The Liv Devote is available starting today in three complete builds. As mentioned above, there are two frameset tiers. The Devote Advanced receives an Advanced-grade carbon frame and matching Advanced carbon fork. Then comes the top-spec Devote Advanced Pro, which pairs an Advanced-grade carbon frame and a lighter Advanced SL carbon fork.
Got it? Let’s move on.
Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0
The Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0 is built around a Sram Force AXS 2×12 drivetrain. This is paired with a Giant CXR 1 carbon disc wheelset, Cadex AR 40 mm tires, a Liv Approach SL saddle, carbon bars, and a Giant D-Fuse SLR carbon seat post. The Devote Advanced Pro 0 is priced at $6,500 / €6,499 / £5,599 / $7,499 CAD.
Liv Devote Advanced 0
The Liv Devote Advanced Pro 0 features a Shimano GRX 2 x 12-speed mechanical drivetrain. This is paired with a Giant CXR 2 carbon disc wheelset, the same Cadex AR 40 mm tires, a Liv Approach saddle, alloy bars, and a Giant D-Fuse SL carbon seat post. The Devote Advanced Pro 0 is priced at $4,000 / €4,499 / £3,799 / $5,149 CAD.
Liv Devote Advanced 1
The Liv Avail Advanced 1 is built around the Advanced version of the frame and pairs it with a Sram Apex 1×12 mechanical drivetrain. Giant P-X2 Disc alloy wheels keep the good times rolling. Other swaps include a Liv Approach saddle, a dropper seat post, and Maxxis Ramber 45 mm tires. The Avail Advanced 1 is priced at $3,000 / €3,399 / £3,199 / $3,999 CAD.