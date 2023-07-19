The Microshift Sword gravel groupset brings wide range gearing to the masses

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Microshift isn’t the first name in gravel bike drivetrains (that still goes to Shimano, if not SRAM). And considering you can find a pair of shifters, rear derailleur, wide-range cassette, and crank for just $400 US, you’re likely not going to think that the new Microshift Sword groupset is worth considering.

There aren’t many options for folks looking for a low-cost 1x or 2x gravel bike drivetrain, especially if you want to purchase something supported by your local bike shop. Enter Microshift Sword, a groupset that aims for easy installation, simple adjustment, and wide-range gearing.

We’ve got a groupset on the way for a test and we’re excited to put it through its paces. In the meantime, however, here’s everything you need to know about Microshift Sword.

Sword in its 1x drivetrain configuration. (Photo: Microshift)

What is Microshift Sword?

Microshift Sword is the latest gravel bike groupset from the Taiwanese company Microshift. The company itself has been around since 1999, starting with drivetrain components that were decidedly budget-oriented. Think more Shimano Sora than or Dura-Ace, or more Sram Apex than Red.

The brand has been on a bit of a rebranding kick, however. Microshift have slowly started supplementing existing components, be it for mountain or road, with increasingly more intriguing components. Their Advent nine-speed drivetrain seemed to be a real breakthrough in brand recognition. Not only does it a choice of wide-range 1x gearing options and modern features at a decidedly low price, but the shift feel and performance were solid regardless of price point.

Microshift’s latest groupset features a new Sword logo on every groupset component. (Photo: Microshift)

Then came Microshift Advent X, which added a 10-speed shifter for drop bars or flat bars, a massive 11-48t cassette, and serviceability that was uncommon at the price point. Advent X perhaps gained the most traction on flat bar builds, perhaps partially due to the drop bar brake/shift levers that shared ergonomics with other Microshift shifters from 10 years ago.

And now comes Microshift Sword, with the same ethos of repairability and practicality over frills. The difference now is that outside of a pair of brakes, Sword is a complete drivetrain.

Microshift Sword features

Microshift tried to cover a whole range of gravel users with Sword, and for the most part, it looks well-considered.

Starting at the brake levers, Microshift offers a choice of 1x or 2x shifting. Choosing 1x shifters means you have the choice of an integrated dropper control where a shift mechanism might be.

The levers themselves are a completely new design that eschews the bulbous shape that reminded of early 10-speed Shimano shifters. Because the brake levers are mechanical and lack the hydraulic piston that most other drop bar levers have, the shape is more compact.

The large paddle is for downshifts, while the small paddle is for downshifts. The ergonomics are new for Microshift, but the shift system is the same as what they’ve done with previous drop bar groupsets. (Photo: Microshift)

There are a few neat touches to these shift levers that show good attention to detail. First, there’s a reach adjustment dial at the top of the hoods to adjust the reach to the brake lever. Further, the large paddle (used either to shift a derailleur or actuate a dropper post) can be adjusted to bring it closer to the rider as well.

The brake levers are designed to only work with mechanically-actuated brakes, be it disc brakes or rim brakes.

That’s not all, however. The Sword Dropper remote lever offers a cable tension adjustment dial built into the lever itself. As far as I know, this is the first drop bar lever I’ve seen with cable tension adjustment built-in without a barrel adjuster. Handy stuff here.

Those shifters are compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains. As such, Microshift designed two rear derailleurs: one for 1x, and another for 2x. Both feature a built-in clutch that can be disengaged when removing the rear wheel. The only difference between the two is cage length, making conversion between 1x and 2x drivetrains uncomplicated.

Additionally, both derailleurs feature what Microshift calls an ‘orbital barrel adjuster,’ which they designed with increasingly-complex internal cable routing systems in mind. The barrel adjuster can angle itself up to 15 degrees in any direction to reduce cable friction from tight housing bends we find common in newer bikes. We’re told that the cable pull here is different from other Shimano 10-speed drivetrains however, meaning you can’t just swap to a Microshift derailleur without using one of their shifters.

A look at the Sword rear derailleur and it’s ‘orbital barrel adjuster.’ (Photo: Microshift)

Microshift also designed a front derailleur for the Sword groupset. For all intents and purposes, it is a front derailleur optimized for the smaller chainrings Sword uses (more on that later). That said, I quite like the built-in tension adjustment that comes with the front derailleur which should make the front derailleur setup easier.

A look at the cable tension adjustment on the Sword front derailleur. (Photo: Microshift)

New to Microshift’s lineup is a crank and chainring, as previously the brand has stuck to derailleurs, shifters, and cassettes largely. There’s one crank that Microshift uses for 1x and 2x gearing alike, with the same 110-4 BCD as Shimano. Also like Shimano, Microshift uses a 24 mm spindle for their cranks.

The Sword crank arm uses the same 24 mm crank spindle diameter as Shimano for compatibility with Shimano bottom brackets. (Photo: Microshift)

In addition to existing Microshift Advent X 11-48t cassettes, there is also a new 10-speed cassette, each with a choice of all-steel construction or a lighter aluminum construction. Both fit on the Shimano HG freehubs without issue, and both are compatible with standard 10-speed chains. Better still, the spacing should be the same between Microshift’s 10-speed cassettes and those from Shimano and Sram.

Below is a quick breakdown of gearing options with Microshift Sword as well as what kind of range someone might expect. And as a treat, I also included gear range info for the nearest competitors to Sword, including Sram Apex, Sram Apex XPLR AXS, and two different variations of Shimano GRX.

Drivetrain choice Chainrings Cassette Range calculation (with a 700c x 40 mm tire) Microshift Sword 1x 40T 11-48t (all steel) 439 percent range / 22.94 gear inches 42T 11-48t (with alloy spider) 439 percent range / 22.94 gear inches Microshift Sword 2x 48-31T 11-38t (all steel) 532 percent range / 22.66 gear inches 46-29T 11-38t (with alloy spider) 532 percent range / 22.66 gear inches

Drivetrain choice Chainrings Cassette Range calculation (lowest gear with a 700c x 40 mm tire) SRAM Apex Mullet 40T 11-50t 455 percent range / 22.11 gear inches SRAM Apex XPLR AXS 40T 11-44t 402 percent range / 26.26 gear inches Shimano GRX 1x 11 speed 40T 11-42t 383 percent range / 26.26 gear inches Shimano GRX 2x 10 speed 46-30T 11-34t 475 percent range / 24.32 gear inches

Sword component weights and prices

Below is a breakdown of Microshift Sword prices and weights. Complete Microshift groupsets start at as low as $400 USD, though that doesn’t include what brakes you end up using or a 10-speed chain. This is for a Sword 1x drivetrain without a dropper lever and the cheaper cassette.

Competitors like the recently-updated Sram Apex and Shimano GRX mechanical drivetrains come in at least twice as much money. Each comes with hydraulic disc brakes, but both lock you into that choice.

Description MSRP (USD) Weight (grams, claimed) Sword Crankset 2x 48/31 172.5 $114.99 NA Sword Crankset 2x 46/29 172.5 $114.99 925 g Sword Crankset 1x 42 172.5 $114.99 810 g Sword Crankset 1x 40 172.5 $114.99 790 g Sword Front Deraileur Braze-On $28.99 108g Sword G-Series Cassette 11-38 w/Spider $69.99 336 g Sword H-Series Cassette 11-38 $44.99 453 g ADVENT X G-Series Cassette 11-48 w/Spider $64.99 NA ADVENT X H-Series Cassette 11-48 $44.99 NA Sword Drop Bar Shifter Right 10 Speed $94.99 256 g Sword Drop Bar Shifter Left Double $94.99 256 g Sword Drop Bar Brake Lever Left $64.99 170 g Sword Drop Bar Dropper Remote Left $89.99 250 g Sword Rear Derailleur 1x Medium Cage $79.99 NA Sword Rear Derailleur 2x Long Cage $79.99 NA

Conclusion

A shiny (really, more of a matte finish) Microshift Sword drivetrain should be at my doorstep any minute now, which means I haven’t had a chance to put my hands on the groupset, find actual weights, or even ride the group.

But in the interim, Sword leaves me highly intrigued. The new shifter ergonomics are a huge change, as it now routes the shift cables underneath the handlebar tape. But the other reasons why Microshift Advent X is so appealing – the ease of setup, the gear range, and the price – largely remain here.

Stay tuned for a long-term review where I’ll figure out just how good it is, and whether its updates are enough to make it a fully-fledged competitor against the likes of Shimano, Sram, and even Campagnolo.

Sword in its 2x drivetrain configuration. Its chainring options at this price point should be an exciting update for anyone looking for lower gears on a 10-speed drivetrain. (Photo: Microshift)

A turn of the clutch here increases chain retention and lower chain slap against the frame’s chain stay. (Photo: Microshift)

10 speed for everyone! (Photo: Microshift)

The Sword brake lever hoods seem quite a bit longer than Microshift’s previous shifters. (Photo: Microshift)

Microshift touts that not only is the rear derailleur cage easily serviceable, but it will be easy to find replacements for. (Photo: Microshift)