The Moots Routt CRD goes fully internal with new MOD carbon components

The number of bikes moving to fully-internal cable routing is growing by the day. Now comes Moots’ first fully-internal gravel bike dubbed the Moots Routt CRD.

This latest Routt CRD (Complete Race Design) starts with the geometry of the existing Routt RSL gravel bike. It then pulls the internal cable routing system from the Vamoots CRD and adds a T47 threaded bottom bracket as well as a Sram UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) for easy replacement. Finally, there’s lighter tubing used in both the seat stays and the top tube to add a bit of ride smoothness.

Cable free. (Photo: Moots)

The fast titanium gravel bike from Steamboat is here

The new Moots Routt CRD frameset is based on their own RSL (Race Super Light) tube set. While the top tube and seat stays use a lighter titanium tube set than before, the bike is still said to be more efficient at the bottom bracket area. A T47 bottom bracket helps considerably there, as it still offers the simplicity of a threaded system with the stiffness that comes with a larger tube.

New to the Moots Routt CRD is the inclusion of a Sram UDH at the brand’s own 3D-printed dropouts. Moots has used this style of titanium dropouts for the past few years in an effort to add strength at a critical juncture, but the new UDH allows for easy hanger swaps at almost any bike swap as well as the use of the Sram T-type transmission.

Using a Sram UDH means the option to use the new Sram T-Type derailleur that bolts directly to the bike. (Photo: Moots)

Like the Routt RSL, the Routt CRD features geometry optimized around a 40 mm to 42 mm tire. Max tire capacity is still said to be 45 mm max, however, and 50 mm at the fork.

In fact, geometry is essentially the same as the Routt RSL. There are the same seven stock sizes, but the addition of the Chris King AeroSet headset and internal cable routing does change reach and stack by about 4 mm and 12 mm respectively.

In short, expect a bike that is the most racey-feeling gravel bike in their lineup, with the same finish options and build quality one expects from Moots.

Meet MOD, Moots’ new carbon components line

Moots has decided to use the Routt CRD as its first platform for its MOD (Moots Own Design) carbon handlebars, stem, and fork.

Hello, Moots the Alligator! (Photo: Moots)

The Moots MOD handlebars are fairly long and deep compared to most other gravel bike bars. They feature an 80 mm reach and 145 mm drop, both longer than the average gravel handlebar, with a 13-degree flare for added comfort in the drops. Four widths are available at launch, from 40 cm to 46 cm. A 44 cm bar weighs in at a claimed 227 grams.

The Moots MOD stem is designed to work perfectly with the MOD handlebar. (Photo: Moots)

Moots is using the ACR (Aerodynamic Cable Routing) system, first released with FSA, with their MOD stem. There is one stem with six lengths ranging from 70 mm to 120 mm. A 90 mm stem is said to weigh in at 200 grams with hardware.

Only one fork rake option (47 mm) will be available for the MOD fork. (Photo: Moots)

Last but not least is the MOD Gravel Fork, which offers a massive 50 mm of tire clearance. An uncut fork is said to weigh 584 grams with hardware and thru-axle.

Moots says these new components will only be available on complete bikes for the time being. Interestingly, the Routt CRD is the first Moots bike in the lineup to not include an ENVE bar, fork, or seat post option.

Aftermarket and ala carte availability is expected to come later this year.

The Routt CRD is available in myriad finishes, including this anodized ‘Trans Am.’ (Photo: Moots)

The finish is anodized over a bead-blasted satin finish. (Photo: Moots)