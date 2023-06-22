Ventum GS1 review: A bike “for the modern gravel rider who prioritizes stability at speed”

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I didn’t mean to keep my Ventum GS1 test bike for as long as I did, but it was such a nice ride that I was in no hurry to give it back.

The gravel bike — which is an updated version of the GS1 that launched in 2021 — was released on February 1 of this year, but that’s too early for bike riding where I live. So, I waited until a March trip to Patagonia, Arizona to start testing, and then I didn’t give the bike back until Unbound Gravel in early June.

No caution needed (Photo: Betsy Welch)

I rode the GS1 on chunky technical gravel roads in Patagonia, sometimes spongy and sometimes loose Flint Hills gravel roads in Kansas, and mostly on mixed terrain routes around my home in Carbondale, Colorado.

On all of those surfaces, the GS1 comes pretty darn close to ‘quiver killer’ status: it has the stiffness and snappiness of a performance road bike but also the necessary stability when things get unstable on the dirt.

A new and improved GS1

Ventum, a direct-to-consumer brand out of Heber City, Utah, debuted the GS1 gravel bike in 2021, and the current version features many welcome updates. Notably, the new bike has clearance for up to a 48mm tire and adds an extra 10mm across the reach and wheelbase for enhanced stability.

Other updates include a T47 bottom bracket and SRAM UDH/direct mount compatibility. Internal cable routing is optional, and the bike is both 1x and 2x drive train compatible. The GS1 has a D-shaped seat post that slots into an updated seat tube cluster.

Carried over from the previous version of the GS1 is a dual offset fork that can be adjusted to either a 45 or 50mm offset. This offers a subtle yet significant way to fine tune the bike’s handling.

This is where you can flip it (Photo: Betsy Welch)

In addition to the updates to the technical specifications of the GS1, however, Ventum’s gravel bike also shines with the same core tenets that characterize the brand’s entire portfolio — namely, a performance-oriented focus with options to customize at the high end.

Performance-oriented and customizable

Ventum got its start in 2015, with a “crazy UCI-illegal tri bike” that debuted at the Kona world champs. That tri bike is now known as the Ventum One.

In 2019, the brand launched the NS1 road bike, and the GS1 gravel bike followed in 2021.

Ventum’s CFO Barrett Brandon says that performance has been the thread that ties all three categories together.

“We thought it [performance-oriented] was a better way to bring all bikes to market, and the same was true for gravel,” he said. “It’s designed around the enthusiast, the person who’s gonna do the mass market gravel races, who wants a bike for those types of uses.”

In speaking to that market, Ventum also offers a range of build specs, with customizability at the higher end.

My test bike was top of the line with SRAM Red AXS and Enve G23 wheels. (Photo: Betsy Welch)

For the SRAM Force, Eagle, Red AXS and Shimano GRX Di2 build kits (from $5,899 to $7,199, base), customers can choose their stem length, bar width, and crank length for no extra cost. Wheel upgrades start at $900 (Zipp 303s) and go up to ENVE SES 3.4 at $2,200.

Brandon said the customizability was meant to address a hole in the market of high end bikes.

“If you buy an $8,000 bike you’re excited about but you need a different crank or stem length — we wanted to address that problem,” he said.

At the lower end of the price spectrum, the SRAM Rival ($3,999) build comes with standardized components based on frame size; however, wheel upgrades are available. And, starting next week, a SRAM Apex AXS build will be available at $2,999.

Across every GS1 build option

“We wanted to bring bikes to market that we thought were the best example for the category,” he said. “One way is that we don’t downspec our carbon. Across the product line, from the entry level to most expensive bike you can buy, it’s the same frame. We like to start with a great base component package on a capable frame and stack options on top of that as it goes up.”

Riding the GS1

My test bike was a size 52, kitted out with SRAM Red XPLR AXS and Enve G23 wheels ($9,099). It came in the box with the stem (80mm), cranks (170mm) and 42cm handlebars that I requested.

The bike was beyond easy to put together — this is intentional, Brandon said, “as a direct to consumer brand, we’ve tried to overcome some of the hurdles, one being your bike showing up in 15 pieces and it takes you two hours and a treasure map to put together. Instead, it shows up in a ride ready box, you put on the seat post and wheels and it’s ready to go.”

It was similarly easy to pack up and travel to Patagonia with.

Room to grow; these are Panaracer GravelKings in 35c (Photo: Betsy Welch)

After a long winter of all skiing and no bikes, the southern Arizona outpost was a great place to get reacclimated with pedaling. Over five days, I rode everything from smooth, hardpacked dirt to loose techy singletrack and many types of ‘gravel’ in between.

Similarly, I rode with different people, at a different pace and cadence, which is important when testing bikes.

In Patagonia, the GS1 immediately asserted itself as capable on all types of terrain and at different speeds. Like many performance-oriented gravel bikes, it has 420mm chainstays for a nice, snappy feel when accelerating and moving fast, but the extended reach and wheelbase keep those characteristics in check when conditions are unruly.

I wasn’t sure how the flip chip was set up when I got the bike; turns out I had it in the more slacked-out mode. I had Brandon adjust it for me between rides so I could feel the difference. The steeper steering angle felt familiar, likely because I ride an Ibis Hakka MX, a ‘cross bike in gravel clothes. I imagine that most people set the offset and forget it, which is what I did for the next few months of riding at home. Even in the slacker mode (which is what I came home with), the bike’s geometry keeps it handling like a performance road bike — responsive and snappy.

Getting high with the GS1 (Photo: Betsy Welch)

I ended up riding the GS1 a fair bit on the road, as well. Many of my gravel routes include a fair bit of pavement, especially before the snow melts up high. I didn’t feel a huge disadvantage when I was riding up to the top of (paved) Independence Pass a few weeks ago, and to be honest I appreciate the stability of a gravel bike on a sketchy mountain descent anyway.

According to Brandon, that’s exactly what the bike is meant to feel like,

“We made the GS1 for the modern gravel rider who prioritizes stability at speed,” he said.

Sounds like I’m the modern gravel rider.