SBT GRVL pro bike check: Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s Specialized S-Works Crux

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After she won SBT GRVL, Sofia Gomez Villafañe posted on Instagram a formula for what she believes to be the secret to gravel racing:

“75% fitness

15% nutrition

9% tactics

1% luck”

Somewhere in that 9% is equipment choice — and although a small fraction of the overall, Gomez Villafañe takes that very seriously, as well.

Read also: Gomez Villafañe smashes SBT GRVL

On Sunday, the 30-year-old raced her Specialized S-Works Crux to the win in Steamboat Springs. The super lightweight cyclocross bike has proven to be an adept gravel racer and Gomez Villafañe makes modifications based on the course conditions.

Sunday’s 142-mile course presented a few different challenges in terms of equipment choice: some sections were fast and hard-packed, while others were loose and chunky. Gomez Villafañe chose a fast-rolling 38mm Pathfinder tire and a big 48t chainring to power through — which she did in a record-setting time of 6:59:50.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s Specialized S-Works Crux as seen the night before she won SBT GRVL 2023. The Crux is Specialized’s lightweight gravel/cyclocross bike, here with a custom paint scheme that Gomez Villafañe shares with other Specialized-Off Road teammates. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Gomez Villfañe opted for a set of Roval Rapide carbon aero drop bars (38cm), Sram Force AXS brake levers, and a pair of Sram AXS wireless blips just under the tops of the bars. Taped to the brake hoses are a pair of tubeless tire plugs for easy access. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Argentine-American opted for a 48T Sram aero chainring paired with a Quarq power meter, K-Edge chain catcher, and Shimano XTR pedals. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

48T chainrings were on just about every pro rider’s bike using a 1x drivetrain — except Gomez Villfañe’s partner Keegan Swenson, who ran a 52t. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Placing the rider’s name on the top tube helps keeps things organized, particularly when Gomez Villafañe’s bike is a similar size to Specialized Off-Road teammate Howard Grotts. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Sram XX1 Eagle AXS 1x drivetrain means finding the right gear is easy. Though SBT GRVL is a fast course overall, the simplified gearing makes it just a little quicker to find a good enough gear. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Gomez Villafañe is aboard the Specialized S-Works Power Mirror saddle, with a Specialized Alpinist seatpost just below. Inside of the saddle bag is a TPU tube, CO2, and tire levers. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Gomez Villafañe went with a Specialized Pathfinder Pro tire in a 700c x 38mm width for the gravel race. While not everyone on the team went with the Pathfinder Pro, it has proven to be a reliable option for the Specialized Off-Road team. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Another look at the cockpit setup with her signature red anodized headset cap. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)