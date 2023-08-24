SBT GRVL pro bike check: Russell Finsterwald’s Specialized S-Works Crux

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Russell Finsterwald may have “chose a bad day to have a bad day” at SBT GRVL this year, but no one can be on all the time, can they?

Despite his own deprecating self-assessment on social media, Finsterwald started the day strong, riding hard for three hours to catch the five-man break that went clear just miles into the 142-mile race. When the chasers finally caught them, Finsterwald was toasted and he transitioned to survival mode just to get back to the finish line.

But, he survived. And he will likely thrive again, especially in the last three races of the Life Time Grand Prix, where he is sitting in second place overall.

The Specialized S-Works Crux that he rode at SBT GRVL will also be his weapon of choice at the upcoming Rad and Big Sugar Gravel races in Trinidad, Colorado and Bentonville, Arkansas. Expect similar but different to his SBT bike, which was optimized for Steamboat Springs’ fast champagne gravel.

The calaveras de azucar (sugar skull) top cap is one of many motivational top caps Russel has. Besides looking cool, this top cap reminds him of Tuscon, Arizona, where he spends his winters. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO) (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Like the rest of the team, Russell Finsterwald has a pair of tubeless tire plugs taped to his brake hoses. More interesting is the use of an alloy handlebar as opposed to carbon. Russell said, “Maybe it’s less comfortable and heavier, but alloy bars are rock solid. I’ve had a few carbon bars slip on me, but never alloy bars, so I can push a whole lot harder.” Up front is a Garmin Edge 1040 head unit. Russell likes to tuck in and place his hands in a puppy paw-like position. “I mean, it’s not a UCI race, so why not?” (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Underneath the bar tape on the tops is a set of Sram wireless blips. They offer a second way of shifting gears, even if your shifters are packed with mud in an event like Unbound. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Like Sofia, Russell has opted for a 38 mm Specialized Pathfinder Pro tire. For Russell, it’s the tire he’d go for in just about every condition for gravel. Tire pressures are “just a little higher than usual” due to the speeds and relative smoothness of the SBT GRVL course. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Now that’s a big chainring! Russell has opted for a 50T chainring aboard his Specialized S-Works Crux, which when paired with the Sram Eagle AXS drivetrain, offers great range and jumps between gears. The wheels are the Roval Rapide CLX II, which were originally designed for road racing. For Russell, these wheels offer a bit of extra aero efficiency rather than the Roval Terra gravel wheels more commonly used. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

A K-Edge chain guide keeps things rolling. The waxed chain was prepared by Ice Friction Technologies and is a must-have for Russell. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)