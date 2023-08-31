Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain first ride review: Classic Shimano

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Shimano GRX has been updated with new gearing, brake levers, and derailleurs. We have our groupset breakdown here, with our first ride review of the Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain below.

Peruse any bike forum or online group of bike nerds in 2019 and you’ll see a growing list of needs that gravel cyclists felt were unaddressed by the market at the time. Lower gearing was a common ask; up until GRX was released, cyclists most willing to go into the weeds experimented with smaller chainrings and compromised shifting performance. Others would really push the limits of their derailleurs, again with compromised shifting.

Further, just about everyone wanted a clutched derailleur – then a technology limited to just mountain bikes – to limit the amount their chain bounced around on gravel roads. The original Shimano GRX addressed those needs and then some.

This latest generation of Shimano GRX may not be quite as groundbreaking as its original release, but it still follows the ethos of paying attention to gravel rider needs and engineering solutions in distinctly Shimano ways.

We won’t cover all the nitty gritty details here, just more about my specific Shimano GRX 1x groupset and riding impressions. See GRX prices, weights, and more here.

Gearing, gearing, gearing

The new Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain, here featuring 1x gearing and a 10-51t cassette.

The launch of the first generation of Shimano GRX essentially did two things: it added chain retention in the form of a clutched rear derailleur, and it brought lower gearing that was necessary for gravel riding.

In the dark ages before Shimano GRX (before early 2019), most gravel riders had to choose between using standard road bike gearing for the cassette and chainrings, dropping down to mountain bike gearing, or looking into the aftermarket for solutions. Road gearing simply did not have the low-range gearing people wanted, and rear derailleur simply weren’t built to keep the chain in place as bikes bounced down gravel roads. Mountain bike drivetrains had the chain retention you need to stop the chain slapping against your frame but it often meant eschewing drop bar ergonomics and comfort, usually with a bar-end shifter to control the derailleurs. And while the aftermarket had solutions, none were as seamless as a groupset intended to work together. GRX, then, was a bit of a revelation.

The new Shimano GRX groupset shows the company was listening to what people wanted from the groupset, namely with 1x gearing. Rather than the narrow range of an 11-42t cassette with a 1x chainring, this latest GRX offers two options: 10-45t and 10-51t gearing. These two cassettes – pulled directly from their mountain bike drivetrain lineups – offer far better range than before.

These two 1x cassettes are intended to be paired with one of two new GRX 1x derailleurs: GRX with the GS cage for the 10-45t cassette, and GRX with the SGS cage for the 10-51t cassette. According to Shimano, using the shorter cage derailleur with the 51t cassette won’t provide enough chain wrap to get through all the gears. Further, using the SGS cassette with the 10-45t cassette will have enough chain wrap, but the shifting won’t be optimized. This is because the difference in cages isn’t just length, but the position of that upper guide pulley.

What cassette does Shimano GRX 1x groupset use? Cassettes pulled straight from the brand's MTB lineup. This one is a 10-45T Deore XT version.

Many in the gravel space will likely go with the 10-45t cassette, particularly as its range and gearing are so similar to Sram XPLR 10-44t cassettes. But the addition of a 10-51t cassette option opens the drivetrain up to rides where you might load up your bike as a nicer mechanical shifting alternative to something like a 10-50t cassette.

As mentioned, these cassettes use Shimano’s existing 12-speed MTB cassettes, namely those from SLX, Deore XT, and XTR. That allows riders and OE product managers alike to find a balance between budget and performance fairly easily.

The use of mountain bike cassettes for 1x gearing means the adoption of Microspline freehubs. Few hub and wheel manufacturers currently offer a Microspline freehub for hubs with gravel gearing. And while Shimano assured us that third-party manufacturers will be quick to adopt Microspline as a freehub option down the line, it will limit wheel choice in a way that long-time Shimano users will not be accustomed to.

Folks using 2x drivetrains will have no such worry about what freehub they need to use. There are now two cassette options: an Ultegra-level 11-34t cassette and a 105-level 11-36t cassette. The 11-36t option is new to GRX, and makes the 2x drivetrain option the widest-range drivetrain Shimano offers, even over the 1x 10-51t combination.

To note, 2x drivetrains stick with the same subcompact 46-30T and 48-31T chainring options as before, just updated to work with a 12-speed chain. These derailleur updates mean that Shimano GRX 12-speed mechanical is compatible with 12-speed 105 derailleurs and shifters, but not with anything Shimano 11-speed or even Shimano MTB derailleurs.

On working to update touchpoints

The brake lever blades are the same scalloped aluminum blades as before, with a finish first developed for Shimano's fishing reels.

Previous 11-speed mechanical shifting Shimano GRX levers were more or less the road bike levers with a matte finish to the brake levers. Really, only the top-tier GRX Di2 lever received a full-blown redux of its ergonomics. That changes with this latest generation of mechanical levers, at least partially.

The big changes have occurred to the top-level GRX mechanical levers lovingly dubbed GRX RX-820 series. Previous generation levers would cant outward and force the palm of your hand more on the edge of the lever than the flattened top part. Not so here, with the new lever body design optimized to work with anything from a 16-degree to a 20-degree flare.

Doing so should offer two benefits: reducing pressure points along the palm and relaxing wrist angle. The latter is particularly important, and most gravel-centric handlebars force not only your levers outward but your palms as well. While there is a growing list of gravel-oriented drop bars that don’t flare at the handlebar clamp area (Enve SES AR handlebar is a popular one), the intentional gravel-centric lever design is a nice touch.

Physically, the levers are dimensionally about the same size as before. Before I hear any groaning about the derailleurs having to use a whole new cable pull compared to 11-speed GRX, it was necessary to maintain the same shape. According to Shimano, maintaining the old 11-speed cable pull would require a larger internal ratchet that would make the shift levers physically larger too. Hate to say it, but I’d rather have this narrower lever shape than compatibility with older derailleurs.

Oooh, texturing! (Image: Shimano)

The hoods themselves are updated as well. While the ribbing of 11-speed GRX hoods worked well, they found the existing 0.5 mm height could offer more grip. Through testing, they found that a textured 0.8 mm rib height was as tall as they could go to offer the most grip without creating pressure points.

GRX RX-820-series levers still receive reach and free-stroke adjustment to adapt braking performance for small hands and big hands alike. They also receive Shimano’s Servowave braking technology, a concept first developed for their mountain bike levers. Servo wave makes the brake pads move more quickly to contact the rotor. It’s nice to have but doesn’t seem to make a huge difference in practice.

Brake lever blades for GRX RX-820 are the same as before, with a scalloped indent for easier braking and the same matte finish. This makes the levers look nearly identical to 11-speed GRX. The differences are more apparent as you ride, which I’ll note later in the review.

Shimano GRX 12-speed RX-620 levers might be a tier down, but they too receive two key updates: a move to 12-speed gearing, and newly textured hoods. And for those riding 11-speed GRX, yes, these new hoods are compatible with previous generations of GRX.

The new Shimano GRX 12-speed 1x derailleur. This one is the GS derailleur, with a cage designed specifically to shift the 10-45t cassette I have. Want to use a 10-51t? According to Shimano, you'll need a different derailleur cage.

Why launch a mechanical drivetrain first?

Folks rave about Shimano GRX Di2, its quick shifting, and its shift lever ergonomics. So why not release Di2 at the same time as electronic shifting?

“We’re in the business of making options,” says Shimano road and gravel product manager, Dave Lawrence.

The democratization of Sram’s AXS electronic shifting makes it feel like more and more cyclists are going electronic. But Shimano is quick to note that 75 percent of all gravel bike drivetrain sales – be it on a complete bike or as an individual drivetrain – are on mechanical shifting. Gravel cyclists still tend toward cables, so mechanical shifting it is.

12-speed Shimano GRX Di2 is coming. There are too many pros who choose the drivetrain, especially in 2x gearing, to not do it. But when it comes remains to be seen.

Shimano GRX 12-speed first ride review

GRX shifts quickly, brakes strong, and feels ready to do those two things over and over again.

With all of that out of the way (including our separate Shimano GRX story about specs and pricing), how does the new GRX groupset work?

My time on a Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain was cut short for a few reasons, unfortunately. Part of it was due to all the smoke we found at the press launch in Oregon, but the frameset I wanted to use has yet to arrive. Trust me when I say the bike is going to be drool-worthy, but for now, I only have first impressions.

I’ve been almost exclusively riding the existing 1x GRX 11-speed drivetrain in preparation for this. And while I routinely came away impressed by the shifting performance of existing GRX, the gearing always felt lacking. Unfortunately, the 11-42t cassette often failed to offer the range gravel cyclists expected, and it lacked the small jumps between gears of a 2x drivetrain.

Fortunately, GRX largely fixes that.

Rarely did I feel I was without the right, and that’s with the 10-45t cassette. While I wish I had the one-tooth jumps between gears that Campagnolo Ekar offers, Shimano’s gearing is predictable in its jumps. Arguably, that predictability when you’re going to grab another gear is more important anyway.

The lever hoods were easy to hold onto, even over slight washboard as seen here.

Shift performance was typical Shimano: smooth in action, light in the hands, and quite consistent overall. In practice, it is almost as if there is no difference in lever feel between existing Shimano mechanical shifting and the updated 12-speed drivetrain.

At the chain, however, it feels like Shimano’s mountain bike drivetrains, as the chain almost seemed to shift between cogs more quickly under power than with a light pedal stroke. Not that you want to do that every time, but it’s nice to know that the shift will happen regardless of how poorly you’re treating it.

The slightly updated mechanical lever shape is a huge plus in my eyes. The lever body’s optimization for the flared handlebars in gravel left them feeling quite comfortable in the palms. I’ve typically shied away from flared handlebars that tilted the levers outward, but the update gives me the best of both worlds.

Braking performance is almost indistinguishable in performance compared to the latest 12-speed Shimano Di2 drivetrains and 11-speed GRX alike. Shimano’s promise of less brake rub and rotor heat deformation proved true: long descents were squeal-free and without the ting-ting-ting one might get from being on the brakes. They just work well without the need to think much about it.

On to the next ride. (Image: Shimano)

I should note that while this is a first-ride review of GRX mechanical, the basics of Shimano’s mechanical shifting are still there. Materials feel stout, shifting is precise, and brakes have that typical Shimano feel. In short, they just work like a classic Shimano mechanical groupset does.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t call the updates to Shimano GRX mechanical particularly daring or even surprising. What it is is solid on all accounts: smooth shifting, solid gear range regardless of which gearing system you choose, and typical Shimano durability. It’s the groupset I would recommend for most gravel cyclists, as it’s relatively low cost means replacing a derailleur won’t cost an arm and a leg down the road.

Is GRX right for everyone? Not right now, and especially not without electronic shifting. Electronic shifting – regardless of manufacturer – is just as easy as pushing a button. Until Shimano brings out a Di2 version of GRX. But according to Shimano, that’s not the heart of the market. Until that changes, I suspect the heart of the market will be quite happy.

Stay tuned for future stories around Shimano GRX 12 speed, as I will be putting it through its paces very soon.

The brake levers here were the Pro Discover Gravel bars with 12 degrees of flare. The tops of the hoods were quite flat up top and without any noticeable pressure points.

Much of Shimano's improved braking performance under duress comes from these new RT-CL800 rotors which have a different rotor carrier that better resists heat deformation.

This 1x derailleur pulley cage has a '45t' on the back, denoting the suggested max cassette compatibility as Shimano's 10-45t cassette.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Interestingly, Shimano didn't send me the updated brake rotors. Rather I'm left with a pair of their MT800 brake rotors. Poor me.