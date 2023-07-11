The State Carbon All-Road brings a whole lot of value for $1999

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

State Bicycle Company has come a long way over the past decade or so. The company started with highly-customizable single-speed and fixed-gear bikes before expanding into road and gravel bikes. And now comes their first carbon gravel bike dubbed the State Carbon All-Road.

State typically makes bikes that are a bit more price-conscious, and the new Carbon All-Road seems to fall right into the brand ethos.

Read more: The 3T Exploro line is getting a major visual upgrade | Best Gravel Bikes at Eurobike 2023

(Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

Here is the key info:

T800 carbon frame and fork

Frame weight is a quoted 2.5 lbs (1130 grams); Complete bikes weigh as little as 21.4 lbs (9.7 kg) in a size XS

Max 700c x 45 mm or 650b x 55 mm tire clearance

Between 68 and 58 mm trail figures (per BikeInsights)

Sizes: XS to XL

Price: Starting at $1999 / Unknown / €1,666.67 (complete); $1000 (frameset)

(Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

A carbon gravel bike for everyone

The State Carbon All-Road is the company’s newest gravel or allroad bike, whatever you’d like to call it. It is a worthwhile step for a brand that has typically stuck to steel and aluminum frames. Those bikes are designed to be accessibly priced, and while this bike still intends to be accessible for cyclists, a carbon frame is a step up for State.

That accessibility doesn’t just come from pricing but from its frame design. As far as gravel bikes are concerned, this bike looks like it ticks all the boxes. For one, there are plenty of mounts: three water bottle mounts on the frame, a top tube mount for a top tube bag, a rear rack mount, and spots for fenders front and rear too.

The fork even features a three-pack accessory mount to carry racks, bags, and everything in between. There are a lot of options here for how to use your bike.

(Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

State says the frame is made from T800 carbon in both the frame and fork. That number doesn’t mean all that much in the grand scheme of things, but it indicates that much of the carbon comes from a company called Toray, and the T800 is roughly mid-range in strength and weight.

Thankfully, the Carbon All-Road uses standard components: a 27.2 mm round seatpost, threaded bottom bracket, thru-axles front and rear, and a standard 1 1/8″ stem means sourcing parts should be uncomplicated and inexpensive.

(Image: State Bicycle Co)

The geometry chart looks fairly standard, if a bit conservative. The longer 435 mm chainstays should add some stability over rough dirt and gravel roads. A 70 mm bottom bracket drop across all sizes means less pedal strike when riding through corners, but the low trail figures (between 68 and 58 mm depending on size) mean the Carbon All-Road likely won’t be the most sure-footed in a straight line.

Fit measurements are fairly conservative as well. 390 mm reach on a size M cm frame is par for the course on a gravel bike, while the generous stack heights across nearly every size mean most people should be able to find a comfortable fit.

Build specs

State will offer the Carbon All-Road bike either as a frameset or as a complete build. Two colors will be available at launch: a gloss black or a gloss white, each with a four-color red-to-yellow spectrum that State has used in other bikes.

The headlining complete build is succinctly called the State Carbon All-Road. It features a whole lot of components bearing a State logo on them. The “State Bicycle Co All-Road 1” drivetrain features a 1x drivetrain made largely by Chinese manufacturer Sensah with an 11-42t cassette.

(Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

Wheels and tires are “tubeless-compatible,” which means the rims and tires are both ready to be set up tubeless, but you’ll have to buy your own valves, rim tape, and sealant to convert the bike to tubeless.

Additionally, State will offer the Carbon All-Road with the newly-announced Sram Apex AXS wireless groupset, though pricing and availability are undetermined.

Stay tuned for a State Carbon All-Road review in the not-too-distant future.

The Carbon All-Road in a gloss white… (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

… and the Carbon All-Road in a gloss black. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The Carbon All-Road is compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The All-Road comes with all kinds of mounts. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The State-branded 1x drivetrain is held in place with a threaded bottom bracket. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The State-branded drivetrain uses a cable-actuated hydraulic disc brake. Doing so should result in improved braking compared to previous reviews . (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The bike looks good regardless of price point, but at $1999 USD it seems fantastic-looking. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The Carbon All-Road sees its derailleur cables go through a downtube adaptor piece, but the rear brake cable goes through the downtube. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)

The cable-actuated hydraulic disc brakes look to be rebranded brakes that are similar to a few companies found on AliExpress. (Photo: State Bicycle Co.)