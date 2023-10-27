The Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon Is Everything I want From a Gravel Wheelset

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

No single upgrade can change the personality of a bike quite like a set of wheels.

When it comes to putting their mark on gravel and defining the category, Crankbrothers have done quite an impressive job with the Synthesis Gravel Carbon, a version of their popular Synthesis mountain bike wheels tuned specifically to the demands of gravel riding.

Let’s dive in to see what these wheels have to offer.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Also read: Canyon Grail CFR Review: This Massively Overhauled Bike Says Goodbye to the Double-Decker Handlebar

At a glance

26.5mm inner rim width

Optimized for 40mm-48mm tires, can support 30mm-55mm

21mm rim depth

28 spokes front and rear

1,552 grams (700c with rim tape and valves) (709g front, 843g rear)

650b and 700c versions available

Synthesis Ratchet Hubs with 10° engagement

$1,500

Eschewing aero for what gravel riders want

The aero creep has been happening in gravel for nearly as long as the nascent category has existed. Frames, handlebars, wheels, they’re all taking cues aero road bikes. And that’s by no means a bad thing, especially if you’re trying to be competitive in 200-mile events.

But that’s far from everyone. For many gravel riders, there are a whole bunch of factors that should be considered ahead of aerodynamics, the foremost being comfort and handling. After all, for many of us, an extra dose of comfort is going to go a hell of a lot further in 10+ hour events than saving a handful of watts at 25 mph.

Take it from Crankbrothers, a brand most well known for mountain bike gear, to approach gravel a little less like a skin-suited, shaved-legged racer and more like a downhiller looking at a rigid bike and scratching their head wondering where the comfort is coming from.

The Synthesis has a 26.5mm rid width, providing more support for wide gravel tires. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Likewise, Crankbrothers recognize the importance of durability in a product that’s meant to be ridden off-road, especially one that costs $1,500 for a set.

And since weight is an important consideration for riding long distances, Crankbrothers have kept these wheels to a respectable 1,552 grams (as tested with rim tape and valves).

The Construction

To accomplish their goals of comfort and durability, Crankbrothers designed a shallow, wide rim for the Synthesis Gravel Carbon. The rim measures 21mm deep front and rear — almost unheard of for carbon rims these days — and 26.5mm wide, whereas most gravel specific wheels top out at about 25mm.

This provides more support for a wider tire so you can run lower pressures to absorb more road vibrations. And when there’s more rim under the tire, that means more grip through corners and better handling.

Crankbrothers rate the rims for 30mm-55mm tires, and have optimized them for 40mm-48mm tires.

To provide strength to the rim, Crankbrothers have done a few special things with the carbon layup. There’s a thicker laminate at the spoke bed, providing more strength to a part of the rim under high stress. Additionally, the spoke holes are drilled at an angle, further reducing stress.

Crankbrothers drills the spoke holes at angles to reduce stress on the rim. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Crankbrothers use a number of different carbon fibers laminates layered together to create a rim with differing characteristics throughout. The outermost layer of the rim at the sidewall includes a tougher material for impact resistance, while a lightweight carbon material near the spoke holes increases vibration damping. Additionally, Crankbrothers have rounded out the rim edge to reduce pinch flats.

Different ride characteristics between the front and rear wheels

Crankbrothers tunes the front and rear wheel separately to achieve a better overall ride quality. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Like with their Synthesis mountain bike models, Crankbrothers treat the gravel model as a wheel system, tuning the front and rear wheel separately to achieve a better overall ride quality. That means a more compliant wheel in the front to help with turning and maintaining a contact patch, and a stiffer wheel in the back so the bike tracks better. For the gravel version, the rear wheel has been made more compliant than in the mountain bike models of the Synthesis line, given the lack of suspension in gravel bikes.

The ride

The Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon wheels ride like a dream. They offer a noticeably smooth ride owing to their wide internal rim width. I tested them with 40mm Schwalbe G-One RS tires, and the extra rim area under the tires allowed me to comfortably run them a few psi lower than I normally would on other gravel specific wheels. But even setting aside the comfort benefit of the lower tire pressure, there is otherwise a compliance in these wheels that is very noticeable.

There’s a noticeable level of compliance in these wheels (Photo: Will Tracy)

Despite this compliance, they aren’t sluggish. Granted, they’re not the fastest wheels in the world, no 21mm-deep rim will get far in that competition, but when riding long sections of tarmac between gravel sectors, I don’t regret choosing them over a more aero set.

Through turns, they have plenty of grip, once again owing to those wider rims providing more support to the tires. The wheels track through turns beautifully, something I notice especially on technical roads with lots of turns. In sandy sections, they also track noticeably well with reduced fishtailing, letting you ride for longer with more control in loose sections.

Riding through sand? These wheels handle it better than most. (Photo: Will Tracy)

They’re not going to compete with deeper section wheels on aero performance, so you have to ask yourself what it is you want most from gravel. Are you racing big events where you place a premium on speed? Or do you treat gravel as exploring, holding comfort and durability in higher regard? No wheelset can be everything, but this one does what it sets out to do admirably well.

The bottom line

(Photo: Will Tracy)

With a focus on comfort and excellent handling, the Synthesis Gravel Carbon delivers everything I want from gravel wheels.

The Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon wheels are perfect for those who value ride quality and compliance in their gravel bike over all-out speed. They also are super durable, still riding perfectly true after six months of not so gentle riding.

Factor in the 1,552-gram weight and $1,500 price tag to the phenomenal ride quality and you have a wheelset that hits a compelling balance of performance, weight, price, and durability. These won’t soon be coming off of my personal bike.

More info: crankbrothers.com