The new Commencal 365 is an unabashedly aluminum gravel bike

Perhaps you’re unfamiliar with Commencal, and that’s okay. The Andorran company has been at it for the last 20-plus years building bikes. And now the new Commencal 365 gravel bike is exactly what you’d expect from a brand that makes a downhill bike as well as anyone.

Commencal is best known for building unpretentious, no-nonsense mountain bikes that seem to be fixtures on WC podiums. The 365 doesn’t stray too far from that formula and is unapologetic about being off-road focused.

Here is the key info:

Aluminum frame and fork

Complete bike weight starting at 23.36 lb (10.6 kg)

Max 700c x 47 mm tire clearance

(61.7 mm to 65.7 mm trail figures per BikeInsights)

Sizes: XS – XL

Price: Starting at $2000 / EU / Pounds (complete); $1000 (frameset)

What does ‘off-road focused’ mean in a gravel bike?

Commencal themselves compared gravel bikes to a 90’s mountain bike, and a quick glance at the bike’s details back that mountain bike influence up.

Part of that mountain bike influence starts with the sheer amount of frame protection around the all-alloy frame and fork (more on that later). There’s a substantial bit of downtube protection that just about covers the bottom bracket shell. Next is a low-profile chainstay protector that covers just a bit more as it approaches the chainring side of the chainstay. And then there is fork mounted fender that covers the fork crown and part of the downtube.

The 365 features two water mounts in the frame and one more under the downtube. There are also mountain points for frame bags, but no top tube bag mount or fork mounts to accentuate them.

Every 365 frame is 1x-only with a max tire clearance of 700c x 47 mm, though unofficially some 50 mm tires might fit in the frame if you remove the front mudguard. Frames are built around a 27.2 mm seatpost. All 365 frames are dropper post-ready.

Commencal has focused on a mountain bike-style cockpit. That means even sizes XS and S bikes receive a wide 44 cm gravel handlebar that flares out even more going from the tops to the drops. Further, each model has a 70 mm long stem regardless of size, all in the name of maintaining greater control of the bike.

The geometry chart looks positively playful in numbers, with trail figures that are objectively on the quick side of things. A 70 mm bottom bracket drop means less pedal strike when riding through corners. Further, the roughly 74-degree seat tube angle, short chainstays, and middle-ground front-center lengths indicate this bike should come alive on singletrack, particularly as it gets rougher and steeper.

Fit measurements are of the progressive variety, as the wider bars and shorter stem pair with long reach (400 mm on a size M) and a long 1056 mm wheelbase in a size M. But the low stack measurements – roughly 30 to 50 mm lower than something like a Trek Checkpoint – are fairly aggressive themselves. Good thing there’s an alloy fork, as you’ll likely need to add some spacers below your stem to find your right fit.

Commencal sticks to an all-alloy build – including the fork

Yes, the Commencal 365 has both an aluminum frame and fork. Commencal calls their aluminum a triple-butted 6069 T4/T6, which itself is a fairly high-end aluminum compared to other options. Because 6069 aluminum can take greater loads for longer than most other aluminum, the frame can be built to a lower overall weight. Commencal quotes a frame and fork together to weigh in at 5.07 pounds (2.3 kg).

The downtube is concave in design. We’ll see how this affects ride quality once we get one in to test. (Photo: Commencal)

Commencal’s complete bike lineup doesn’t have any carbon to be found, and that’s by choice. Part of it is a force of habit; the brand has had a propensity to tweak and adjust frame design often on their race teams, and that carries over to their standard frames too. But for Commencal, it is also a question of working conditions in carbon frame factories, according to a story on Pinkbike.

Yes, I immediately think of all the stiff-riding road bikes I’ve tried with aluminum frames and forks and how they rattled my hands numb. Those road bikes came with 23 mm tires, however, about half the size of the 45 mm tires that come on the 365. I’ll have to reserve my judgment about ride quality until these bikes start to come available.

Speaking of which, Commencal thinks the 365 gravel bike should start shipping in September or October 2023, with frames available in July 2023.

Three builds are available at launch, starting with a Shimano GRX 600 11-speed build at $2000 / €1,666.67. The Commencal 365 Race features a Shimano GRX 800 11-speed build at $ / €2,500, while the top-spec 365 Signature receives a SRAM Force AXS XPLR 12-speed drivetrain at $4,000 / €3,750.

Want a frameset? Commencal will offer them in two colorways at $1000 / €1,000.

We’ll have one of these in later this year to test and put through its paces. Until then, learn more at commencal.com.