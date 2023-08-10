10 men to watch at the Leadville Trail 100

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The road and trails around Leadville, Colorado have been buzzing with spandex-clad mountain bikers for a few weeks now, which can only mean one thing — the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB race is this weekend.

The fourth race in the sophomore edition of the Life Time Grand Prix returns with more hype than ever this year, as two-time defending champ Keegan Swenson prepares to tackle a triple crown of sorts — defend again, continue his winning streak in the Grand Prix, and break the course record, which has stood untouched since 2015.

Nevertheless, the field has never been so stacked nor the depth so profound. There are 34 other men vying for the Grand Prix title and dozens of others in Saturday’s elite race. A lot can happen over 105 miles and 12,000 feet of climbing, and altitude is always the big kick in the teeth — the entire race takes place between 9,200 and 12,500 feet of elevation.

Does that mean only someone who lives at altitude can win? What about international riders like Paul Voss, Petr Vakoč, and Konny Looser? Or, will one of the young guns like Ian Lopez de San Roman, Jack Odron, or Bradyn Lange crack the top 10?

Here are 10 men (+ few extras) to watch:

Big buckle, baby aero bars. Swenson after winning in 2022 (Photo: Joshua Strong)

Keegan Swenson — When I asked him if he was more concerned with winning or breaking the course record (5:58:35), this was his reply: “I kinda gotta do both. Try to win the race first, then try to figure out how to get the record.” Given his season so far, all of this is not only possible but probable. Howard Grotts — Of all the GP riders, Grotts has the most impressive Leadville track record — three wins from 2017-2019 and two third-places in 2021-2022. While Grotts has mixed Grand Prix results this year — seventh at Sea Otter was his best — this race is always a huge goal. So while Grotts sacrificed his own result at Unbound to help Specialized teammate Russell Finsterwald, Finsty told me that this won’t be the case at Leadville. “I know Leadville is a big goal for Howie, so of course if I see him on the side of the road with a flat I’m happy to repay his Unbound favor whether that’s giving him a wheel or working to bring him back to the front group if he has a mechanical,” he said. Russell Finsterwald — Of course, Finsterwald is also a top contender himself this year. The Colorado Springs local has become one of the most solid riders in the men’s peloton. He’s currently sitting in second in the GP standings after great results at both Sea Otter and Unbound. Leadville is a great course for him — long miles and lots of climbing with a few techy descents thrown in is Finsty’s bread and butter — and he was sixth at the race last year. Lachlan Morton — Morton is racing very well this season, and he’s admittedly having a very good time doing it. Although his Sea Otter result (17th) left him wanting more, he raced a stellar Unbound, coming across the line just behind Swenson and Petr Vakoč. Then, he traveled to East Africa where he placed second in the four-day Migration Gravel Race and won Evolution Gravel, an 850k ultra. He said he thought he’d be pretty wrecked going into Crusher in the Tushar, but he got fourth — with a time 10 minutes faster than 2022. Morton has finished both second and third at Leadville, so … Cole Paton — Paton is hungry, he is strong, and he is riding very well this year. The 26-year-old’s most recent impressive result was keeping up with Swenson to finish second in the Downieville Classic XC race last month. In terms of the Grand Prix, Paton had a standout performance at Sea Otter (fourth), a not-so-good day at Unbound, and a great day at Crusher (fifth). He was also fifth last year at Leadville, so barring any major issues, all signs point to him having a great race. Bradyn Lange — Lange is still a bit of an unknown quantity in greater ‘gravel’ peloton, but the boy can ride a mountain bike. He’s just off a stellar second place in the Downieville All Mountain (combined XC and downhill) race. Before that, Lange showed that he can climb at altitude, too; he was seventh at Crusher in the Tushar with a time that would have made him second place last year. Lange was 14th at Leadville last year. Payson McElveen — McElveen has twice been third at Leadville, but that was a while back, in 2017-18. Since then, he’s had mixed results. His 2023 season has been a bit like that as well, with two DNF’s already in the Grand Prix. Nevertheless, if he’s having a good day, and gets in a group with longtime competitors and friends like Swenson, Finsty, and Grotts, Leadville could be be his race. Pete Stetina — Last month, Stetina was the only rider able to hang with Swenson on the climbs at the Crusher in the Tushar. Later, he revealed that he’s been working with a coach for the first time in a long time. He’s sitting in fourth in the Grand Prix. Regardless, Stetina is always a contender on climb-heavy courses, and equally important, he is the consummate competitor. This could be the year he cracks the top three at Leadville. Konny Looser — Looser is one of those riders that we still don’t know much about — except the fact that he’s having a very solid Grand Prix. The multi-time Swiss national marathon MTB champ is currently fifth on the leaderboard; he had an outstanding Sea Otter race. Looser mentioned suffering in the altitude at Crusher which could be his Achilles heel at Leadville. Nevertheless, riders with his depth of experience can never be underestimated. Alexey Vermeulen — Vermeulen is another one with a solid history at Leadville — fourth last year, ninth in 2021 — and a generally solid track record overall. He’s currently sitting in seventh overall in the Grand Prix and likely keen to inch closer to his second overall of last year. Vermeulen shouldn’t have any trouble with the altitude or climbing, coming from Boulder.

OK, so it’s really 12 riders to watch. I had to tack two non-Grand Prix contenders onto the list, too 😁.

John Gaston — Gaston may have surprised the Grand Prix athletes with second at Leadville last year, but no one in the local Aspen mountain bike or skimo community was shocked. The mountain athlete par excellence has most of his results on snow, with course records at both the Power of Four and Grand Traverse skimo races. He also has an 11th place finish at skimo world champs. But Gaston can go up on a bike just as fast as on skis; last year he beat multi-time Leadville champ Howard Grotts to be the second fastest rider after Swenson.

Alex Wild — Wild will be the only rider at Leadville who will have competed at the UCI World Championships in Scotland last week (unless multi-medalist Jennifer Valente decides to show up again). The Californian placed 37th in the marathon MTB race, the best result of any American. Wild has a good track record at Leadville — 16th last year and 10th in 2021 — so if he can recover from the travel, he could see top 10 in Colorado once again.