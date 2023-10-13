2024 Life Time Grand Prix: Application window, event details, and what’s new for next year

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The application period for the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix opens Friday, October 13 at 4:00 CDT.

2024 will be the third year of the off-road race series and will largely follow the same script as the freshman and sophomore editions with some additional changes.

According to Michelle Duffy, Life Time’s senior director of brand marketing, Life Time is using feedback and observations from years one and two to inform next year’s series.

“We are looking forward to some consistency in 2024, allowing us the opportunity to improve and grow, while at the same time applying some changes that we feel will lead to an improved field and execution next year,” she said.

Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson secure the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix titles. (Photo: Life Time)

What will stay the same

The races: Like the 2023 series, 2024 will consist of seven of Life Time’s off-road races, three of which are cross-country mountain bike races and three of which are gravel: the Fuego XL at Sea Otter, Unbound Gravel, the Crusher in the Tushar, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chequamegon, The Rad Dirt Fest, and Big Sugar Gravel.

Who gets in: According to Duffy, criteria for acceptance includes “performance at Life Time Grand Prix events throughout this year, race resume (utilizing Athlinks profiles) and performances domestically and globally. It’s very in line with last year. Of course we want to ensure they have some experience off road and are good positive contributors to the sport of cycling. Performance first and foremost, though.”*

What will be different

The top ten women of the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix (Photo: Life Time)

Who gets in : New for 2024, any top 15 finisher in this year’s series who reapplies will be extended an invite to come back in 2024.

: New for 2024, any top 15 finisher in this year’s series who reapplies will be extended an invite to come back in 2024. Who gets in : After debuting with 30 men and 30 women in 2022, then going up to 35 and 35 in 2023, Life Time is going back to 30 and 30 for 2024.

: After debuting with 30 men and 30 women in 2022, then going up to 35 and 35 in 2023, Life Time is going back to 30 and 30 for 2024. Who gets in : Athletes applying from outside of the US will be required to show that they have proper travel logistics (visas) in place to be in the US for all seven events

: Athletes applying from outside of the US will be required to show that they have proper travel logistics (visas) in place to be in the US for all seven events The money : Prize purse increases to $300,000 and will be paid to top 10 men and women. Note : three events within the series (Crusher in the Tushar, Chequamegon MTB Festival, Sea Otter Classic) have event prize purses. Life Time Grand Prix participants are eligible to receive these dollars should they land on the overall podium.

: Prize purse increases to $300,000 and will be paid to top 10 men and women. : three events within the series (Crusher in the Tushar, Chequamegon MTB Festival, Sea Otter Classic) have event prize purses. Life Time Grand Prix participants are eligible to receive these dollars should they land on the overall podium. The start lines: Elite men and women will start separately at all Grand Prix races.

Applications for the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix will open at 4:00 pm CDT on October 13, 2023 and close at 11:59 pm CDT on October 25, 2023. Selected athletes will be notified on November 7, 2023.