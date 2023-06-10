Become a Member

Gravel Racing
Gravel Racing

Adam Roberge and Austin Killips win BWR North Carolina

Dylan Johnson and Finn Gullickson finish second and third in the men’s Waffle race while Paige Onweller and Flavia Oliveira Parks round out the women’s podium.

Adam Roberge and Austin Killips rose to the top step of the podium at BWR North Carolina’s 131-mile Waffle course on Saturday.

Dylan Johnson and Finn Gullickson finished second and third in the men’s race, which was set  in and around the Appalachian mountain town of Asheville, while Paige Onweller and Flavia Oliveira Parks rounded out the women’s podium.

Men’s Results

  1. Adam Roberge
  2. Dylan Johnson
  3. Finn Gullickson
  4. Nathan Haas
  5. Griffin Easter

Women’s Results

  1. Austin Killips
  2. Paige Onweller
  3. Flavia Oliveira Parks
  4. Sofia Schugar
  5. Whitney Allison

More to follow…

