Adam Roberge and Austin Killips win BWR North Carolina

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Adam Roberge and Austin Killips rose to the top step of the podium at BWR North Carolina’s 131-mile Waffle course on Saturday.

Dylan Johnson and Finn Gullickson finished second and third in the men’s race, which was set in and around the Appalachian mountain town of Asheville, while Paige Onweller and Flavia Oliveira Parks rounded out the women’s podium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Waffle Ride (@belgianwaffleride)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Waffle Ride (@belgianwaffleride)

Men’s Results

Adam Roberge Dylan Johnson Finn Gullickson Nathan Haas Griffin Easter

Women’s Results

Austin Killips Paige Onweller Flavia Oliveira Parks Sofia Schugar Whitney Allison

More to follow…