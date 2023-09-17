Alexey Vermeulen and Ruth Edwards win Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Alexey Vermeluen and Ruth Edwards came out best in the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival on Saturday, sprinting to victory in the men’s and women’s events.

Vermeluen proved best in a big field sprint to the line, beating Keegan Swenson, Cole Patton, Payson McElveen and 12 others at the end of the 40 mile race. Swenson retained leadership of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

The women’s race was more selective, with the contenders whittled down to two by the end. Edwards outsprinted Alexis Skarda to the line, with Sofia Gomez Villafane defending her position at the top of the Life Time Grand Prix with third place.

Full report to follow.