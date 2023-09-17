Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Alexey Vermeulen and Ruth Edwards win Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival

Keegan Swenson and Alexis Skarda best of the rest in men’s and women’s races.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Alexey Vermeluen and Ruth Edwards came out best in the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival on Saturday, sprinting to victory in the men’s and women’s events.

Vermeluen proved best in a big field sprint to the line, beating Keegan Swenson, Cole Patton, Payson McElveen and 12 others at the end of the 40 mile race. Swenson retained leadership of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

The women’s race was more selective, with the contenders whittled down to two by the end. Edwards outsprinted Alexis Skarda to the line, with Sofia Gomez Villafane defending her position at the top of the Life Time Grand Prix with third place.

Full report to follow.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon