All in for Swenson: ‘We Think Our Guy is Pretty Good’

Pieve di Soligo, IT (Velo) — A few weeks ago, Payson McElveen wasn’t sure he was going to the UCI Gravel World Championships.

For one, the Coloradan has been going full gas with racing since April. Additionally, he — like most American gravel pros — hadn’t felt the need to dip a toe in the rapidly-growing European gravel scene. Yet, after watching his buddy Sepp Kuss from Durango win the Vuelta a España after working tirelessly for his team at the Giro and Tour, McElveen had a change of heart.

Not only did he decide he wanted to go to worlds, he decided that he wanted to go in support of Keegan Swenson.

“It was inspiration from Sepp honestly,” McElveen said. “And that style of the sport. He’s been so good at making that role of a domestique OK to celebrate. And it’s inspiring. I think, for me, the idea of all rallying around a single goal and hopefully showing the world that our scene over here is legit is really exciting.”

Gravel has yet to become a team sport in the US, and while the professional racers are mostly friendly on the sidelines, they are always competitors on race day. In fact, of all the top male pros, Swenson is one of very few with a teammate. Tobin Ortenblad, who’s also representing Team USA at gravel worlds, rides in support of Swenson on the Santa Cruz HTSQD at most major gravel races — and he’s totally OK with it.

“Whatever Keegan needs,” he joked while sitting outside with Swenson at their rental house in Italy. “The cool thing about our program is there’s no competing for number one. It’s pretty obvious.”

Swenson is the marquee off-road endurance rider in the US gravel scene, having won last year’s inaugural Life Time Grand Prix series and on track to repeat this year — with an even better track record that includes wins at Sea Otter, Unbound, and Leadville. He recently became the US’ first gravel national champion. Ortenblad is not the only one who believes that Swenson has the best chance at the podium in Veneto on Sunday.

“Keegan is probably the strongest, by far,” said Alexey Vermeulen, who will also race for Team USA in the elite men’s race. Nevertheless, Vermeulen may be the second strongest. The 28-year-old is trailing Swenson by just a few points in the Grand Prix, and he recently beat him in a sprint at Chequamegon. Vermeulen has finished second to Swenson in two of this year’s marquee races — the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and gravel nationals.

Furthermore, with five road world championship races under his belt — the last being Bergen in 2017 — Vermeulen is the most experienced world championship racer on the entire Team USA elite men’s squad.

Yet like McElveen, there was no question that he wanted to attend gravel worlds in a support role.

“I’ve raced over there — I know Keegan can do well, Luke [Lamperti] can do well. I think on my best day I could too, but I wanted to go and help out. Before gravel nats, I’d applied for gravel worlds, to be the guy that’s helping out, running these things.”

While officials from USA Cycling suggested that the elite team ride in support of Swenson, the governing body also did so with a caveat: because it wasn’t paying fully for anyone but Swenson to attend gravel worlds (Vermeulen and gravel nationals’ third place winner Brennan Wertz received some financial support), riders could make their own decisions about race day.

For McElveen, Vermeulen, Wertz, Zach Calton, and Luke Lamperti, the decision was easy to make.

“After that, we started exchanging some texts,” McElveen said. “Like, ‘how do you go about getting your six or seven guys together in a melee of 180 people on a 30-mile paved flat road start before a tight steep climb?’ Like, ‘how do we deliver Keegan to the bottom of that climb in a good position?'”

Now that the squad is here and has been reconn’ing the course together for a few days, they can answer some of those questions.

“We are all pretty aware of our strengths and weaknesses, so it’s actually been pretty easy to formulate a plan, of like ‘us two here, you two there, you there’ kind of thing,” Ortenblad said. “The first climb isn’t subtle, it’s long and steep. Brennan is at 200 pounds, I’m 170 pounds, it’s just gonna be hard for us to get over when we’re out there with world class WorldTour road guys. Alexey can make it over, Keegan can make it over, Luke can make it over, so it’s kinda just like, ‘you guys just gotta get there, get him in position and send him off. And if you can suffer over that thing do it, but if you can’t, make sure you’ve done your job before that.”

Despite the camaraderie and cooperation between Team USA, there is one hiccup in the plan: no one on Team USA has a very good start position for Sunday’s race.

The UCI is using a combination of points scenarios to determine rider position in the start grid, and although the American riders have probably spent more time racing gravel than anyone else at the world championships, they will start far behind gravel rookies who have UCI points from racing on the road and in cyclocross and mountain biking. Riders are also awarded start line points for their result in last year’s world championships and participation in this year’s UCI Gravel World Series — which no one on Team USA has.

Lamperti, who recently signed with Soudal-QuickStep, is the highest gridded American at around 75. Swenson, who has some UCI points from the Cape Epic and a UCI XCO race, and Ortenblad, who has points from ‘cross, are at 90 and 100. Vermeulen, McElveen, and Wertz are near the back of the 220-rider pack.

“It’s a bummer situation,” Swenson said. “It would be cool if there were points from nationals or a little more organization on that front, but in the end you can’t change it. I’ve raced enough over here — a couple years ago I did marathon worlds and was top ten after first climb — that I’m pretty confident I can get up there and get it done, it’s just a matter of doing it as efficiently as possible.”

Swenson’s wealth of experience racing mountain bikes in Europe has made him no stranger to megawatt startlines. He assumes Sunday’s start won’t be quite as full gas, and even if it is, “I’m fairly confident moving through the bunch,” he said.

McElveen, while also frustrated with the start grid position, will keep channeling Kuss and staying committed to the team goal. Because a good race for Swenson — “we think our guy is really great,” he said — would also be an important race for Team USA.

“It would be really cool if he were up there and with our help, could plant the US flag and be like, ‘yeah our scene is cool and we’re proud of it.'”