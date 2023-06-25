Amity Rockwell and Lukas Baum win Migration Gravel Race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

American Amity Rockwell and German Lukas Baum took first steps atop perhaps the most unique podium of their lives on Saturday, celebrating wins at the Migration Gravel Race (MGR) in Kenya.

Rockwell was joined by Madeleine Nutt of England and Maria Gudmundsdottir of Iceland on the women’s GC podium.

The women’s podium in their celebratory Maasai shuka (Photo: Nadia Moro)

Aussie Lachlan Morton and American Tanner Visnick were second and third overall for the men.

Full results can be found here.

The third edition of the MGR kicked off on Tuesday in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya. For four days, riders tackled rough roads, bumpy singletrack, and occasional stretches of smooth, fast, gravel in a literal ride of a lifetime — zebra, giraffe, wildebeest, antelope, and elephant could be seen along the way.

Maasai course marshals are also herdsmen (Photo: Nadia Moro)

Rockwell won stages 2 and 3, finishing second and third on the first and last stages. The Californian also won Safari Gravel, a one-day race that preceded the MGR near Nairobi a few days prior.

A deep women’s field showed up for the race this year, including Nutt, Gudmundsdottir, and riders from the Cafe du Cycliste gravel team. There were more East African women racing than ever before, with Team Amani fielding half a dozen women.

Mary Aleper of Uganda finished just outside the top 10 overall (Photo: Nadia Moro)

In the men’s race, Baum, a professional mountain biker won stages 1 and 4, was second on stage 2, and looked headed for the podium on stage 3. However, he suffered a major mechanical and lost significant time. Kenneth Karaya of Team Amani would win that stage by taking a huge solo flier.

After the first two stages, it looked to be a fight for the GC between Morton and Baum, with the Aussie taking second and first respectively. However, Morton also had issues on stage 3, taking a wrong turn and heading toward Tanzania.

Lachlan Morton leads the chase on stage 2 (Photo: Nadia Moro)

The Migration Gravel Race is an important event for the Amani Project, an organization dedicated to fostering a professional cycling culture in East Africa. Since the race’s debut in 2021, Amani has been able to found and support a pro racing team, put on more events in East Africa, and send riders to Europe and North America to race gravel and cross-country.

Construction is also underway on an athlete housing and a training facility in Iten, Kenya.

Evolution Gravel, the next in the Amani Race Series, is a two-stage ultra race that begins in Tanzania on June 27.