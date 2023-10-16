Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas Wraps; Tripel Crown of Gravel Series Registration Opens

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello) and Torbjørn Andre Røed (Above + Beyond Cancer Cycling Team p/b Bike World) won Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas on Saturday, both establishing themselves as upcoming riders to watch in the off-road peloton.

The penultimate Belgian Waffle Ride event’s ‘Waffle’ course measured 123 miles with 6,823 feet of climbing. Like all BWR courses, it featured a slapdash blend of pavement, singletrack, and gravel road. Winds were intense throughout the day.

In the women’s race, a big pile-up caused separation between the women leaders. Later in the race, others were stopped at a railroad crossing for nearly five minutes. Ultimately, it was Whitney Allison and Decker in the lead, but Decker managed to get away and crossed the line 12 minutes ahead of Allison in second.

(Photo: Monuments of Cycling)

The lead men stayed tighter throughout the race. Røed said he knew he wanted to be first into the final singletrack and was able to create separation from Johnston, who battled the final 40k alone. The Aussie was only 30 seconds off the Norwegian at the finish.

One more race remains on the BWR calendar — the inaugural BWR Mexico on November, 25 in Querétaro. After that event, the Quadrupel Crown of Gravel series’ winners will be crowned. Currently, Flavia Oliveira Parks leads the women’s series, followed by Whitney Allison. Brendan Johnston is ahead for the men, followed by Adam Roberge.

BWR Kanas Women’s top five

Cecily Decker, 7h 08m 36.37s Whitney Allison, 7h 20m 31.26s Hannah Shell, 7h 35m 14.18s Flavia Oliveira Parks, 7h 40m 06.59s Sierra Sims, 7h 50m 40.00s

BWR Kansas Men’s top five

Torbjørn Andre Røed, 6h 09m 14.30s Brendan Johnston, 6h 09m 45.45s Andrew Dillman, 6h 10m 24.32s Daxton Mock, 6h 10m 24.32s Adam Roberge, 6h 14m 40.17s

Full results here

New BWR Tripel Crown of Gravel Series details

Registration for the 2024 Tripel Crown of Gravel series opens today, Monday, October 16, at 8:00 am PST. The series is new for 2024.

The Tripel Crown will feature three early-season BWR races — BWR Arizona on March 2, BWR Utah on April 6, and BWR California on April 28.

According to BWR race promoters Monuments of Cycling, the series has been recreated to give riders the chance to compete in three different environments over a short period of time. Professionals and amateurs can compete in the Tripel Crown in both the Waffle and Wafer distances. They may not switch between distances during the series.

Scoring is omnium-based, and riders competing for the Tripel Crown honors and prize purse (pros only, in male, female, and gender diverse categories) will be scored based on the total points achieved over the three races. BWR CA will carry extra weighted points to complete the series and will also serve as a tie-breaker.

In order to receive any Tripel Crown awards, a rider must finish all three events.