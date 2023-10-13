Bentonville, Arkansas is About to Turn Rainbow Bright

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bikes are always big news in Bentonville, Arkansas. The self-proclaimed mountain bike capital of the world builds singletrack at astonishing speeds, serves as a perpetual host to bike-centric panels, summits, and conferences, and has been on the cutting edge of attracting big events like the UCI Cyclocross World Championships to the United States.

Next week, the northwestern Arkansas city will be rainbow bright.

Tom Pidcock, the cross-country mountain bike world champion, and Kasia Niewiadoma, who recently won the second edition of the gravel world championships, are both en route to northwest Arkansas to race their bikes during what event promoter Life Time is dubbing the Big Sugar Classic.

On Sunday, Pidcock will be competing at Little Sugar MTB, while Niewiadoma lines up a week later for Big Sugar Gravel.

XCO world champ Pidcock takes on marathon distance

Little Sugar, Life Time’s newest off-road race, clocks in at 62 miles with 6,610 feet of climbing. There’s a big prize purse and a stacked start list, although no one on it comes close to Pidcock in terms of palmares — on the mountain bike or elsewhere. The XCO world champ also won the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has junior and/or U23 world titles on the road and ‘cross, as well. Earlier this year he won Strade Bianche before tackling the Tour.

Pidcock will be traveling to Arkansas after back-to-back weekends of XCO World Cup racing in North America where he was fifth at Snowshoe and first at Mont Saint Anne. So, while the Little Sugar course will be a bit longer than what the XCO specialist is used to, his diesel engine should take over, no problem.

Plus, if you’re into superstition, you’d say northwest Arkansas holds a bit of a good luck charm for the Brit — last time he was there, he won the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville.

Nevertheless, it’s TBD if Pidcock is coming to Bentonville to race or have a holiday — after Mont Saint Anne, he said that next time time he raced, he’d be on a cyclocross bike.

Even if Pidcock isn’t planning to “race” at Little Sugar, there are plenty of riders who, once the action starts, are likely to make him change his mind. The start list includes riders like Leadville Trail 100 MTB course record-holder Keegan Swenson, marathon national champ Cole Paton, Big Sugar Gravel reigning champ Russell Finsterwald, Canadian marathon national champ Andrew L’Esperance, and Olympian Howard Grotts.

(The women’s race is going to be lit, as well, with XCO national champ Savilia Blunk going head to head with other World Cup pros Haley Batten and Sofia Waite, as well as marathon national champ Alexis Skarda, Olympian Erin Huck, recent Snowshoe XCM champ Hannah Otto, and off-road legend Katarina Nash).

A second gravel race for Niewiadoma, the new gravel world champion

Before she won the gravel world championships last weekend in Italy, Kasia Niewiadoma was planning to come to Bentonville for a holiday —her fiance Taylor Phinney was asked to DJ the Big Sugar Gravel afterparty, so she thought she’d tag along and also do the Big Sugar Gravel race.

Now, the Canyon-SRAM pro gets to debut her rainbow stripes, which might make her think a little more seriously about the race.

“That’s gonna be super cool because I was thinking I wouldn’t really have any opportunities to wear the rainbow jersey so it’s gonna be nice to give it a try straight away,” Niewiadoma said after gravel worlds.

Persico, Niewiadoma, and Vollering on the podium of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships (Photo: Twila Muzzi)

Although Big Sugar Gravel may be the only gravel race that Niewiadoma does in the near future, if the world championship race serves as an indication, she’s certainly got a knack for the discipline. The Polish rider went solo after 100k of intense racing to spend 40k up the road from second and third place finisher Silvia Persico and Demi Vollering.

While the worlds startline was stacked with Niewiadoma’s colleagues from the Women’s WorldTour, in Bentonville she’ll be lining up against a totally different field. Big Sugar Gravel is the last race in the Life Time Grand Prix and a mandatory event for the series’ riders.

While gravel specialists like Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Sarah Sturm, and Paige Onweller were in the minority among Niewiadoma and the Euro roadies at gravel worlds, the tables will be turned in Arkansas, which will make for a very exciting race.