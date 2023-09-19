Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Want to ride Big Sugar Gravel for free?

The October 22 event is sold out, but we've got you covered.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The countdown to Big Sugar Gravel has begun, and although the October 21 event is sold out, we’ve got you covered.

Thanks to our friends at Feedback Sports, here at Velo we’ve scored two entries to the sold-out Arkansas gravel race. The two lucky winners will also receive a Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit, valued at $700.

Read all about Big Sugar Gravel

If that isn’t tempting enough, wait there’s more!

Big Sugar Gravel has quickly become a not-to-miss event on the domestic gravel calendar. The race is held in bike-crazy Bentonville, Arkansas, where there is so much to do both on and off the bike it’s hard to choose. Ideally, your Big Sugar weekend is sandwiched between a few days of mountain biking, gallery and museum hopping, eating great food, and maybe catching a concert.

The event itself consists of a bustling expo, two course distances (50 and 100 miles) and one of the best afterparties in gravel. Temps are usually cool and crisp, the racing up front is fast, but the vibes are good times all around.

Apply here for a chance to win. Contest ends September 25 at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

Keywords:

