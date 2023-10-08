Bike Check: Keegan Swenson’s Santa Cruz Stigmata at the UCI Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PIEVE DI SLIGO, Italy (Velo) – The UCI Gravel World Championships is Keegan Swenson’s first European bike race since he raced on the World Cup XCO circut some four years ago.

Nevertheless, the Utah rider lined up on Sunday as the easy favorite from the United States, even though some see him as an underdog among European hitters like Wout Van Aert, Matej Mohorič, and Alejandro Valverde.

Read also: Keegan’s gravel worlds Q & A

If Swenson’s domestic gravel and cross-country results (Sea Otter, Unbound, BWR Arizona, Crusher in the Tushar, Leadville 100, USA Cycling Gravel National Championship, and the Life Time Grand Prix Series) aren’t enough to impress the Euro pros, something else should be: Swenson has a nearly impeccable track record for choosing — and not abusing — his equipment for the races.

Read also: Team USA is in for Swenson

He brought his trusty Santa Cruz Stigmata with him to Italy for the world champs, in addition to a full quiver of tires and three chainrings (48, 50, and 52t). After four days of race recon, this is the setup he chose for his run to the rainbow stripes.

Read more: Bike Check: The Cervelo Aspero 5 of Wout van Aert at the UCI Gravel World Championship

Meet Keegan’s Santa Cruz Stigmata. This is their newly-updated bike, and despite its bent toward more MTB-style geometry Keegan’s dominated the U.S. gravel race scene. His build features the newly-released Sram XX drivetrain with direct mount derailleur, Sram Red eTap AXS levers, Reserve 40|44 wheels, a Syntace seatpost, and bar and stem courtesy of Zipp. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

In case there was any question as to whom the bike belongs. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Other bits to note include the Zipp SL70 alloy bars in 38cm – no XPLR gravel bar here! – with his Garmin computer mounted to the stem rather than out front. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

K$ on the Sram XX transmission derailleur to make sure batteries don’t get mixed up. Keegan’s running a 10-52T Sram XX cassette, a silver XX chain, and a Sram 48t aero chainring with Sram Force cranks. An integrated Quarq power meter is in there for good measure as well. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Keegan’s sponsored by Look for his pedals. Interestingly, he’s gone with their standard Keo 2 Max Carbon road pedals rather than their MTB pedals or higher-end Blade road pedals. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

A drivetrain that’s seen plenty of wear this year. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Peeking out just behind the Wolf Tooth Lone Wolf Aero chain guide is a My Little Pony Sticker. Those come courtesy of his mechanic Myron Billy. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Keegan’s using a pair of traditional tubeless tire plugs with bacon strips. They’re attached to his stem with electrical tape for quick access. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Locked and loaded. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

A motto to live by. Just above it is a well-loved Garmin Edge 840 Solar computer with loads of battery life. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Like Wout van Aert , Keegan is riding aboard the Reserve 40|44 wheels, which offer plenty of width and that just-right depth between 40 and 50 mm that so many racers are going for this weekend. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Santa Cruz Glovebox is a downtube storage hatch that can fit tubes, tools, snacks, and whatever paraphernalia you might want tucked away. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Syntace P6 HiFlex is a reliably lightweight but comfy seat post option. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Prologo Dimension PAS 143 Nack saddle features carbon rails, a short nose shape, and plenty of cutout space. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Yes, Keegan’s running Maxxis Velocita slick tires. 40 mm width should be plenty for the course this weekend. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Sram Force cranks? A bit surprising. If there’s any theme here, it’s that Keegan’s going for reliability and what works rather than the lightest and most exotic parts choices. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)