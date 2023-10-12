Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Bike Check: Tiffany Cromwell’s Canyon Grail at the UCI Gravel World Championships

40 mm tires, 1x mullet gearing, and a new handlebar system dominate Tiffany Cromwell's new Canyon Grail gravel bike.

Published ,
Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There aren’t many WorldTour riders who have raced as much gravel as Tiffany Cromwell. The Aussie has been lining up at events like SBT GRVL, Unbound, and the Belgian Waffle Ride since 2021 and has been adding more off-road races to her calendar each season.

This year, Cromwell and her partner Valtteri Bottas, along with the folks at SBT GRVL, launched a new event in Finland, FNLD GRVL. Cromwell won the inaugural 200k race aboard the new Canyon Grail gravel bike, which she — and a dozen other pros — have been not-so-secretly riding all summer.

Here’s a close look at her bike, which launched officially on October 12. Cromwell piloted the new Grail to an impressive 10th place at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 7; the next stop on its tour is BWR Kansas on October 14.

Read more:

Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships complete side
Here is Tiffany Cromwell’s Canyon Grail gravel bike. Her bike features a Sram XX Transmission, a 48T Sram aero chainring with Quarq power meter, and a 10-52t cassette. Zipp 353 NSW wheels are paired with Schwalbe G-One RS tires. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships complete front
The new Grail features 42 mm tire clearance, massive chainring clearance for 52-36T gearing, and a new D-shaped seatpost that is said to offer even more comfort at the saddle than their VCLS posts. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check UCI World Championships with Zipp wheels and Schwalbe G One RS tires
40 mm seemed to dominate the Italian gravel roads this year, with the Schwalbe G One RS here as a go-to. The blue details seem to be a pro cyclist special, seen also on a Uno-X bike in the Tour de France. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Zipp 353 wheels and Schwalbe G One RS tires
Zipp 353 NSW wheels are one of the lightest tubeless road wheels available, and their 45 mm rim depth seems to hit a sweet spot at the UCI Gravel World Championships. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships top tube mount
The new Canyon Grail features a whole load of mounts, the least of which include the top tube bag mounts. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships Sram UDH and XX derailleur
The new Grail uses the Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH), meaning Tiffany could set up her bike with the new Sram XX Transmission and direct mount derailleur. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships rear end of bike
This paint scheme is called ‘GRVL DZZL,’ or gravel dazzle. For as busy as the paint scheme is, it is certainly distinctive. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships name
If there was any question to whom this Grail belongs. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships complete back
The new Grail trades its divisive Hover double-decker handlebars for what they’re calling the ‘double drop bar.’ Canyon claims that their changes result in 9.1 Watts saved at 45 kph (28 miles per hour), though you should still expect savings riding at a more mortal-appropriate pace on gravel. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships chain catcher
Tiffany uses a custom chain catcher that mounts to the bike’s front derailleur mount bolting points. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World Championships 48T chainring combo
Sram’s 48T 1x aero chainring is a go-to for most pros. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell UCI Gravel World unmarked Specialized S Works Power Mirror saddle
The Specialized S-Works Power Mirror saddle is a popular choice, especially amongst the pros. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell TIME X pro pedals
Time XPro 12 road pedals highlight a trend for pros to use road pedals on courses like this one. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell downtube storage open
Canyon’s LOAD downtube storage hatch – which we first saw on the Canyon Endurace road bike – is found on the new Grail. Its downtube placement means there’s enough space for not only a multitool but also a dedicated Topeak Micro Rocket pump. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell downtube storage closed
The LOAD storage hatch closed. Just above that is one of many mounts magnetized mounts that allow for a small frame bag to be installed without removing any water bottles. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)
Bike Check Canyon Grail Tiffany Cromwell drivetrain detail
Tiffany’s running a 10-52t Sram XX 12-speed cassette out back. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

