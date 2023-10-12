Bike Check: Tiffany Cromwell’s Canyon Grail at the UCI Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There aren’t many WorldTour riders who have raced as much gravel as Tiffany Cromwell. The Aussie has been lining up at events like SBT GRVL, Unbound, and the Belgian Waffle Ride since 2021 and has been adding more off-road races to her calendar each season.

This year, Cromwell and her partner Valtteri Bottas, along with the folks at SBT GRVL, launched a new event in Finland, FNLD GRVL. Cromwell won the inaugural 200k race aboard the new Canyon Grail gravel bike, which she — and a dozen other pros — have been not-so-secretly riding all summer.

Here’s a close look at her bike, which launched officially on October 12. Cromwell piloted the new Grail to an impressive 10th place at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 7; the next stop on its tour is BWR Kansas on October 14.

The new Grail features 42 mm tire clearance, massive chainring clearance for 52-36T gearing, and a new D-shaped seatpost that is said to offer even more comfort at the saddle than their VCLS posts. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

40 mm seemed to dominate the Italian gravel roads this year, with the Schwalbe G One RS here as a go-to. The blue details seem to be a pro cyclist special, seen also on a Uno-X bike in the Tour de France . (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Zipp 353 NSW wheels are one of the lightest tubeless road wheels available, and their 45 mm rim depth seems to hit a sweet spot at the UCI Gravel World Championships. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The new Canyon Grail features a whole load of mounts, the least of which include the top tube bag mounts. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The new Grail uses the Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH), meaning Tiffany could set up her bike with the new Sram XX Transmission and direct mount derailleur. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

This paint scheme is called ‘GRVL DZZL,’ or gravel dazzle. For as busy as the paint scheme is, it is certainly distinctive. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

If there was any question to whom this Grail belongs. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The new Grail trades its divisive Hover double-decker handlebars for what they’re calling the ‘double drop bar.’ Canyon claims that their changes result in 9.1 Watts saved at 45 kph (28 miles per hour), though you should still expect savings riding at a more mortal-appropriate pace on gravel. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Tiffany uses a custom chain catcher that mounts to the bike’s front derailleur mount bolting points. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Sram’s 48T 1x aero chainring is a go-to for most pros. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The Specialized S-Works Power Mirror saddle is a popular choice, especially amongst the pros. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Time XPro 12 road pedals highlight a trend for pros to use road pedals on courses like this one. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

Canyon’s LOAD downtube storage hatch – which we first saw on the Canyon Endurace road bike – is found on the new Grail. Its downtube placement means there’s enough space for not only a multitool but also a dedicated Topeak Micro Rocket pump. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)

The LOAD storage hatch closed. Just above that is one of many mounts magnetized mounts that allow for a small frame bag to be installed without removing any water bottles. (Photo: Betsy Welch/VELO)