Boots on the Ground: My Observations From the UCI Gravel World Championships

Last weekend at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy, I tried to live up to my nickname, Boots.

After we found out that the women’s race would not be broadcast live, I felt a huge sense of responsibility to cover the race, in real time, as best I could.

First, I drove to the start line on Saturday, to ask women’s opinions about the fracaso. I tapped on the shoulders of anyone official-looking to ask them, too. The Italian guys with the blue direttore del corso vests on. They didn’t seem to get it. “It will not be live, it will be re-live.” Huh? “Re-live, tomorrow.” Ah, yes. A replay. OK, on to someone else.

They blamed the UCI so I found the UCI. I got a ‘no comment’ but with a caveat — “it’s the responsibility of the LOC, the local organizing committee.”

No one was helpful, but ultimately it didn’t matter — the race was about to start. I drove to feed one, about 27k into the race, and parked beneath a shaggy olive tree. There, it was business as usual, if you call staging a feed zone at a rustic vineyard usual. The winery staff was busy slicing apricot jam tarts into feed-zone sized pieces, and filling huge stainless steel vats with water. The toasty smells of early autumn wafted from the grapevines. Then, the women came through, so fast I nearly missed filming them on my iPhone, the one thing I had come to do!

Even though I knew people beyond my personal followers would be watching the clips, I couldn’t help but yell for Team USA and Sofia Gomez Villafañe and then Flavia Oliveira Parks bringing up the back. Yes, I had become Boots on the Ground, but with a caveat — Boots was a little biased.

I mean, how could you not be a fan of Sarah Sturm? (Photo: Betsy Welch)

Aside from my bias for the athletes who I have come to know through years of reporting on gravel, I wasn’t in Italy to compare the gravel world championships to, say, Unbound. A Belgian reporter kept bringing up the “beer and BBQ” afterparties in his post-race interview questions, asking the men’s podium if they were going to celebrate like they do in the USA, and I couldn’t help but shake my head.

The question went right over the riders’ heads, too, with men’s third place Connor Swift saying he was going to eat a Toblerone bar in the airport before his flight and race winner Matej Mohorič commenting that he was going to wait until his family joined him for their Italian holiday. Even Keegan Swenson was like, “uh, maybe with some pizza and Prosecco, since we’re in Italy.”

There just was no comparing, really. But, we knew that going into the race.

The course, at 50 percent pavement and 50 percent off-road and shorter than most ‘marquee’ gravel races in the US, didn’t compare. The startlist of the elite races, headlined by names from the WorldTour, including TdFF podium Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma, didn’t compare. The racing, as explained to us by the riders since there was no broadcast, also didn’t compare — mainly because of said course and said riders on the start list.

Other things that didn’t compare: the spirited spectators along the course, who found their ways onto the farm tracks, vineyard climbs, and forested roads to ring bells and cheer. The fact that the roads were closed and safe, with officials posted at important intersections, also didn’t compare to the increasingly hard to ignore hazards of racing on open roads in the US.

And, not to beat a dead horse, but the disparity in live broadcast definitely did not compare. Here, the unsanctioned, answerable-to-the-people ethos of the US gravel, laid bare just how messed up this was. Can you imagine if I casually decided not to write a women’s race report for SBT GRVL?

However, one thing about gravel worlds did compare to the gravel world I’m used to: people freaking loved it.

‘That was awesome!’ (Photo: Betsy Welch)

From the finish line, where the top riders came across the line after having raced at their limits, covered in a mix of sweat, sunscreen, gravel dust, and grime, to the press conference, where everyone alluded to the fact that the race exceeded expectations, I started to tease out perhaps my most important takeaway from the race.

The WorldTour pros were having the same lightbulb moment that so many American gravel pros had had half a dozen years ago. Wow — this is really cool, different, fun, and hard. Demi Vollering, who was particularly candid with her emotions after the race, said gravel worlds was harder than anything she’d done on the road. A day later, she posted on social media that she would definitely love to do it again.

It wasn’t the same ‘pros sharing beers with joes’ sentiment that started so many people’s love affair with American gravel racing, but more like ‘ wow, racing on dirt and singletrack and road with a totally different peloton than we’re used to was really cool, and we’d like to do more of it.’

So while the first impressions are slightly different, the trajectory of the UCI gravel scene will be the same: it’s going to grow and grow quickly. The world championship schedule is already set for the next few years, so we’ll see slight variations on the theme with every venue. What likely won’t be different is the UCI-ness of it, save for the equal broadcasting, which the governing body committed to remedying in 2024 and forward.

For the riders from the US, where gravel’s momentum has been underway for years, a different set of lightbulbs went off. The ‘gravel specialists’ (a term that I think made us all giggle) had an incredibly strong showing at worlds, with newly-minted gravel national champs Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens placing 5th and 6th respectively.

Balaverde and Keegels (Photo: Betsy Welch)

Yet, the results also begged a few questions: how realistic was it for Team USA to show up and compete with European riders from the WorldTour, on gravel that is decidedly different, with the added disadvantage of starting from the back?

Good on them for going to Europe and trying to figure it out. Alexey Vermeulen said it well after the race.

“Being a part of the growth of gravel in the US sometimes feels like a separate world from how gravel is growing as a discipline all around the world. I chose to head over to worlds for a couple of reasons; I wanted to race with a team again and to get a feeling for what UCI/European racing is all about — it didn’t disappoint.”

The US’s top pros now have a moment to mull it over — make worlds a focus and change up next year’s training and racing to put themselves in the best possible position? Or, continue to hone the domestic gravel racing skills and make a mark at marquee events like Unbound, the BWR series, and Gravel Worlds in Nebraska.

It feels like a pivotal time in gravel racing, but as with anything in its infancy, history can be made with every moment. Similarly, nothing is settled, everything is changing, and the future is hard to prophecy. If I were a professional racer, I’m not sure which of the above options I would choose — they’re both pretty cool.

Aside from my last-minute duty as Boots on the Ground to cover the women’s race — and then watching the men on Sunday — the best part about my trip to gravel worlds was doing course recon a few days before the race. Following the yellow course markings into impossible sectors of trail and two-track was the ultimate adventure. Once, as the arrow pointed toward a grassy chute in between rows of grapes, I even got to debut my incredibly limited Italian skills. “Qui?” I questioned the handsome farmer tending the vines. “Si, qui!” It’s this way, he smiled back.

Sure, we weren’t in Kansas anymore, but why would we want to be? We were in Italy.