|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Carolin Schiff
|11:46:39
|2
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|12:01:50
|3
|Sarah Sturm
|12:08:09
|4
|Danni Shrosbree
|12:08:20
|5
|Sarah Lange
|12:15:40
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer
|12:24:30
|7
|Haley Smith
|12:24:57
|8
|Leah Van der Linden
|12:28:29
|9
|Holly Mathews
|12:29:29
|10
|Jade Treffeisen
|12:29:56
Carolin Schiff soloes to win at Unbound Gravel
The German bests reigning champ Sofia Gomez Villafañe by 15 minutes.
A new queen of Unbound was crowned in dramatic fashion in Emporia today.
German rider Carolin Schiff soloed to the win, some 15 minutes ahead of Sofia Gomez Villafañe in second place.
Full report to follow. Live results are being updated here.