Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Welcome to Velo

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing
Gravel Racing

Carolin Schiff soloes to win at Unbound Gravel

The German bests reigning champ Sofia Gomez Villafañe by 15 minutes.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A new queen of Unbound was crowned in dramatic fashion in Emporia today.

German rider Carolin Schiff soloed to the win, some 15 minutes ahead of Sofia Gomez Villafañe in second place.

Full report to follow. Live results are being updated here

Unbound Gravel 200 – Women’s top ten
Position Rider Time
1 Carolin Schiff 11:46:39
2 Sofia Gomez Villafane 12:01:50
3 Sarah Sturm 12:08:09
4 Danni Shrosbree 12:08:20
5 Sarah Lange 12:15:40
6 Rebecca Fahringer 12:24:30
7 Haley Smith 12:24:57
8 Leah Van der Linden 12:28:29
9 Holly Mathews 12:29:29
10 Jade Treffeisen 12:29:56

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon