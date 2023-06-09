Holy Schiff! Meet the woman who won Unbound

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Before Unbound Gravel last week, I’m not sure how many journalists were asking Carolin Schiff for interviews.

On the eve of FNLD GRVL one week later, it’s a different story.

Schiff is in Lahti, Finland with about 800 other riders to compete in the inaugural gravel race, and everyone keeps asking her how she’s feeling. A week after she soloed to win 200 miles of full gas racing, in which she tackled mud, severe back pain, and the typical vagaries of the mind during an intense effort, it’s a fair question. Furthermore, Schiff’s flight out of Kansas City was canceled on Sunday, and she only had one day at home in Germany before traveling to Finland.

However, after a chance meeting with Schiff and Paul Vos on a shakeout ride on the Friday before FNLD GRVL, I can attest that Schiff seems to be recovered from her dominating ride at Unbound.

The more important question seems to be, who is Carolin Schiff? Where did she come from? What are her plans for racing gravel?

Schiff and I spoke on Friday at the Lahti Sports Centre, where Saturday’s 177k race will end after a series of punchy climbs on World Cup nordic skiing trails.

Schiff on the pro panel at FNLD GRVL (Photo: FNLD GRVL)

BW: So, who is Carolin Schiff? Where did she come from?

CS: I came from road cycling. The last two years I was on a small UCI team from Luxembourg [Andy Schleck CP NVST Immo Losch]. I think the main problem that I did not have any great successes on the road is that I was mostly injured when I had good form or a good run. Being hit by a car, crashing and breaking something. That was my whole life actually. I broke my collarbone four times now. I have a plate now, and actually I wanted to stop cycling last year.

So it’s like a dream to be here now and I have to thank Canyon for that because they called me and asked me if I would like to do gravel for them.

BW: So Canyon randomly called as you were about to quit riding and asked you to race gravel?

CS: Yes, I knew them from races before and they called me and asked me if I’m interested in gravel because they think that’s perfect for me. I said, ‘why are they thinking of me?’ But then I got the contract.

BW: Had you been following gravel, or did you know anything about it?

CS: I knew that it’s coming and that it’s coming fast and big and that great races were coming. And I knew that it could be good for me because I have the skills from cyclocross and the power from the road. But I didn’t know a lot more. I did a gravel event one year before in the Czech Republic where I got to know the scene a bit, but that’s all.

BW: So you hadn’t been following races like Unbound or the Belgian Waffle Ride?

CS: No! That’s funny because my friend Paul Vos, I do a podcast with him, a gravel podcast, and he’s always laughing at me when I tell him I don’t know anybody in the scene. He’s like, ‘you don’t know this girl? She won Unbound last year,’ and I was like, no. So that’s a bit funny.

BW: What have you raced this year?

CS: The UCI gravel race in Berja [Spain]. Then, the Traka 200. Then Aachen, another UCI race, then Gravel Locos, then Unbound.

[Ed note. Schiff won all of those races, with the exception of Aachen, where she placed second.]

BW: How did you put together your calendar? Did Canyon tell you what to race?

CS: I’m picking the races. The most important race for Canyon was Unbound, that was the only race they said, ‘OK you have to go there.’

BW: Well that worked out well for them! How do you choose what races to attend? Do you gravitate toward a certain distance or type of terrain?

CS: I get a lot of help from Paul [Vos].

I just look mostly for what sounds like a good location to see. Finland, I always wanted to go. Iceland, I think that’s a nice place, I’ve never been there [Ed note. Schiff will race the Rift in July]. That’s my main goal to see as much as I can. I don’t choose just climbing races because I think every race has its challenges. In Unbound it was the mud.

BW: In gravel, we’ve seen a lot of women who have come from other sport and are competing well into their 30s and 40s. You’re 37. Have you always been sport-focused or do you have another career?

CS: I’ve never been sport-focused to be honest. I did education as a nurse after school. I finished that and then I studied business administration because I run a bike shop with my boyfriend and I wanted to have the background for this. I work in the cycling business in marketing as well and in our bike shop. I try to support my boyfriend as much as I can. I do all of the back office, like claims, accounting. That’s my part and he does most of the rest. He’s responsible for the bike shop.

BW: So when did sport come into your life?

CS: Actually I came into sports pretty early because my neighbors were swimmers and they put me into the swimming club, I think I was four. But I did that a few years, also competitively pretty early. But then we moved to another town and I stopped doing sport at all. I did nothing until I was 18 or 19 because it was just not my focus and I did other things like going to parties and enjoying life. But I think it’s a good thing that I did that because then I started with other things.

BW: Why do you think you’re so good on the bike? What do you like about it, and what motivates you?

CS: First, I think I really like to train and just to cycle. I have no days, actually, where I think I don’t want to go on my bike. Second, I think I have quite good bike handling skills, also on the road, and I just feel comfortable on the bike.

BW: Is the salary you’re making with Canyon drastically different from what you made on the road?

CS: Yes, completely. But everything is different. The whole support, it’s not just the financial part, it’s that they really focus on your as an athlete. They make your life easy. It’s so different.

If there is anything I need, I can always call my support crew at Canyon. Since we have a bike shop, I also have all the support at home. My boyfriend is caring for my bike. He’s my private mechanic.

BW: So, for the next two years, this — racing gravel, being supported by Canyon — is your life. How does that feel?

CS: It feels really crazy. It was always my dream. I always looked at athletes thinking, ‘wow, they can do that.’ Thinking, that’s a great life. And now I can do that, as well.