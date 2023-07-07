Conflict with Life Time Grand Prix shrinks USAC cross-country nationals fields

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 40th annual USAC Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championship kicked off this week at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania but some of the top contenders for the elite XCO race won’t be there on Saturday.

As of Friday, 29 men and 16 women (start lists are still being finalized) will line up to contest the elite national XCO titles on Saturday, but there are notable names absent in both fields.

The 2022 men’s elite XCO race (Photo: Craig Huffman // USA Cycling)

One is Keegan Swenson, who’s worn the stars and stripes XCO jersey since 2019. That’s because the 29-year-old from Park City will be in Utah racing the Crusher in the Tushar, the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

In what is likely a career first, Swenson had to choose between defending two titles this weekend — he also won Crusher last year. The decision was disappointing but not hard: Swenson is also attempting to defend his overall Grand Prix series title.

Although Grand Prix rules state that riders can drop a race with only six of seven races counting toward the overall result, most riders hedge their bets trying to attend every race.

Therefore, Swenson isn’t the only one who choosing to race gravel in Utah on Saturday instead of singletrack in Pennsylvania; other nationals stalwarts who chose to skip this year’s race because of the Grand Prix include Cole Paton, Payson McElveen, Howard Grotts, Kyle Trudeau, Bradyn Lange, Russell Finsterwald, and last year’s bronze medal winner Eric Brunner.

Finsterwald said that it was the first USAC nationals he’s missed since 2008. Swenson and Grotts have been regular fixtures at the race since 2009.

Kerry Werner is the only Grand Prix competitor opting to race at Bear Creek this weekend. And in other conflict news, Ryan Standish is skipping both Crusher and nationals to get sendy in BC at the BC Bike Race.

Savilia Blunk wins the 2022 elite XCO nationals race. (Photo: USA Cycling/ Craig Huffman)

The women’s field at nationals is also reduced due to the conflict with the Grand Prix. Riders who raced nationals last year and who won’t be back due to the conflict include Hannah Otto, Alexis Skarda, Ellen Campbell, Deanna Mayles, and Crystal Anthony who are all part of the Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, the entire women’s elite XCO podium from 2022 will be back for battle this year, with Savilia Blunk looking to defend her title and silver and bronze medalists Kate Courtney and Gwendalyn Gibson on the hunt for the stars and stripes.