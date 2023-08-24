Course records, record numbers, and unlimited inspiration: Paracyclists leave their mark at the Leadville Trail 100 and SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

At two of the US’s most challenging and prestigious off-road bicycle races this month, paracyclists showed up in numbers never seen before and set new course records along the way.

At the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, Steven Wilke and Meg Fisher put down fastest known times for male and female paracyclists during the grueling 105-mile race. Wilke won an infamous “big buckle” in 8:53:59, while Fisher rode a 10:23:45 race, besting last year’s para female time by over 30 minutes.

Fisher and Wilke “celebrating” their LT100 para records (Photo: Gretchen Powers)

Then, Fisher went on to break the SBT GRVL women’s para record by two hours, completing the 142-mile gravel race in 11 hours. Wilke was also planning to race in Steamboat Springs but got sick after Leadville.

While these are huge personal victories for Fisher and Wilke, for paracyclists such great successes rarely matter to just one person alone. Although paracycling is an Olympic, national, and world championship sport, its inclusion in unsanctioned mountain bike and gravel races has been slower to arrive. Because those disciplines are largely participatory (versus professional), they offer perhaps the greatest opportunity to reach the largest number of riders.

For Fisher, setting course records is one — admittedly cool — thing. But having them there for someone else to break is another.

“That’s what I’m aiming for,” she said, “to not being the only one out there. Fifteen-percent of world lives with some sort of impairment, so you’d think one in 10 people at the start line could be a para athlete. I just want to make sure that people feel like there’s hope in the ability to be represented. That there’s still an opportunity for you to be physically able and competitive.”

This year, it has become clear that Fisher’s hope for para athletes in the sport is becoming reality. At SBT GRVL, there were some 30 para participants spread across the race’s four distance offerings. While Leadville’s para numbers were lower, they were higher than ever before. The Challenged Athletes Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing opportunities for physically challenged athletes, alone brought a team of 13 mountain bikers to the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race this year.

This isn’t to say that paracyclists haven’t been participating at some of the world’s toughest off-road races for decades now because they have — Wilke and Fisher included. However, there’s something particularly meaningful about being able to sign up for a category that is actually representative.

“Now that you finally have the opportunity to race against your peers, it is almost life changing,” Wilke said. “Before in these races, you would look around and see everyone suffering, but these people have no idea how hard it is for you to keep up with your disability, they don’t know how hard it is just to line up to a race like this, let alone finish one. Now when I am out there, I know that I’ll finally have a chance to win, finally giving us the inclusion and equality that everyone deserves.”

At SBT GRVL, paracyclists from a wide range of backgrounds found their way to the start line of all four distances, riding from 25 to 142 miles on Sunday, August 20. And for many of them, the experience will live on far beyond the finish line.

For Annijke Wade, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a mountain biking accident two years ago, riding in SBT GRVL’s para category with the support of Ride for Racial Justice, sharpened her focus on the bigger picture of training and racing.

“My ‘why I ride’ got brighter and crisper yesterday,” she said. “It’s not about me. Just like I didn’t stop at aid stations, I’m not stopping training, I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep zooming. I’ll stop riding, stop training, stop pushing it when everybody has access, when everyone can ride, when the barriers are lowered. Just because the race is over doesn’t mean it’s over, it’s just the beginning.”

When Fisher lost her leg after a car accident 20 years ago, she learned that opportunities — whether to have access to state-of-the-art prostheses or compete in sport — were not going to fall into her lap. She figured a lot out through trial and error. She tried and failed. She tried and succeeded. What was left was an enormous sense of how she could push for changes so that others like her would have the opportunities from the outset.

She likens her philosophy of trailblazing to a metaphor any cyclist will understand.

“It’s always easier to lead from the front of the group than the back,” she said. “If you’re dangling off the back yelling at everyone no one can hear you. But if you’re at the front of the group, dictating the paceline or controlling the moves, you have the ability to direct what’s going to happen.”

Adding paracycling categories at some of the world’s biggest off-road events is an important first step in welcoming and encouraging all cyclists to the start line — “representation always matters,” Fisher said. Yet it’s what happens next, when riders like Fisher, Wilke, Wade have access to meaningful participation, is when real change begins — whether records are broken or not.

“I’m not doing this to say I am the fastest off-road paracaylist there is, I am doing it to show others with physical disabilities that they can do anything,” Wilke said. “I don’t want others to experience the depression and anxiety I had growing up because I thought I’d never be able to do the things I wanted to because of my disability. I want them to never experience that, I want everyone to know they can do what they want, no matter their limitations.”