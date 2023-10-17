Elite Women Will Have Separate Starts at all Life Time Grand Prix Events in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Women racing in the Life Time Grand Prix series will have their own start line at all of the series’ races in 2024.

After hearing feedback from athletes in the freshman and sophomore editions of the series, Life Time has decided to break from the tradition of mass starts and give elite men and women their own race start in the Grand Prix races. The change will affect all athletes competing in the elite categories, not just the Grand Prix participants.

It will not affect amateur athletes who will continue to race with mixed start lines.

The Grand Prix, which debuted in 2022, features seven of Life Time’s off-road events. The start line format varies from race to race, with cross-country mountain bike races like the Fuego XL at Sea Otter and Chequamegon featuring women’s only races and gravel races like The Rad and Big Sugar Gravel featuring the mass start format traditional to gravel racing.

In its inaugural year, 30 women participated in the Grand Prix, and 30 took part this year. A rising chorus have begun to ask for separated start lines for both safety and integrity issues.

“I think this is a necessary change for both safety and encouraging real, exciting racing,” said last year’s series winner Haley Smith. “In over a decade of racing at the highest level on extremely technical mountain biking terrain, I have never been as scared as I was in the mass starts of Unbound 2022 and Big Sugar 2022. Those massive fields, with extremely high speeds, and having the different skill and fitness levels mixed in was just so sketchy.”

Life Time began its experiment with women’s-only start lines in gravel in June at Unbound Gravel. Elite women started two minutes behind elite men. Amateurs followed in a mass start eight minutes later.

Next year, all of the gravel races in the series will follow a similar formula, as will the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. The Fuego XL and Chequamegon will retain separate races for men and women.

Life Time is getting a head start on the change at this weekend’s Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas. On Saturday, elite men will start at 7:30 am, followed by elite women at 7:35. Age group racers will begin at 7:40.

According to Kimo Seymour, Life Time’s head of off-road events, the changes to start line precede what will likely be subsequent changes in the near future, namely a ‘no drafting’ rule for the elite women’s race.

“Starting separately is more for safety than making it a true women’s race,” he said. “To make it a true women’s race we have to not allow drafting off men.”

Seymour acknowledged that the challenge for a ‘no drafting’ rule would be enforcement.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, one of the peloton’s most outspoken advocates for separate starts and drafting rules, was thrilled to hear of the changes — so much so that it might impact her strategy for Saturday’s race at Big Sugar.

“Originally, I was planning to treat this race day differently, by experiencing the ‘spirit of gravel’ rather than a 100% race performance,” she said. “With the series overall locked in for me, I saw this an opportunity to celebrate the amazing year that I have had amongst the masses since I have yet to line up at a gravel event for the experience rather than a performance.

“This separate start does have me questioning if maybe I have one more race effort in me for 2024.”