Evelyn Dong and Michael van den Ham take top honors at the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder

Summer camp is over for the season; rather, the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (OTGG) has wrapped up for the year.

Evelyn Dong and Michael van den Ham walked away victors of the beloved gravel stage race outside of Bend, showing that mountain bike and ‘cross skills come in handy over five days of rugged Oregon backcountry riding.

The OTGG stage race is a marquee production of Breakaway Promotions, Chad Sperry’s longtime event promotion company. Every year, Sperry drives heavy machinery onto the course to clear stubborn, late season snow, and this year was no exception. However, there was also plenty of dust, sand, and fast-rolling gravel to keep the riding interesting.

Chad Sperry, event promoter and heavy machinery operator (Photo: Wil Matthews)

This year’s edition saw some newcomers and new names on the both podiums.

Matthew Bird, an Australian cyclist, is midway through an American off-road racing campaign and posted impressive results over the five stages, winning stage 1 and taking third on two stages for a third place overall finish.

NorCal privateer Cassius Anderson is up-and-coming endurance racer to watch this season; the 21-year-old finished in the top five every stage, with two podium finishes for fourth overall.

In the women’s race, second place overall went to Stella Hobbs, a multi-discipline rider from Montana who has posted impressive results in races around the Pacific Northwest. Hobbs had impressive stage results every day, notably beating veteran racer Becca Fahringer in a sprint on the queen’s stage on day 4.

2023 OTGG women’s podium (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Van den ham, who was racing the OTGG for the first time, dominated the men’s race with three stage wins and two second place finishes. He set the bar high for fellow Canadian Cory Wallace, who put in an impressive effort all week trying to gain time on Van den Ham.

On stage 4, the 95-mile queen’s stage, Wallace beat Van den Ham in a sprint finish and landed in second overall, 10 minutes back.

Van den Ham was untouchable all week. (Photo: Wil Matthews)

In the women’s race, Dong posted impressive results from the start, going 1-2 with Sarah Max on the first two stages. Then, the Juliana mountain biker finished third, fourth, and second on the subsequent stages for first overall. Not bad for a not-really gravel racer.

Dong’s teammate and another mountain biker with OTGG as her only gravel race of the sesaon, Kaysee Armstrong also put together a solid week of racing, finishing first on day 5 which moved her into third overall.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder GC results open women

Evelyn Dong Stella Hobbs Kaysee Armstrong Serena Bishop Gordon Rebecca Fahringer

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder GC results open men

Michael van den Ham Cory Wallace Matthew Bird Cassius Anderson Jesse Moore

2023 OTGG men’s podium (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage results

Stage 1 results: 74.5 miles, 6,633 feet

Stage 2 results: 61.6 miles, 5,970 feet

Stage 3 results: 47.3 miles, 4,354 feet

Stage 4 results: 95.1 miles, 10,002

Stage 5 results: 82.6 miles, 6,041 feet