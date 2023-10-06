Ferrand Prévot and Van Vleuten Will Not Race the UCI Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Reigning gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand Prévot has confirmed that she will not race the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday.

The Frenchwoman came down with Covid before the European Gravel Championships in Belgium last week but hoped to feel well enough to race. On Friday, she posted on social media that she’s been advised not to compete.

Ferrand Prévot joins a small list of women who will not compete in the elite race on Saturday. Earlier this week, Annemiek van Vleuten also announced that she was out of the race due to injury.

“I cannot participate due to a foot injury. I think that’s a shame because it seemed like a nice region to do a gravel race,” Van Vleuten said in a report on Wielerflits.

Although Van Vleuten had said she was only racing gravel worlds for fun, the recently-retired multi-time world champion was part of a strong 12-rider Dutch squad that includes 2023 Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering and recently-crowned European Gravel Champion Lorena Wiebes.

Another top contender, Carolin Schiff of Germany, is also out due to injury. The 2023 Unbound Gravel champ broke her collarbone in a recon ride ahead of the European Gravel Championship.

There are 110 women on the start list for Saturday’s elite race. This year, the elite women race 140km with 1660m of climbing. The course begins with a lap around Le Bandie Lake, where the 2008 UCI Cyclocross World Championships was held. There are two steep climbs in the last 25km of the race, and there are significantly more gravel sectors than last year.