Following a Blur of Podium Places, Niewiadoma Returns to the Top at the Gravel World Championships

Good things come to those who wait.

Kasia Niewiadoma is undoubtedly one of the very best riders in the world. You don’t otherwise finish second in the Giro d’Italia Femminile and third for two years running in the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift.

But it’s also true that she’s had an incredible number of near misses over the years.

Often due to the dominance and numerical superiority of teams such as SD Worx, Niewiadoma has collected a staggering 25 second and third places since her last win, a stage victory in the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour back in 2019.

The frustration must have been enormous. The relief to break that duck was huge.

And so when Niewiadoma crossed the finish line at the end of the elite women’s UCI gravel world championships on Saturday, she was utterly jubilant. She dismounted, raised her bike high overhead, and then ran towards her support crew.

She laughed, smiled, hugged those around her, and looked brimful of happiness. All the waiting had paid off, and she was standing atop the podium once again.

“After such a long time of not winning a race, it’s so special to win this,” she said after the race.

“This is so sweet. I really don’t have words for it. It’s my first rainbow jersey, I’m just so happy.”



Niewiadoma has spent years living in Girona with her partner Taylor Phinney, the American former professional. They are both very familiar with the trails there, but the Polish rider was competing in her first gravel event. She got some last minute advice from Canyon-SRAM teammate Tiffany Cromwell before the race, and then went on to play a blinder.

The 29 year old was in the thick of the action from the start, being part of a small bunch of 13 riders were clear heading towards the two hour mark. Saying afterwards that there was a constant fight for positions and also a bid by riders to test each other on the climbs, her sensations were good. She was hopeful that team tactics would, for once, be less of a factor.

“It was interesting coming to this because it was my first gravel race,” she said afterwards. “I knew that most people were going to ride for themselves so in some ways I was happy because I knew that competing against SD Worx or the Dutch in general in every championships is very difficult.

“Today I was like, ‘okay, maybe everyone will just go for themselves,’ except for the Italian federation, which we could see [working together] from the start.”

That nationality drove the pace early on and helped create the select group. The numbers in that move then waxed and waned as the kilometers went by but Niewiadoma remained prominent throughout. Her form was good and, possibly because it wasn’t a big road event, she didn’t feel as much pressure as usual.

“I took it just as an opportunity and surprisingly I felt really good,” she said. “And I think that a little rest sometimes is good, a little off-season mindset.

“On the first climbs I could feel that I was feeling good. My equipment was very well prepared. Tires, gearing was also super crucial. I’m very grateful to the Canyon team and the SRAM team that prepared me, even though I was representing my country, to feel super comfortable and confident on the bike. I could focus on just pushing as hard as I could.”

As the race wore on riders started to tire, with Cromwell and other big names slipping back. Niewiadoma still felt good and made her move with just over 20km remaining.

“When I went, I knew that part because I did the recon of the last 25k. I was kinda happy to be on my own. I was hoping that everyone would play the game behind.”

In the end things ended up being a straight pursuit. Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Silvia Persico (Italy) went clear of the rest and, bolstered for a while by Vollering’s teammate Yara Kastelijn, tried their best to claw Niewiadoma back.

They were hovering five seconds back for some time, but the gap gradually soared out to half a minute. They wouldn’t see her again until after the finish line.

“The last 5k were quite ok,” she said. “I would say the last 10k were harder because I knew that the last climb was extremely hard and I started to cramp. I was slightly panicking that I would start to lose it.

“Then there was a short technical descent. I just needed to concentrate there and once I passed it, it was okay.”

Niewiadoma hammered on towards the finish and a much-deserved, long-awaited win.

“When I came into the final I saw my fiancé and his parents. I started to feel like, ‘f**k yeah, I got this.’”

She did indeed, and was a picture of contentment at the finish.

The near misses were worth it; her persistence had finally paid off.