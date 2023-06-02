From the Giro to Emporia: Larry Warbasse is racing Unbound Gravel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Five days after the Giro d’Italia, most riders are having a chill week at home.

Not Larry Warbasse. After the stage race ended on Sunday, the Ag2r-Citroën WorldTour pro jetted from Rome to Kansas, which can only mean one thing.

The American rider is doing Unbound Gravel.

Although he grew up in cycling with WorldTour-turned-gravel pros like Pete Stetina and Ian Boswell, Warbasse is still very much a professional road cyclist. The 32-year-old Michigander is based in Nice, France and just finished his fifth Giro. It’s his fifth season riding for the French squad, and he has no intentions of moving home to race gravel — yet.

“I plan on staying in the WorldTour and a pro road cyclist for the next few years, but I’m definitely not opposed to dabbling in the gravel scene every now and then,” he said. “I think it’d be something fun to integrate when it works into my schedule. And it’s definitely something I’m open to in the next years.”

We sat down with Warbasse in Emporia the day before the 200-mile event — his first gravel race ever.

(Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

VELO: So, gravel. What do you think about it? Why are you doing Unbound?

Warbasse: Obviously it’s the hot new thing. Seeing a lot of my friends doing it, seeing how big it’s become in the U.S. it’s something that I always thought would be fun to try. Everyone asks, ‘Oh are you gonna try it?’ It was always something on my mind, like, it would be fun to do one of these days. BMC came to me just before the Giro and were like, ‘Yeah we want some guys to do Unbound Gravel.’ I thought it was gonna be a bit too much just straight after the Giro, five days later. But between BMC and the team, they coerced me so now I’m here. At the time I was a little less excited about it, it was a little hard to wrap my head around because it was a few days before the Giro and that was all I was thinking about, but I guess as the race went on I started to get a little more excited about it, and this last week I started to actually excited and now I’m really happy to be here.

VELO: Do you come with any expectations based on the fact that you just did the Giro? Does that give you an inflated sense of confidence, or are you aware of your lack of experience?

Warbasse: I would say I’m a professional road cyclist, but I’m an amateur gravel cyclist. I’m confident in my form, I know I have good legs, but I know nothing about gravel. I’ve never raced a gravel race before. I’ve ridden gravel roads before, but I have zero idea of what to expect. I’m totally unsure of how it’s gonna go because I know nothing about gravel.

I hope I can do well. I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s gonna go but I don’t think I could come in here with some big chip on my shoulder.

Everyone who’s here is like, ‘It’s the biggest race of the year,’ so they’re basing their peak around it and is fully gunning for this race. It’ll be interesting to see. It’ll be cool, it’ll be fun. I’m gonna give it my best shot and I’ll try and do the best I can and whether I end up there or way back, I’m gonna try to have fun either way.

Larry Warbasse’s BMC Kaius 01 One, set up with a Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed groupset and prototype Pirelli tires (Photo: BMC)

VELO: Are you riding the BMC Kaius?

Warbasse: I’ve now ridden it for eight minutes and I can tell you they were a good eight minutes. It’ll be fun. It feels sweet, it feels just like my road bike so that’s pretty cool and is nice for me. In the past, riding gravel bikes, they just didn’t feel that fast, so I think I have the weapon of choice for tomorrow.

VELO: Do you follow the gravel news? The gravel beef?

Warbasse: I just saw there was a thing and then I was talking to my friend Ian Boswell the other day, so I heard about the gravel beef, yeah.

VELO: The only reason I bring it up is because I imagine this will be such a different experience for you tactically, and I’ll be so curious to hear your impressions of how different it is

Warbasse: I know nothing, I’d be #TEAMIAN because he is one of my best friends. I guess we’ll see. I am very ignorant to all things gravel, so if you told me I should put 100psi in my tires I might do it. I’m just here to do my best and have a good time. Whatever happens around me happens around me and I’m not really too concerned about that.

VELO: Have you ever raced mountain bikes? Or raced with guys like Keegan Swenson or Russell Finsterwald? Who do you know in the gravel peloton?

Warbasse: Keegan I don’t know at all but Russell was on the national team with me. We did a trip to Belgium together on the U23 national team. He did a brief stint on the road. I know him pretty well, every time he came to Iceman in Traverse City we hung out. He’s a good dude. I know Ian very well. I know Laurens ten Dam, those kinds of guys. I think Nico Roche will be decent this year. I know Peter Stetina, I was teammates with him. I guess I know a lot of the guys very well. They’re all strong, so it’ll be good. It’ll be interesting to see.