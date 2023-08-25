Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Good times on gravel were not just happening in Steamboat Springs, Colorado last weekend — there was also a very good party:ride ratio over in Iowa City.

Core4 debuted last year as a sister event to Bentonville’s Rule of Three. What does that mean? For one, a four-pronged approach to course creation: singletrack, pavement, Iowa “B” roads, and a finishing cyclocross track. Vibewise, Core4 also took cues from RO3, offering three distances, all of which can be raced solo or on a three-person team.

“Think Rock Cobbler (yes, they ride through barns ) meets BWR meets RO3,” said race director Alex Buhmeyer.

The 2023 event grew 30 percent from its inaugural edition last year, with around 800 riders toeing the line on August 19. Women’s ridership accounted for one quarter of total participants, and 30 states were represented, with the biggest draws from Midwestern cities in adjacent states.

With a packed gravel calendar and more choices than ever, Core4 works hard to stay unique and maintain a “local vibe but at the national stage” feeling. We think the photos — by Pecos Springs Photography — tell that story perfectly.