Gallery: Joy overload at The Vermont Overland

The Overland is a 55-mile (give or take) dirt road bicycle ride featuring close to 7,000 feet of climbing, eight sectors of Class4 Roads (unmaintained ancient public through-ways), two aid stations, and an awesome post-ride celebration, all set against the backdrop of a beautiful pastoral Vermont setting.

Last year, the event was befallen by tragedy when Kenyan rider Sule Kangangi died tragically on course. Although the days after — and the year in between — were crushing for event organizer Ansel Dickey, last weekend’s event reminded him of why he continued to press on.

“It felt so special to be reminded of the amount joy these kinds of events, and just sport in general brings to people, especially after the tragedy last year,” Dickey said. “The ‘race, ride, or event’ does not belong me or anyone in particular – it belongs to the people who have touched it and made it what it has become over the years, and on this 10th year in particular, Sule.”

Tucked into a corner of eastern Vermont near the New Hampshire border, the Overland is known for its challenging terrain. Just take it from former professional cyclist Ian Boswell, who lives in Vermont and has a wealth of gravel racing to draw from.

“Unbound is long, Gravel Locos is fast, SBT GRVL is fun, but the Overland is relentless,” he said.

This year, Boswell was second on the podium, with 2022 national road champ Kyle Murphy taking the win. Sarah Lange, Maude Farrell and Caitlin Bernstein shared the women’s podium. Wolf Marnell and Mat Talbot were the two non-binary finishers.

All photos by Tom Dils/@t.dils