Gallery: Rebecca’s Private Idaho

Helping to foster personal transformation via the bicycle has become Rebecca Rusch’s mission in life. The former endurance pro does that a variety of ways, and hosting Rebecca’s Private Idaho every Labor Day weekend is one of them.

“I truly believe that you grow when you set your sights on something difficult,” Rusch said. “You bond with others, and demand the best from yourself … especially when conditions get a little crazy on course. Witnessing the new connections develop and seeing old friends reconnect means more to me than any podium I’ve been on. Cycling can change the world. I believe that RPI is an example of that.”

Rebecca’s Private Idaho celebrated its 11th year last weekend, with 700 riders lining up across the race’s various distances and formats. The event is set against a spectacular backdrop, taking place in the Wood River Valley of central Idaho, home to the communities of Hailey and Ketchum and the beloved Sun Valley Ski Resort. While smoke from forest fires has been known to threaten the event, this year’s weekend featured clearer skies, and the occasional squall delivered much-needed moisture.

Around 80 riders raced the three-day Queen’s Stage Race (QSR), which begins with a singletrack heavy stage on Thursday, then an uphill dirt TT on Friday, a rest day on Saturday, and the 103-mile Queen’s Stage on Sunday.

Sarah Max and Griffin Easter won the overall QSR, both also winning stages 1 and 2. Cecily Decker put in a commanding downhill performance to outpace Max in the final miles of the Queen’s Stage and secure second place overall. Ami Stuart was third overall.

In the men’s stage race, Easter faced consistent daily competition in Canadian ‘cross star Michael van den Ham and ex-WorldTour rider Alex Howes. Van den Ham and Howes finished first and second on the final day, putting them at second and third overall.

“RPI 2023 was anyone’s race to win,” Easter said.

On Sunday, hundreds of riders took part in RPI’s ‘main event,’ racing either the 103-mile ‘Baked Potato,’ 56-mile ‘French Fry,’ or 18.7 ‘Tater Tot’ routes.

Photos by Adventure Scout Media