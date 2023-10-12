Gravel Power Analysis: Swenson, Stephens, Niewiadoma, and Vermeersch’s Numbers from UCI Gravel Worlds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of Keegan Swenson, Lauren Stephens, Kasia Niewiadoma, Florian Vermeersch, and more at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Last weekend, he region of Veneto hosted the second-ever UCI Gravel World Championships on steep and technical courses through the Italian countryside. Controversy hit the race before it had even begun when it was announced that the women’s race would not be broadcast live. The UCI promised equal coverage of the men’s and women’s races starting next year, and that is certainly something to be excited about.

Many of the world’s best riders turned up to the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships, including Monument winners, ‘cross pros, Grand Tour winners, and former world champions. Among the hundreds of starters were two top Americans: Lauren Stephens and Keegan Swenson. Many knew that Stephens was capable of a podium finish, and many believers thought that Swenson had a chance to become the gravel world champion.

Thankfully for us, they all posted their insane rides on Strava, including their power data. In this article, we’re going to dive into the power files from the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

First up was the women’s race, which featured an even stronger start list than the men’s race – Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes, Yara Kastelijn, Silvia Persico, and many more.

The peloton was already separating 40km into the 140 km race, which featured 1660 meters of climbing. Not long after, another split formed, which contained all of the aforementioned names, plus Niewiadoma, Stephens, and seven more riders.

Niewiadoma – First 49 km of Gravel Worlds

Time: 1:49:55

Average Power: 188w (3.8w/kg)

NP: 210w (4.3w/kg)

Niewiadoma and others helped thin the lead group on the Ca’ Del Poggio, a 1.2km climb with an average gradient of 12.3% and a maximum grade of 19%. Stephens was dropped, despite doing incredible numbers on the climb. This was where Niewieadoma did her peak 5-minute power for the entire race: 6.1w/kg.

Niewiadoma – Ca’ Del Poggio

Time: 4:53

Average Power: 297w (6.1w/kg)

Stephens: 5:13 at 292w (5w/kg)

But Stephens held strong in the chase group, and they made it back to the front group with less than 35 km to go. Next up was a trio of sleep climbs, and it was almost guaranteed that attacks would start to fly. Niewiadoma didn’t wait long to dispatch the others on Le Tenade (0.9km at 6.5%), and it only took her a few kilometers to earn a 45-second gap.

Niewiadoma – Le Tenade (steep section)

Time: 1:52

Average Power: 373w (7.6w/kg)

Behind the Pole, Kastelijn, Vollering, and Persico were chasing, but Kastelijn was dropped on one of the final climbs. However, Kastelijn caught Vollering and Persico on the descent, showing that off-road riders had a distinct advantage at this year’s UCI Gravel World Championships. As we saw with Swenson in the men’s race, riders with an off-road cycling specialty (CX or MTB) were able to close gaps and attack on descents, while the roadies had to rely on the uphills to drop their rivals.

Watching Niewiadoma on the final few climbs, you can see just how slow and agonizing each pedal stroke was. But she held the gap to the chasers, and with 1km to go, she still had a 35-second lead.

Coming into the UCI Gravel World Championships, Niewieadoma was having one of her best seasons ever – 3rd overall and the QOM Jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, 2nd overall at Tour de Romandie Féminin, 4th at the Amstel Gold Race, and 5th at the Ronde van Vlaanderen – but she had yet to win a race. In fact, Niewiadoma hadn’t won a race since 2019. But now she is the UCI Gravel world champion.

Niewiadoma – UCI Gravel World Championships

Time: 4:48:48

Average Power: 179w (3.7w/kg)

NP: 215w (4.4w/kg)

Stephens put in a super strong ride to distance her chase group and solo to 6th place, just over four minutes behind Niewiadoma.

Stephens – UCI Gravel World Championships

Time: 4:52:43

Average Power: 185w (3.2w/kg)

NP: 220w (3.9w/kg)

—

The men’s UCI Gravel World Championships took place the following day on a slightly longer course, measuring out to 169 km with 1890m of climbing. Wout Van Aert was the pre-race favorite, but he would end up being a non-factor after a crash and mechanical issues.

Though we didn’t have live coverage at the start of the men’s race, we heard afterward that it was one of the craziest and most hectic starts in many of these riders’ lives. The first hour of the race was a constant battle for position along the narrow and twisty roads near Veneto.

Swenson was one of the key riders in the front group, though he was able to save some energy thanks to his skills as a professional mountain biker.

Swenson – First 49km of gravel worlds

Time: 1:18:39

Average Power: 292w (4.6w/kg)

NP: 323w (5w/kg)

We don’t know exactly when Matej Mohorič, Florian Vermeersch, and Connor Swift got away. But we do know that the original breakaway was a group of six containing Paul Voss, Cameron Mason, and Alejandro Valverde, in addition to the eventual podium. This happened roughly 95 km from the finish, and Swenson was behind. Florian Vermeersch was one of the biggest instigators in the race, and he put his 85kg frame to use in the first 80km of the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Vermeersch – Establishing the winning breakaway

Time: 40:56

Average Power: 362w (4.4w/kg)

NP: 413w (4.9w/kg)

Arfanta climb: 6:15 at NP 483w (6w/kg)

At some point, Mohoric, Vermeersch, and Swift got a gap, and they already had a 90-second lead by the base of the Ca’ Del Poggio. There was no longer a peloton left chasing. Instead, it was Swenson, Valverde, Voss, and Alessandro de Marchi who were trying to claw back the leaders. But the lead to Mohoric and co. only grew.

Vermeersch – Middle part of the race

Time: 1:50:00

Average Power: 337w (4.1w/kg)

NP: 374w (4.5w/kg)

Vermeersch – Ca’ Del Poggio: 4:16 at 485w (6w/kg)

Swenson – Ca’ Del Poggio: 4:16 at 385w (6w/kg)

With 29 km to go, the leading trio held a four-minute gap over Swenson’s chase group, and it was likely that the podium battle was over. Mohorič started pushing the pace on the San Vigilio, an ultra-steep climb with an average gradient of 15.5% over 400m. Swift completely cracked and lost more than 40 seconds by the top of the climb, while Vermeersch stayed with Mohorič over the top.

Vermeersch – San Vigilio

Time: 1:49

Average Power: 570w (7w/kg)

One of the tell-tale signs of fatigue is a drop in a rider’s cadence. Over the course of many hours of racing, you can spot the first signs of fatigue when a rider stops spinning and instead starts grinding on a climb. As Swift churned away at less than 70rpm, Mohorič was maintaining more than 90 rpm on the 20% grades of the San Vigilio.

Over four hours into the race, the San Vigilio was nearly a two-minute max effort.

Swift – San Vigilio: 2:21 at 431w (5.6w/kg)

Swenson – San Vigilio: 1:48 at 466 (7.3w/kg)

Mohorič finally rode away from Vermeersch with 18.5km to go, but the Belgian held the gap at less than 20 seconds for a few kilometers. But then, disaster struck – Vermeersch’s chain fell off during the descent, and Mohorič rode away into the dust.

With the gap at 50 seconds, Mohorič kept pushing through each and every corner, even taking a tumble with 3.4km to go. Thankfully, the delay was minimal, and Mohorič went on to win solo in a time of four hours, 53 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Vermeersch – UCI Gravel World Championships

Time: 4:53:09

Average Power: 330w (4.1w/kg)

NP: 373w (4.5w/kg)

Swenson finished fifth, beaten by Valverde in the final sprint. Top 5 was far from a disappointment for Swenson, who undoubtedly had his eye on the rainbow jersey. But gravel is an ever-changing discipline, and most of the races that Swenson dominates are 7-9 hours long at high altitudes.

In terms of the physical demands, the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships was more like a long and technical road race than a round of the Life Time Grand Prix. Nevertheless, Swenson put in an incredible ride and proved that he is one of the best gravel riders in the world. On a different course – maybe a 200km course with climbs up to 3000m – Swenson would be the overwhelming favorite to become the UCI gravel world champion.

Swenson – UCI Gravel World Championships

Time: 5:00:15

Average Power: 276w (4.3w/kg)

NP: 311w (4.9w/kg)

***

